Morning Mail: Coalition won’t back tax cuts, Black Sea truce agreed, a Perth power play (2025)

Morning everyone. It’s not exactly an original strategy, but the treasurer’s unveiling of a classic pre-election tax-cutting budget nevertheless caught many by surprise – much to the glee of the government benches and the consternation of the Coalition’s ranks, who have vowed not to support the cuts. We have reports, analysis and comment on the treasurer’s package, plus Russia and Ukraine’s truce in the Black Sea, and a great win for the Socceroos.

Australia

Charged up | The Coalition putting a question mark over Labor’s “poorly designed” vehicle emission standard signals that Australia’s love of petrol-guzzling cars could become an election issue.

Budget booster | Labor has bet $17.1bn in a tax giveaway to deliver it a second term at the upcoming election, as Jim Chalmers handed down his fourth budget filled with cost-of-living support for middle Australia. Angus Taylor responded by saying the Coalition won’t support the tax cuts, calling them a “cruel hoax”. Find out who the winners and losers are, and what it might mean for you. You can find many more links to our budget coverage in the in-depth section below.

Methane warning | Emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane at a Queensland coalmine were likely between three and eight times higher than officially reported, according to UN-backed research that flew aircraft over the site.

Perth power play | To no one’s surprise, former footballer, Perth mayor and TV personality Basil Zempilas has been appointed leader of the WA Liberals – but he faces a lot of challenges if he is to lead the party back to power.

World

Black Sea ‘peace’ | Russia and Ukraine have agreed to “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea after parallel talks with US negotiators in Saudi Arabia, though the Kremlin said a maritime ceasefire would start only if it received sanctions relief on agricultural exports.

'Only glitch' | Donald Trump defended his embattled national security adviser on Tuesday and said the leak of highly classified plans about bombing Yemen was "the only glitch in two months", while Democrats called for answers over the blunder. Here are five key points that adversaries of the US will learn from the gaffe. The FBI has created a taskforce to target a spate of vandalism at Tesla dealerships and charging stations.

Gang risk | Teenage boys in the UK are joining online gangs where they share sadistic and misogynistic material that fuels crimes including fraud, violence and child sexual abuse, the boss of Britain’s National Crime Agency has warned.

Poisoned parliaments | Sexism, harassment and violence against women are rife in parliaments across the Asia-Pacific region – including Australia – according to a damning report that lays bare the scale of abuse faced by women in politics.

Terror trial | A former member of the Baader-Meinhof group, also known as the Red Army Faction, has gone on trial in Germany for robberies she allegedly committed during three decades hiding in broad daylight.

Full Story

Coalition and Labor clash on tax cuts

Editor-in-chief Lenore Taylor and political reporter Josh Butler take us through how this budget will make you better off – and whether it will hurt or hinder Labor’s chances at the polls.

Full Story Labor and Coalition clash over budget tax cuts Sorry your browser does not support audio - but you can download here and listen $https://audio.guim.co.uk/2025/03/25-42815-BUDGET_2025_.mp3 00:00:00 00:19:31 See Also Reeves says hasty response to Trump tariffs could put ‘prize’ of economic deal at risk – as it happened

In-depth

The political purpose of the budget couldn’t have been better executed, according to our economics columnist Greg Jericho, who uses seven charts to show how Jim Chalmers has outflanked Angus Taylor with his cunning plan to ensure the “very vast majority of people are paying less tax”. Political reporter Josh Butler agrees that the measures put Taylor and his boss, Peter Dutton, “in a pickle”, while Matilda Boseley’s excellent video explainer boils it down to main points: “please vote Labor” and “things are looking OK for Australia”. We scoured Guardian Australia for representatives of gen Z, millennials, gen X and boomers to find out what they thought of the budget.

Not the news

Committing to an album entirely in his ancestral tongue filled Marlon Williams with “whakamā” (or self-doubt), this musician of Ngāi Tahu and Ngāi Tai descent tells Jenny Valentish. But although he’s been “psyching up for a long time”, he explains how he found the boldness and managed to overcome the “politically loaded” implications to make Te Whare Tīwekaweka.

Sport

Football | Jackson Irvine (pictured above right) scored again as the Socceroos took another major step towards World Cup qualification with an assured 2-0 win over China in Hangzhou.

Athletics | Saturday’s highly anticipated Maurie Plant meet in Melbourne offers a chance for 20-year-old Cameron Myers to atone for his failure to qualify for last year’s Olympics when he goes up against Ollie Hoare, Adam Spencer and Peter Bol in the 1500m.

Olympics | Yesterday’s Olympic announcement was meant to clarify plans for the Brisbane 2032 Games but the premier’s U-turn on his “no new stadiums” pledge has muddied the waters even more.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s veteran columnist Ross Gittins reckons the budget suits a timid and uninspired government, while the Australian newspaper opines that Jim Chalmers put politics first and economic responsibility second. Business leaders tell the Fin Review that Chalmers missed an opportunity with his budget. The Gold Coast Titans should forgive Daly Cherry Evans his past snub and sign him up, the Bulletin reckons.

What’s happening today

Politics | Jim Chalmers to address the National Press Club.

Economy | ABS releases monthly inflation data at 11.30am.

Tasmania | State parliamentary inquiry examining Hobart’s Macquarie Point stadium at 10.45am.

Brain teaser

