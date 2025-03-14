MODERN MANAGEMENT OF INGUINAL HERNIA (2025)

Hernia repair is the most commonly performed surgical procedure in male. In the last two decades there have been radical changes in the methods of inguinal hernia repair. This article reviews the various newer options for the repair of inguinal hernia and also discusses the myths and realities about the causes of primary and recurrent inguinal hernia which should bring about a radical change in our surgical practices.

More than a century later ‘a perfectly safe cure for rupture’ has eluded the surgeons. Ever since the classical operation of Bassini's repair was devised in 1883 there has been no fundamental progress in hernia surgery till the 1980s. Conventional hernia surgery was based on tissue repairs with the inevitable element of tension in suture line and unacceptable recurrence rates. The advent of prosthetic mesh, the concept of “tension free” repairs and laparoscopic surgery have changed all that. Moreover, long held ideas regarding causes of recurrence, the need for meticulous and tedious dissection and post-operative rest have been dispelled. Hernia surgery has now been demystified and simplified. The learning curve for hernia operations has been shortened dramatically. Undreamt of recurrence rates as low as 0.1% can now be achieved by novice surgeons.

Hernia and its treatment has fascinated surgeons of all latitudes throughout the years of recorded medical history. The operations for hernia have been a paramount indicator of the progress of surgical technique itself. William S Halstead of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine said in 1892 that “there is, perhaps, no operation which, by the profession at large, would be more appreciated than a perfectly safe cure for rupture”.

Conventional Hernia Surgery

Repair under tension Conventional operations for inguinal hernia are herniotomy, herniorrhaphy and hernioplasty. The most commonly performed herniorrhaphies like Bassini's repair, Shouldice repair, McVay's repair Halstead repair and Nyhus' preperitoneal repair are all based on the concept of closing the Myopectineal orifice of Fruchaud by approximating the conjoint tendon to various ligaments in the floor of the inguinal canal. In the normal individual these structures are not in contact with each other. Any attempt to bring them together like in the above named repairs is bound to create tension in the suture line, however meticulous the technique [1]. This is the fundamental flaw in these operations resulting in unacceptable rates of recurrence.

Meticulous dissection Conventional hernia surgery demands meticulous and arduous dissection of all the structures in the inguinal canal, excision of the cremaster, skeletonisation of the cord structures, dissection of the transversalis fascia and the deep ring, plication of the deep ring etc. to various extent [2]. These manoeuvers involve increased operating time and blood loss and higher incidence of post-operative haematomas, seromas, hydroceles and wound infection.

Selective use of prosthetic material Because of the fear of the unknown and fear of infection prosthetic material in conventional hernia surgery is restricted to very large hernias and some recurrent hernias. The sea change that has come about in modern management of inguinal hernia is the use of a prosthetic mesh in all groin hernias regardless of type, classification and aetiology [3].

Pre and Post-operative routine The time-honoured concept of hernia surgery is to eliminate the aetiological factors of hernia before performing hernia repair. This meant doing a prostatectomy before doing hernia repair in case of hernia with benign prostatic hypertrophy. Other relative contraindications to hernia surgery included chronic cough, constipation and obesity. It is now known that these factors do not contribute to either the aetiology of inguinal hernia or its recurrence after surgery [4, 5]. Similarly, in cases of bilateral hernia, surgery on one side was done first followed by surgery on the other side 3 to 6 months later to avoid undue tension on the repair if both sides were done simultaneously. In modern hernia surgery simultaneous bilateral repairs are the rule rather than exception [5].

Post-operative bed rest In order to prevent tension on the repair and prevent recurrence patient was given strict bed rest in the first few post-operative days and allowed only sedentary activities for various periods from 3 months to one year. This has now been found to be an altogether unnecessary restriction of activities [6].

Modem Hernia Management The advent of synthetic mesh has made possible the bridging of large gaps in the tissues without tension, making it possible to cure every hernia, regardless of its size or shape. Originally used for the repair of incisional hernias, mesh was subsequently applied with great success to the repair of recurrent inguinal hernias. With the realization that tension is the major cause of recurrence and that, with the use of prosthetic mesh, tension can be absolutely eliminated, Lichtenstien introduced his pioneer concept of “tension free” repair of primary inguinal hernias using synthetic mesh [3]. This method was further improved by Gilbert's “tensionless and suture less” repair [7]. Rutkow advanced these two ideas and combined them to produce his “open mesh hernioplasty” using mesh plug [6]. Among the many advantages of these new methods are standardization, simplicity, minimal dissection and substitution of a strong mesh buttress for the attenuated fascia transversalis, all contributing to a rapid return to normal activities and a minimal recurrence rate well below 1%. Much that has been written about hernia surgery till recently does not apply to these new techniques. Wide dissection and demonstration of all anatomic structures of the groin, excision of the cremaster and “skeletonizing” the cord, opening the preperitoneal space, using the attenuated and failed fascia transversalis for repair as in Shouldice repair, approximating structures under tension, distortion of anatomy and the suturing of multiple layers of tissues have all been abandoned. As opposed to what have been the standard methods, less is now beautiful [1]. This explains the rapidity with which the new methods have spread and been popularized.

Modern Classification of Groin Hernias Modern classification systems are based on anatomical and functional defects established intra-operatively and are designed for choosing the right operation for a particular defect. i. Gilbert's classification (1988) [7]: Type 1,2 and 3 are indirect; 4 and 5 are direct. Type 1: Hernias with tight (normal) internal ring. Type 2: Moderately enlarged internal ring < 4 cm in diameter Type 3: Internal ring 4 cm in diameter or larger. Type 4: Normal internal ring; diffuse defect in posterior wall of inguinal canal. Type 5: Diverticular defect < 2 cm in posterior wall.

ii. Rutkow and Robbins classification (1993) [9]. Same as Gilbert's with addition of types 6 and 7. Type 6: Pantaloon hernia. Type 7: All femoral hernias.

iii. Other classifications These are less commonly used. They include Nyhus (1991) [10], Bendavid (1993) [11] and Stoppa (1998) [12]. Modern surgical operations for inguinal hernia are listed below:

1. The Lichtenstein Tension – free Repair [ 3 ] First reported in 1986 this simple operation consists of suturing a patch of polypropylene mesh to the inguinal ligament below, conjoint tendon above and the pubic tubercle and rectus sheath medially. The mesh is split laterally to accommodate the cord; the 'tails' are crossed over and sutured to each other lateral to the cord. A transverse crease incision and not oblique incision is used. Direct sacs are inverted; indirect sacs are dissected upto the neck but are not ligated. They are also simply inverted or excised. Mesh is anchored with a loose continuous suture. All patients are allowed to eat up to two hours before the operation. Patients walk to the OT where shaving is done. Local anesthesia by local layer infiltration and not regional nerve block is used. Patients walk out from the operation table and go home within two hours after having passed urine. The surgeon rings up the patient after 24 hours. Patient removes the dressing himself on the 6th post-op day. These details have been mentioned to highlight the extent of simplification and use of patient friendly procedures. Unlike surgeons who had reserved prosthetic mesh for "difficult" cases Lichtenstein recommends this procedure for all groin hernias. The reported recurrence rate is 0.2 percent in five different centres [13]. In 1995, this idea of non-expert surgeons obtaining excellent results with Lichtenstein's repair was confirmed in a survey of 72 surgeons who performed 16000 operations [14]. Unlike Shouldice repair, Lichtenstein technique does not require a steep learning curve to obtain highly acceptable results.

2. Rutkow's Mesh Plug Repair (1989) [ 15 ] A hand fashioned, umbrella shaped plug of Marlex mesh is inserted into the internal ring after dealing with the indirect sac as in Lichtenstein's repair. For direct hernias the mesh plug is inserted into the preperitoneal space after excising the thinned out transversalis fascia. In both cases reinforcement with a second piece of flat marlex mesh is done. A preformed, ready-to-use umbrella hernia plug (Per Fix) is available. Mesh plug repair is a technically simple surgical procedure, which can be used to repair virtually any groin hernia. This runs counter to the time honoured philosophy of different repair for various types of primary and recurrent hernias. The sine quo non of plug method is decreased dissection and surgeons no longerr have to labour under the misconception engenderred by ‘tension’ repairs that every structure in the inguinal canal has to be identified and dissected free.

3. Gilbert's Sutureless Repair [ 8 ] This is similar to Lichtenstein's repair but the mesh is inserted by a sutureless technique.