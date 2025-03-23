Monster Hunter Wilds DLC Guide – All the Paid & Free DLC, How To Claim Add-Ons, Deluxe Pack, Cosmetics, & More (2025)

Monster Hunter Wildsis finally available worldwide on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam). In addition to the multiple game editions across platforms, multiple sets of paid and free DLC have gone live digitally. These include gestures, cosmetics, stickers, upgrades, bundles, character edit vouchers, and more. This guide will cover all the paid and free DLC available, how you can upgrade from the standard edition to the Deluxe and Premium Deluxe editions, and more. It will also be updated whenever Capcom releases more DLC for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Advertisement. Keep scrolling for more

Where to access DLC in Monster Hunter Wilds

Once you've downloaded the DLC on your platform of choice or made sure it is selected for your game on Steam, you need to talk to the NPC named Conut who handles the Support Desk. You can then select"Claim Content" to view any new DLC you have claimed. If you don't see some DLC here, have a look at the "Add-ons" section at the same Support Desk menu. It will list whatever DLC is available and what you own.

How to claim DLC in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds Editions

Monster Hunter Wilds Standard Edition ($69.99)

Monster Hunter Wilds Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

Monster Hunter Wilds Premium Deluxe Edition ($109.99)

Monster Hunter Wilds SteelBook Edition (Standard edition with a SteelBook) ($74.99)

Monster Hunter Wilds pre-order bonus

The Monster Hunter Wilds pre-order bonus is the Guild Knight set layered armorand the Hope Charm talisman.

Advertisement. Keep scrolling for more See Also 10 huidverzorgingssets waar we momenteel geobsedeerd door zijn

Monster Hunter Wilds PlayStation Store exclusive pre-order bonus

If you pre-ordered on the PlayStation Store, you also will have received an exclusive Digital Artbook app in addition to the normal pre-order bonus.

Can you upgrade Monster Hunter Wilds from standard to Deluxe Edition

Yes, if you buy the Deluxe Kit for $24.99, you can upgrade your standard edition to the Monster Hunter Wilds Deluxe Edition.

Can you upgrade Monster Hunter Wilds from standard to Premium Deluxe Edition

Yes, if you buy the Cosmetic DLC Pass for $49.99, you can upgrade your standard edition to theMonster Hunter Wilds Premium Deluxe Edition.

Monster Hunter Wilds Deluxe Kit contents and price

Advertisement. Keep scrolling for more

TheMonster Hunter Wilds Deluxe Kit is priced at and it includes the following:

Hunter Layered Armor Set: Feudal Soldier($ 7.99)

Hunter Layered Armor: Fencer's Eyepatch ($ 1.99)

Hunter Layered Armor: Oni Horns Wig ($ 1.99)

Seikret Decoration: Soldier's Caparison ($ 4.99)

Seikret Decoration: General's Caparison ($ 4.99)

Felyne Layered Armor Set: Felyne Ashigaru ($ 2.99)

Pendant: Avian Wind Chime ($ 1.49)

Gesture: Battle Cry ($ 1.99)

Gesture: Uchiko ($ 1.99)

Hairstyle: Hero's Topknot ($ 1.99)

Hairstyle: Refined Warrior ($ 1.99)

Makeup/Face Paint: Hunter's Kumadori ($ 1.49)

Makeup/Face Paint: Special Bloom ($ 1.49)

Sticker Set: Avis Unit ($ 1.99)

Sticker Set: Monsters of the Windward Plains ($ 1.99)

The items included here are also sold separately. I've included the prices of each above. If you buy them together in the Deluxe Kit, you also get the following:

Nameplate: Extra Frame — Russet Dawn

Monster Hunter Wilds Character Edit Vouchers and Palico Edit Vouchers explained

Since Monster Hunter World, Capcom has started selling Character & Palico Edit Vouchers to let players redo Hunter and Palico character creation and go for a new look. You can use a voucher from the save data screen to change appearances and voices of an existing hunter and Palico. You can only buy the Voucher sets once.

Note that you can edit hair, eyebrow color, facial hair, makeup and clothing from the Appearance Menu in tent without using a voucher. Currently the following edit voucher DLC packs are available:

Monster Hunter Wilds - Character Edit Voucher: Three-Voucher Pack ($ 6.99)

Monster Hunter Wilds - Character & Palico Edit Voucher: Three-Voucher Pack ($ 9.99)

Monster Hunter Wilds - Palico Edit Voucher: Three-Voucher Pack ($ 6.99)

Monster Hunter Wilds - Character Edit Voucher: Single Voucher (Free Trial Version)

Monster Hunter Wilds - Palico Edit Voucher: Single Voucher (Free Trial Version)

Advertisement. Keep scrolling for more

Monster Hunter Wilds Cosmetic DLC Pass

You can buy the Monster Hunter Wilds Cosmetic DLC Pass for $49.99 to get everything in theMonster Hunter Wilds Premium Deluxe Edition as an upgrade to your standard edition including the "Premium Edition Bonus". Note that if you buy the cosmetic content listed below separately, you will not get the bundle bonus. TheMonster Hunter Wilds Cosmetic DLC Pass includes the Deluxe Kit and both Cosmetic DLC Packs. All the content includes is as follows:

Monster Hunter Wilds Deluxe Pack (available now)

Hunter Layered Armor Set: Feudal Soldier, Hunter Layered Armor: Fencer's Eyepatch, Oni Horns Wig

Seikret Decoration: Soldier's Caparison, General's Caparison

Felyne Layered Armor Set: Felyne Ashigaru

Pendant: Avian Wind Chime

Gesture: Battle Cry, Uchiko

Hairstyle: Hero's Topknot, Refined Warrior

Makeup/Face Paint: Hunter's Kumadori, Special Bloom

Sticker Set: Avis Unit, Monsters of the Windward Plains

Nameplate: Extra Frame — Russet Dawn *Deluxe Pack Bonus Item

Monster Hunter Wilds Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 (Planned for release in Spring 2025)

The below 16 contents are included:

Hunter layered armor: 1 series (5 pieces), and 1 piece

Seikret decorations: 2

Pendants: 6 (Color variation)

Pose Sets: 1

Makeup/Facepaint: 1

Sticker set: 1

BGM Set: 1

Pop-up camp customization contents: 2

This item affects apperances only. More details at a later date.

Monster Hunter Wilds Cosmetic DLC Pack 2 (Planned for release in Summer 2025)

The below 14 contents are included:

Advertisement. Keep scrolling for more

Hunter layered armor: 1 series (5 pieces)

Pendants: 6 (Color variation)

Gesture sets: 2

Hairstyles: 2

Makeup/Facepaint: 2

Sticker set: 1

Premium Bonus (now available)

Hunter Layered Armor: Wyverian Ears

Premium Bonus Hunter Profile Set

BGM: Proof of a Hero (2025 Recording)

Where is Prance in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Prance is included in the Gesture Set 1 free DLC detailed below.

Monster Hunter Wilds free DLC

In addition to all the paid DLC, there are a few sets of free DLC available from day one in Monster Hunter Wilds. They are below:

Monster Hunter Wilds Gesture Set 1

Monster Hunter Wilds - Hunter Help: Welcome Pack

Monster Hunter Wilds - Palico Edit Voucher: Single Voucher (Free Trial Version)

Monster Hunter Wilds - Character Edit Voucher: Single Voucher (Free Trial Version)

Advertisement. Keep scrolling for more

Monster Hunter Wilds Gesture Set 1 contents

This pack includes:

Gesture: Dance

Gesture: Prance

Gesture: Wave

Gesture: Regret

Monster Hunter Wilds - Hunter Help: Welcome Pack

Potion x 10

Honey x 5

Well-done Steak x 5

Large Barrel Bomb x 3

Armor Sphere x 5

The final free DLC is a single voucher to edit your Palico as covered above.

Monster Hunter Wilds is now available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam). Check out all ourMonster Hunter Wilds guideshere.