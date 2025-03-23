Money blog: 'Am I at border control or ******* Tesco?' Giant trolley scales anger shoppers (2025)

Top news
People living near new pylons could get £250 off energy bills
By Alexandra Rogers, political reporter
Residents who live near newly installed pylons will get £250-a-year off their energy bills, a minister has said.
Housing and planning minister Alex Norris told Wilfred Frost on Sky News Breakfast that communities "need to share the benefits" of the government's tilt towards clean energy.
"If you're making that sacrifice of having some of the infrastructure in your community, you should get some of the money back," he said.
"So we're making that commitment - £250 a year if you are near those pylons.
"We think that's a fair balance between people who are making that commitment to the country... they should be rewarded for that."
Ministers are pushing through an overhaul of the planning system - long seen as a brake on housebuilding and vital infrastructure projects - to stimulate growth in the economy.
Overnight, it was announced parts of the planning system could be stripped away as part of the government's attempts to speed up house building.
Matcha: Why is the viral drink so expensive?
If you've visited a coffee shop or found yourself on the drink side of TikTok, you will have come across matcha.
The Japanese tea has surged in popularity and can cost as much as £5.60 a cup from a high-street cafe.
Making it at home is also an option but the powder you need can cost you up to £35.
But why is it so much more expensive that a classic English Breakfast or a peppermint tea?
Our digital video producer Phoebe Williams explains what's behind the high prices - and what matcha actually is in this video...
HSBC downgrades its rating for US stocks
HSBC has downgraded its rating for US stocks to "neutral", citing uncertainty around tariffs.
The brokerage had previously advised traders to be "overweight" on US equities.
Read our 8.08am post for the wider context on the US economy, with fears growing a recession could be on the horizon.
At the same time as downgrading US guidance, HSBC turnedbullish on European stocks (excluding UK) from "underweight" to "overweight".
This follows Germanyloosening its fiscal reforms, including a €500bn fund for defence and infrastructure.
HSBC strategist Alastair Pinder said: "It is important to stress that we are not turning negative on US equities – but tactically, we see better opportunities elsewhere for now."
'Am I at border control or f****** Tesco?' Giant trolley scales anger shoppers
Shoppers have been left confused and annoyed after Tesco introduced giant trolley scales at the checkout of a store in Gateshead.
The system, thought to be aimed at tackling shoplifting, weighs the trolleys before customers pay.
For those customers who have used Scan As You Shop, it will identify any of the items that have been missed or accidentally scanned twice.
If there is a discrepancy, a staff member will rescan every item in the trolley.
It is hoped the system will reduce the number of manual service checks done by staff, keep queuing times down and streamline the checkout process.
Customers fumed at the new technology, with many taking to X and Reddit to post their reactions.
"Am I at border control or f****** Tesco?" one user wrote.
"No clubcard? Deported," joked another.
Others questioned if the system would actually take off.
"This is all going too far now. Can we not go back to mainly staffed tills and just have the odd couple of self service for 10 items or less?" said one Reddit user.
"I doubt these will properly take off. Apparently they're quite successful in South Korea but this shop is the first one in the UK to get them," said another.
Money has contacted Tesco for comment.
Shoplifting offences have hit the highest level since 2003, according to the Office for National Statistics, with more than 492,000 crimes reported to police in England and Wales.
We have seen several retailers implement several techniques to try to tackle the problem, including staff wearing body-worn cameras, undercover officers placed in stores and goods locked away in plastic, security-tagged boxes.
First-time buyers could spend 20% less on mortgage than rent - but they need £50,000
First-time buyers could pay around 20% less in monthly mortgage payments than rent - as long as they have a £50,000 deposit, analysis has suggested.
The average mortgage payments for first-time buyers could work out at £1,028 a month, more than £200 less than the typical £1,248 paid in rent, Zoopla found.
The analysis was based on people having a 20% deposit to put down.
Looking at average house prices, that means they would need a deposit of around £50,740.
But this does vary across different regions, with a 20% deposit ranging from £27,700 in the North East of England to £83,440 in London.
Looking across Britain, the East of England bucks the general trend of buying being cheaper than renting.
This is the financial advice over-50s would give their younger selves...
Spend less on weddings, more on experiences and put more time towards planning for later life - that's the financial advice over-50s have said they would give their younger selves.
In a survey for Aviva, people were asked what they would have done differently when they were younger - this is what they said...
- A quarter would have taken their pension more seriously, with 16% saying they would have created a more comprehensive retirement plan, and one in five would have invested more into their pension overall;
- More than a fifth (22%) wish they had saved more for unexpected expenses, while 18% would have budgeted better for retirement;
- More than half (54%) recommended clearing debts as soon as possible, with nearly two-thirds (64%) saying they would advise against relying too much on credit cards or loans.
- A third of people thought maximising contributions into a workplace pension should be a key focus.
- Two-fifths would advise against spending excessively on weddings - with women (50%) more likely than men (33%) to suggest cutting wedding costs.
- More than a third (35%) said they would prioritise lifetime experiences over expensive belongings.
Is US entering a 'Trumpcession'?
By James Sillars, business and economics reporter
There's an increasing market focus on the R-word. Recession.
Or should it really be "Trumpcession"?
It's the US economy at the centre of the attention as financial market investors take a good hard look at the impact of Donald Trump's chaotic trade tariff regime.
One closely watched economic indicator last week suggested the US economy was shrinking at its fastest pace since the COVID pandemic.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow model showed activity shrinking in the first quarter, even before the president took office.
Other indicators show signs for concern, with the US unemployment rate ticking up in February to 4.1% according to official data on Friday.
Last week's stock market sell-off has left the broad S&P 500 trading at near six-month lows.
The dollar has suffered too, with sterling and the euro gaining four cents since the end of February.
These are hardly the headlines Trump wants as he seeks to put "America first" through his on/off tariffs.
He was asked directly in a Fox News interview yesterday whether he was expecting a recession.
Crucially, he did not deny the possibility in his reply when he said: "I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition because what we're doing is very big, we're bringing wealth back to America. That's a big thing.
"And there are always periods of - it takes a little time. It takes a little time."
Speculation is mounting that he will have to tone down the tariffs if he wants to avert further damage to the economy, and he did, temporarily at least, relax many charges against Mexico and Canada last Thursday until 2 April.
The FTSE 100 has opened 0.2% up, with little corporate and economic data to drive sentiment.
The index is more or less 180 points down its record high achieved a week ago.
Energy and mining stocks have been among the main losers since. Prices have fallen on the back of the crisis of confidence hanging over the world's biggest economy.
£1,000 a day, fighting pirates and drunk clients who just won't listen: What it's really like being a bodyguard
If you've ever spent your Monday morning commute daydreaming about starting afresh with your career, this feature is for you.Each Monday we speak to someone from a different profession to discover what it's really like.
This week we chat to James, who works as a close protection officer and asked for his surname to remain anonymous...
My clients fall into one of several categories...
1. Ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) and their families, those who require discreet yet comprehensive security for their homes, travel, and daily lives.
2. Celebrities, often dealing with stalkers, intrusive paparazzi, or even death threats.
3. Corporate executives in high-risk areas. Or businesses and staff in hostile environments.
4. Professional athletes. Many seek security for themselves or their homes, especially when dealing with obsessive fans or potential break-ins.
5. Wealthy tourists - those travelling to high-crime locations who want an added layer of security.
95% of it is sheer monotony and endless waiting...It's also physically and mentally demanding. And the freelance nature means income isn't always steady.
Success often depends on recognising the absence of the normal and the presence of the abnormal...Being able to anticipate threats before they arise is crucial. This includesavoiding predictable routines, reading the environment, and understandingsubtle changes in people's demeanour.Strong communication skills, quick decision-making, and the ability to remain calm under pressure are also essential.
Some clientsrefuse to follow advice...The worst cases involve clients who get drunk, aggressive or recklessly put themselves in danger. One of my most difficult experiences was looking after a Bollywood actor in Manchester overnight. He was extremely drunk, rude to women and nearly got into a fight with the venue's doormen. My role wasn't to babysit him, and I wasn't comfortable with the way he behaved. After that job, I refused to work for the company again.
Building a good reputation is key... Some full-timecorporate positions exist, but most CPOs work on short-term contracts. Recruitment is all about word of mouth and networking.
Job interviews are more practical than sit-downinterviews... Candidates may be tested on: how they handle hostile situations, their ability to escort a client safely, first aid skills, fitness tests and security route planning.
Hours are often long and unpredictable, sometimes ranging from 12 to 16 hours a day... The job is mostly about being on call or waiting for your client. Your tasks could include: escorting a high-profile client to meetings, conducting security advance sweeps of venues and restaurants to check for threats and ensuringeverything runs smoothly.Managing vehicle arrangements if you're mobile, always knowing their locations in case of anemergency. Your client might enjoy skiing so you would need to be able to ski.
There are two classicroutes into the job... military or lawenforcement. It's a well-trodden path - get some tactical experience, learn how to keep your head ona swivel and then transition into the private sector, swapping a uniform for a suit and an earpiece.
I was a Butlins Redcoat... then, fate intervened in the form of a poorly timed groin kick from a teenager who underestimated thecombat capabilities of a man in a bear suit. Unfortunately, Butlins security was not as understanding as one might hope and thus ended thepromising career of Billy the Bear. From there, I took the logical next step - joining the military.
I was assigned to protect a camera crew who were adamant on filming the riots in Salford during the UK riots in 2011... At one point, three men in hoodies spotted the camera and moved in. One of them attemptedto attack the cameraman, but I had been blending in, also wearing a hoodie, standing right next tohim. At the last moment, I shouted for the cameraman to run to a pre-arranged rendezvous where oursafety car was parked. The aggressor didn't see me until it was too late - I launched him over a hedgeand ran behind the cameraman to ensure he got away safely.
I experienced an attempted hijacking in the middle of the Indian Ocean...and it was oneof the most stressful - yet rewarding - situations I've faced. We wereproviding armed security on a ship. A pirate skiff was following in the wake of our ship, trying to remain hidden among the waves, but we spotted them. After firing warning shots, they halted their approach but fired back. However, by that point, the job was done - my colleague and I had successfully prevented the hijacking. That experience was both intense and incredibly rewarding.
The best perks... for some CPOs are travelling to exotic locations, being around high-end vehicles, and staying in some of the world's most luxurioushotels.
I am bound by strict non-disclosure agreements... and ethical standards to protect the privacy of my clients.
It'snot about being expected to take a bullet... it's about proactive protection, strategic planning, andmaintaining a secure environment. That said, I am fully committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure my client'ssafety, including putting myself in harm's way.
Striking a good work-life balance is...difficult. The long hours, last-minute jobs, and travel make work-life balance tough. Many CPOs struggle with family time and relationships.
Entry-level CPOs in the UK can expect to earn...around £150-£250 a day (£40,000-£50,000 a year). Experienced CPOs can earn between £250-£450 a day (£60,000-£100,000 a year). High-end roles (for ultra-high-net-worth individuals or celebrities) can sometimes pay £1,000+ a day (£150,000+ a year). Overseas roles (especially in hostile environments) used to pay significantly more, sometimes £500- £1,000 a day, but this is rare in this climate.
Welcome back to Money, Sky News' hub for personal finance and consumer news, tips and analysis.
Thousands of women could be missing money from pension due to 'common error' by employers during maternity leave
By Megan Harwood-Baynes, cost of living specialist
Thousands of British women could be missing significant sums from their pension due to a "common error" made by their employers while on maternity leave, the Money blog can exclusively reveal.
When a woman goes on mat leave, their employer should continue to make pension contributions based on their full salary. However, women have reported their contributions have been wrongly changed to match their lower mat leave income.
Women who spoke to Sky News reported missing anywhere from a few hundred to £4,000 in their pension pots.
Advocacy group Nugget Savings shared data with Money after surveying 236 women about their pension contributions while on maternity leave. More than 100 had found discrepancies, and while some have been repaid the money after raising it with their HR department, others have not.
It is not clear how widespread the issue is, but Katie Guild, co-founder of Nugget Savings, said: "We're concerned we have just scratched the surface of this issue. This error could have started as far back as auto-enrolment in 2012, therefore affecting potentially millions of women."
Some 'faced resistance' trying to get error fixed
More than half a million women take maternity leave each year and a pension mis-payment of just a few hundred pounds loses the chance to earn compound interest over the following decades, exacerbating the existing gender pension gap, which sees the average woman retire with a pension pot 55% smaller than the average man's.
Katie said: "Some were successful in recouping their lost pension contributions.
"Others faced resistance from their employers who said too much time had passed to fix the error or the employers still believed that they had contributed correctly to their pensions."
Problems are 'tip of the iceberg'
MP Stella Creasy expressed concern to Sky News about these discrepancies.
"The problems women have with pensions and their maternity leave are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to why millions of older women end up destitute," she said.
"When employers write women off because they have children they don't just harm their careers, they consign them to poverty in old age too.
"With women living longer and forming a larger proportion of the older workforce, it's time we committed not just to ending the gender pay gap but the gender pensions gap too."
'No apology or explanation'
One mum of two, who works in marketing and asked to remain anonymous, said she was missing £4,000 in her pension pot.
The amount was eventually repaid by her employer after she flagged it with them.
But she said there was "no apology of explanation", and she was not compensated for the loss of interest - her pension is currently at 7% growth, meaning she has lost out on hundreds of pounds in interest.
"Given how tough working mums have it at the moment, combined with increasing financial pressures and extortionate childcare costs, I'm disheartened that a big corporate company has chosen to leave me out of pocket due to a technical issue out of my control," she said.
Chloe, 29, a mother of two, said her employer underpaid her by £717.22 while on maternity leave from her role in the aviation industry. She raised the issue and was eventually repaid.
She said her employer was not apologetic and expected the software to calculate it automatically.
Sam, also a mum of two, was missing £1,400 - she had to get her union involved to recover the money.
"I ended up working out the calculations for the missing contributions myself and estimating what their growth would have been over the year - around 10%," she said.
"I eventually was offered a repayment and something like 0.4% interest. I challenged this and got the 10%."
She said her finance director personally apologised to her and thanked her for identifying the issue.
"It turned out to be a longstanding mistake and they were going to identify everyone impacted and restore missed contributions," she said.
How it works in practice - an example...
A woman pays 5% of her salary into her pension pot, a total of £200 of her paycheque. Her employer matches this and also pays £200. This means £400 goes into her pension pot each month.
While on maternity leave, the woman's pay drops and now she pays £100 into her pension pot because the percentage is based on her actual pay received. However, her employer should continue to pay the full £200 as if she had not taken the leave. This means £300 goes into her pension each month.
Why many won't even know they're missing out
Not all women have been repaid.
One mother, who was missing around £250 from six months of maternity leave, said her employer told her they would "look into it" but has yet to repay the shortfall.
"I feel let down as I have had other errors with my maternity pay," she said. "It is challenging enough raising a newborn without having to go through payslips with a fine tooth comb to check for errors. It's tiring having to chase things up and it all feels very unfair."
Harriet Morton-Liddle, co-founder of Nugget Savings, said the organisation had tried to discover why advice on pension contributions during maternity leave was not more clear.
"We contacted HMRC, The Pensions Regulator and Citizens Advice and even submitted FOI requests but still had no straight answer regarding the correct procedure that should be followed for employers or employees," she said.
Much of the online advice was "contradictory", she said, which means many employers may not even realise they are making mistakes.
"We want to raise awareness for the women across the UK who could be impacted but might not even realise it yet, so they can rightfully claim back money that belongs in their pension pots," she said.
How to tell if you have been affected
You need to check with your workplace pension provider - there is usually an online portal to do this, although the amounts contributed may be listed on your paycheque (but it may just list your own contributions).
Your pension provider should also send you an annual statement, outlining how much you and your employer have both contributed.
Check the amounts paid by your employer - both before and after you took maternity leave - are they same? If they have decreased, you may have been underpaid.
What the pension regulator said
When Sky News contacted the pension regulator, Catherine Nicholson, interim director of automatic enrolment, said: "Some employers are making common errors by skipping important steps in respect of calculating pensions contributions and communications to staff. These errors include miscalculating contributions for staff receiving maternity pay."
It said it has recovered more than £700m in missing contributions owed since 2012, but did not have specific figures related to mis-paid pensions while on maternity leave.
The Pension Ombudsman said it did not have any data on this, but said: "We have not seen an increase in complaints stemming from this issue."
It added: "All occupational pension schemes must operate an IDRP [Internal Dispute Resolution Process] If they remain unhappy with the response after the IDRP process they are able to submit a complaint to TPO, we act impartially, and our service is free."
Have you been affected or found discrepancies with your pension payments on maternity leave? Email moneyblog@sky.uk