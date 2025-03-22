Money blog: Portuguese hotspot tops list of 47 'best value' holiday destinations (2025)

Lip fillers could cost you thousands in dental work

By Jess Sharp, Money live reporter

Lip filler could end up costing people thousands in dental work, a specialist orthodontist has warned.

Dr James Davies, who owns the Quayside Orthodontics chain in south Wales, told Money he had seen clients suffer from issues with their teeth after having the cosmetic procedure.

While lip fillers are temporary, your body eventually breaks down the hyaluronic acid, collagen and other materials used to plump your lips - Davies said he has "huge reservations" over the effect it's having on people's teeth.

"I have found that the force levels to overcome these fillers appears to be significantly increased and has a negative effect on the orthodontic progress leading to increased treatment times," he said.

Some clients have reported considerable tooth movements, which could leave them with splayed or crooked teeth, he added.

"The teeth are said to exist in a neutral zone of force between the lips, cheeks and tongue and in healthy individuals considered relatively stable.

"Altering the levels of these forces by introducing lip fillers has the serious potential to disrupt this balance and lead to crooked or splayed teeth. Introducing a filler can significantly alter the natural lip posture, leading to unwanted tooth movements which are rarely bargained for."

Dr Razvan Vasilas, an expert in non-invasive cosmetic procedures and founder of DRV Aesthetic Clinic, told Money that although he hadn't seen the issue first hand, it could be possible.

But he said that it would take years for teeth to move, and there would need to be "a lot of filler injected".

Aestheticians should inject a maximum of 1ml of lip filler at a time, he added, saying people should avoid getting any dental work for at least three weeks after the procedure.

When done correctly, lip fillers are generally safe, but leading cosmetic nurse Nina Prisk said there can be other dental health risks.

"One common concern is pressure or irritation on the nerves around the mouth, which can sometimes affect the teeth and gums," she said.

"Swelling or bruising is also a possibility and can temporarily impact the alignment of the lips and teeth. In rare cases, filler may migrate from the intended area and cause discomfort around the mouth.

"To minimise risks to dental health, it's crucial to choose a highly trained and qualified practitioner, like a nurse prescriber or doctor, who has expertise in facial anatomy and injectables."

How much does it cost to fix the problem?

Cosmetic orthodontic treatment, such as braces or aligners, is not available for adults on the NHS, meaning those who suffer from any issues must fork out huge amounts themselves to fix them.

NHS treatment is only approved for health reasons.

On average, private care for braces or aligners cost around £2,500, according to the NHS website.

But Davies said people could end up spending up to £5,000.

There are cheaper market alternatives, such as clear aligner firms Smile White and Invisalign, but they still come with a hefty price tag of more than £1,000.

Why is it hard to get a full picture of side effects?

Not all clinicians agree that there is a correlation between tooth movement and lip fillers.

Head of dentistry at Bupa Dental Care Anni Seaborne told Money people see a natural shift in their jaw shape in their early to mid 20s - an age group particularly popular for lip fillers.

This can ultimately cause teeth to become misaligned, she explained.

Getting an idea of all the side effects caused by filler is difficult because it is a fairly unregulated industry.

Dermal fillers used for medical purposes are regulated by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, but those used for cosmetic-only procedures are not regulated.

The MHRA has not identified any adverse incident reports for dental related adverse effects in association with lip fillers.

Save Face is the only government-approved register of qualified practitioners, helping people to find someone they trust to perform filler procedures.

Founder Ashton Collins told Money that she hadn't come across any complaints related to teeth, and that she couldn't see how lip fillers would cause an issue unless they were "dangerously overfilled".

What should you be looking out for?

To minimise any risks, it's important to choose a highly trained and qualified practitioner.

Save Face recommended being treated by a nurse, doctor, dentist or prescribing pharmacist to ensure they can legally hand out prescriptions if something goes wrong.

It said you must not pay for treatments in advance of aconsultation with your practitioner, or proceed with treatment if you do notfully understand the information you are given.

"Take the necessary time to make your decisionsdo not be hurried into the treatment, ask forinformation in writing to take away," it advised.

"Ask for copies of before and after photographsfor your reference.

"Do not have treatment in your home, at parties or exhibitions or in environments thatare clearly not clean or appropriate."

For those having orthodontic treatment, Dr Davies advised people to consult their specialist orthodontist first on the effects lip filler might have on their treatment.

"Whilst the fillers serve an aesthetic purpose, this impact on dental alignment and orthodontic treatment should not be overlooked. To manage these concerns, I would ask people to really consider whether they need such a cosmetic procedure," he added.