Money blog: B&Q and Wickes thrashed by rival in favourite DIY shop rankings (2025)

- Chef reveals his pet hate with customers, cheaper olive oil sub and weeknight spaghetti recipe
- Got an ISA or thinking of getting one? Here's what you should know
- What it's really like to be... a driving instructor
- Britain's shrinking families: An economic 'timebomb'
'A humanitarian emergency': Number of rough sleepers nears record high
The number of people sleeping rough in England is nearing highs last seen in 2017, according to the latest government figures.
A total of 4,667 people were estimated to be sleeping on the street on a single night between October and November last year, the data shows.
That's an increase of 20% on the previous year, and 164% higher than figures from 2010.
It's also close to the record high in 2017 when there were 4,751 people estimated to be sleeping rough.
Nearly half of all people sleeping without proper shelter were in London and the South East, similar to previous years.
London had the biggest increase, rising from 1,132 in 2023 to 1,318 in 2024.
JohnGlenton, executive director of care and support at accommodation provider Riverside, said: "These record figures must be seen as a red alert warning to the government that the housing crisis in England is now becoming a humanitarian emergency."
He called for more money to be invested in supported housing and hostels to help tackle the issue.
We looked at the issue of homelessness for the Money blog last year...
Big jump in 'later in life' loans as borrowers cope with rising costs
The number of new mortgage loans given to older borrowers has jumped by more than 28%, the latest figures from UK Finance show.
A total of 35,840 mortgages were issued to people aged 55 and over in the final quarter of 2024, 28.2% more than the previous year.
Banks and building societies lent a total of £5.6bn to this age group - a 38.6% increase on the same quarter in 2023.
At least £510m of that was used to fund 5,700 new lifetime mortgages, which rose 6.7% year-on-year.
A lifetime mortgage is a loan that is secured against a home, which allows the borrower to access some of its value without having to sell or move out.
Unlike a traditional mortgage, monthly repayments are not required. Instead, the full amount and any interest is paid back when the house is sold after the borrower dies or moves into long-term care.
"The later life lending market is under pressure - rates are rising, valuations are falling and borrowers are feeling the squeeze," Jamie Elvin, directorat broker Strive Mortgages, told Newspage.
"Yet demand remains strong, driven by pension shortfalls, inheritance planning and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The persistent issue of down valuations in the later life market raises concerns - are surveyors being overly cautious, or is the market simply adjusting?
"As 2025 unfolds, the big question is whether lenders will step up or if borrowers will face tougher hurdles ahead."
His thoughts were echoed by Pete Mugleston, managing director at Online Mortgage Advisor, who said retirees are looking for ways to deal with rising costs.
"With house prices fluctuating and surveyors taking a conservative approach, borrowers often receive lower valuations than expected, reducing loan amounts," he said.
"Looking ahead, demand for later life lending is likely to grow as retirees seek flexible solutions to navigate rising costs and changing financial needs."
An Oscars box office bump? It's all in the timing
The Academy Awards - the biggest night in film - is this weekend, with streaming giant Netflix leading the nominations.
But while the streamers may be gunning for movie domination, traditional cinema seems far from dead and buried.
Arts and entertainment reporter Bethany Minellesat down with Tim Richards CBE, the founder and CEO of cinema chain Vue, to find out how much box office clout awards season really yields, why 2024 was a good year for film and who'll be taking home an Oscar on Sunday.
Is there such a thing as an Oscars bump – a measurable boost in a film's takings when it gets an Academy Award nod?
It all depends on when the film is released, says Richards.
If it's on release and it gets Oscar nominations, then it will see a bump up in sales. If a film hasn't been released yet and it gets a lot of awards attention, then it will definitely get a bit of a bump.
But for all other films, the majority of which are nominated once they're off-screen, we really don't see any commercial benefit.
For example, Timothee Chalamet's performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown is extraordinary, but the film's just at the tail end of its run here in the UK. Any benefit would be a very small one.
You can compare that with I'm Still Here, which came out just days ago here in the UK, which could see real financial rewards if it takes any (or all) of the three Oscars it's up for. It's all in the timing.
The Academy Awards have become a much more international affair recently, haven't they?
Film isa global business, with 75% of box office coming from international markets. It’s not just from the domestic any more. The Academy [the body behind the Oscars] have responded to that.
They've brought in international filmmakers to be part of that decision-making process [Since 2016 the Academy launched an initiative to expand its membership and increase diversity].
Lots of Oscar-nominated movies were out late in the day here in the UK, do you think that will have impacted British Academy voters?
Netflix's Emilia Perez was only screened in a couple of central London cinemas for one week, on a couple of screens, says Richards.
It's an incredible movie, and I think that it definitely suffered because it was not screened across the whole country.
Equally, I'm Still Here, is an extraordinary film and absolutely suffered from a very late release date, which is unfortunate because it's a contender. It's not by accident that it's up for best picture.
Has the death of cinema been greatly exaggerated?
First cinema was hit by COVID-19, then by the US writer and actor strikes which had a worldwide impact, so the film industry has had lots to contend with in recent years.
There's the rise of streaming platforms too, but I've never considered anything that happens at home - whether it's VHS or DVD or pay-per-view or subscription services - as competition. Our competition is from other forms of out-of-home entertainment.
Movies are more scary or funny or sad collectively, plus you're guaranteed not to have the doorbell ring with a neighbour’s delivery, which is the kind of great escapist entertainment which we rarely get any more.
So, the future's bright?
As a quarter, last summer was incredible for film, Richards adds.
It was bigger than pre-pandemic levels. You had Inside Out 2 which was the biggest animated film of all time and the eighth highest-grossing movie of any kind of all time.
Then we had Deadpool, the highest-grossing ever R-rated film.
Then we had Wicked, the highest-grossing global debut for a Broadway adaptation, overtaking Mamma Mia.
It was a record-breaking year. December was the highest-grossing December in history in the UK.
Now, we've got Bridget Jones 4, and it's been a phenomenon and is tracking to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, movie in the series. The future's definitely bright.
Tim's 2025 Oscar predictions:
- Best film: Anora
- Best director: Brady Corbet
- Best actor: Adrien Brody
- Best actress: Demi Moore
- Supporting actor: Kieran Culkin
- Supporting actress: Zoe Saldana
Follow live coverage of the 97th Oscars ceremony on Sky News on Sunday 2 March
Gatwick second runway expansion approval delayed by government
The government has delayed a decision on whether to bring a second runway at Gatwick into regular use.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the government was "minded to approve" the airport's plans but the deadline for a decision had now been pushed back until the end of October.
It is understood that the main stumbling blocks facing Gatwick's proposals are related to the environment, specifically over noise prevention and public transport provision.
The Planning Inspectorate had made recommendations in those two areas.
Surge in flats listed for sale - but that's not stopping buyers turning to houses
The early weeks of this year have seen a 14% rise in the number of flats on the housing market, new data from Zoopla shows.
The property website Housing Price Index also showed a more modest increase of 5% in the number of houses for sale.
"A return to price increases for flats in 2024 has brought more supply to the market, with flats accounting for one in four homes currently for sale," the site said.
It also found that, while trends show flats being better value for money, people's overwhelming preference was for houses.
More than half (52%) of first-time buyers looking to buy today (outside London) want a three-bed house, the website also found.
More broadly, all measures of market activity are currently posting double-digit growth.
"The number of sales agreed is 10% higher, with 11% more homes for sale than a year ago, meaning more buyers in the market," Housing Price Index said.
While market activity continues to increase, the annual rate of house price growth edged slightly lower to 1.9% in the 12 months to January, down from 2% in December last year.
Growth stalled or dropped in nearly all regions in the UK, it added.
Four tips to negotiate a better deal when buying or selling your home in 2025
Negotiating is not for everyone, but with house prices on the up, it's important to have some haggling skills to call on.
Edward Heaton, founder of buying agency Heaton and Partners, has four tips to help movers get the best deal.
Knowledge is power
"Knowledge is a really important tool in any negotiation," he says.
"Properly research comparable properties that have sold locally to enable you to support and justify any offer you might make."
This might include the average price per square foot on similar properties.
Manners are everything
"Keep discussions friendly. There really is no need or place for aggression, unkindness or rudeness in negotiations, yet it never ceases to amaze me how unpleasant some people can be," Heaton says.
Most agents will want to support someone who is kind.
Silence is golden
"Remaining silent in the middle of a conversation can be very powerful," he says.
"Many estate agents are people pleasers who will often fill uncomfortable silences by oversharing information or giving ground more readily."
Stand out
Try and make your offer more attractive than the next one, Heaton says.
Consider if you can offer something extra like accommodating the other party's timings or including "something unexpected" like a week in your holiday home.
European markets shaky as Trump fuels uncertainty
By James Sillars, business and economics reporter
Financial market sentiment across Europe is a bit shaky this morning.
It's mainly linked to the latest trade tariff threats from the White House.
Donald Trump said last night that "very soon" he would impose 25% tariffs on all US imports from the EU.
He declared the bloc was "formed in order to screw the United States", a powerful claim that was seen as denting hopes in Brussels that talks could avert the taxes.
Stock markets within the EU fell at the open, with the German DAX down by 1%.
The CAC in Paris was 0.5% down.
Carmakers saw the biggest declines.
Despite the UK being out of the EU, the tariff threat still weighed in London over fears of damage to EU nation economies.
The FTSE 100, which is mainly internationally focused, declined by 0.2%.
A string of largely positive corporate results helped prop up values.
Among those reporting - and leading the gainers - was London Stock Exchange Group.
The data-focused firm's shares were more than 2% higher after it forecast a rise in earnings growth for 2025 of between 6.5% and 7.5%.
LSEG declared a 13% hike to its dividend on the back of an 8.4% rise in 2024 profits.
The main faller was advertising group WPP.
Its shares fell by 16% at the open after its latest results showed a weaker than expected final quarter for revenue.
Screwfix named best DIY retailer - but which big name brand is the worst?
Screwfix has been found by a consumer website to be the best DIY and decorating retailer.
Which? asked more than 2,000 customers which shops had the best range of products, value for money and customer service - giving them a final score which has determined this league table...
As you can see, Screwfix comfortably tops the table with 83%, with customers noting its "fantastic customer service, great range of products, excellent prices and speedy delivery on click and collect".
Johnstone's Decorating Centre and Toolstation (both 80%) weren't far behind.
B&Q (64%) and Wickes (70%), brands synonymous with DIY, struggled to win customers over for categories like value for money and product range.
Industry giant Home Bargains (55%) fell short of expectations and finished in last place. One customer said: "Product was fine. However, Home Bargains does not have a consistent stock of items, and buying is often by chance that an item is available."
Sky News contacted Home Bargains for comment, but were told nobody was available. We have also contacted B&Q and Wickes.
Chef reveals his pet hate - and his easy spaghetti recipe
Every Thursday we interview chefs from around the UK, hearing about their cheap food hacks and more. Today we chat to chefAlex Navarro from Maray in Liverpool.
My chef hero is...not a famous chef but my own dad, who is a very good cook, and also my father-in-law, who is Sicilian and also very good. From a young age I've always been around good food and kitchens full of fun and family.
One restaurant that's worth blowing out for is...Fallow in London - what they're doing is top tier.
My pet hate in restaurants is...people who can't hold a knife and fork properly! I can't look!
My one piece of advice for an aspiring chef is...just keep on wanting it, if you truly want it you'll also enjoy it. Keep learning, keep on asking questionsand trying new things.
The biggest mistake I see in kitchens is...people who've maybe climbed the ladder a bit too quickly and get a senior position when they're not ready. It's not just about cooking, a kitchen needs leadership and this can take a long time to learn to do in a kind and fair way.
A tip that non-chefs might not know to make them a better cook is...keep on cooking, reading and talking to people involved in food. Also, there's loads of good content on social media now.
My favourite cookbook is...I go through stages. I got the original River Cottage book for my 21st - it touched on foraging and nose to tail cooking, which I was really into when I was younger. More recently, Ottolenghi & Tamimi - I really love both of their books.
One thing I wish more people realised about restaurants is...in my experience it's always been very flexible with my life. I think people think it's all late nights and long days but I've found it to be a really flexible and a lovely way to live.
I've given free meals...to my wife and children.
The worst type of customer is... a rude one.
The most overrated single food item is...salt and pepper chicken.
My secret ingredient I love and use all the time is...wontonsoup seasoning - it gives everything a little lift.
My tip for preventing waste is...write your menu at home. Try and plan some of your week this way and you won't buy too much food in your shopping, because you know you're getting a couple of takeaways in the week as well! Also frozen veg is very good and having a couple of different bags in your freezer is handy. I always have soy beans, peas, spinach and green beans in my freezer.
My favourite cheap substitute is...virgin rapeseed oil.
My go-to cheap eat at home is...very quick spaghetti pomodoro.
Ingredients
- Two litres of good passata
- One tin of tomatoes
- Bulb of garlic finely sliced
- Big bunch of basil - torn up
- Salt - 1/2 tsp
- Sugar - good pinch
- 50g good tomato puree
- Extra virgin olive oil or rapeseed oil
- Spaghetti - cooked with a bit of water in reserve
This hasn't even got onion in the sauce - just tomato, garlic and basil!
Cook the spaghetti in boiling salted water until just cooked and strain.
Reserve some water (about 200ml) and leave to cool.
Spread out the spaghetti on a tray and dress in a bit of olive oil so it doesn't stick together (don't run it under cold water to cool down - this isn't needed and it washes the flavour away and makes the pasta wet and soggy).
Heat up the remaining olive oil in a sauce pan on a medium heat and slowly caramelise the garlic until golden.
Now add the pasta and half the basil.
Mix the pasta water with the tomato puree and add this to the pan.
Add the salt and sugar and gently cook out until it's started to thicken.
When it's finished, add the remaining basil and check seasoning.
Add the sauce to your spaghetti.
Tesla sales plummet | Warner Bros closing studios | BP to boost oil investment
Sales of Tesla cars have plummeted as chief executive Elon Musk faces a backlash after entering American politics.
Latest European data shows that Tesla deliveries in January were down by 45% to 9,945 compared to the same month last year.
Tesla cars are now being referred to by some as "Swasti-cars" - a reference to Musk's right-wing views.
It's worth noting, however, that sales in January for Tesla typically are a bit slower.
Warner Bros Discovery is shutting down three of its video game development studios in an effort to boost profits in its gaming division as it tackles a slow recovery in the market.
Those to be closed are Player First Games, WB Games San Diego and Monolith Productions.
As a result, the Wonder Woman game that was being worked on by Monolith will stop, with a spokesperson saying: "Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities."
Oil and gas giant BP has slashed its renewable energy investment and announced more funding for greater fossil fuel production.
In a further rowback of climate targets, the company has said renewable energy investment will fall by $5bn a year to $1bn to $2bn.
Funding for further oil and gas extraction will grow to $10bn annually as the business shifts focus back to its original mission of extracting fossil fuels.
New "major" oil and gas projects are to start by the end of 2027 with eight to ten more to begin by the end of 2030.
