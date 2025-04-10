Morten Tyldum to direct pilot for Cape Fear series at Apple TV+; plus CCH Pounder joins the cast (2025)

Apple TV+ taps Morten Tyldim to direct pilot for Cape Fear TV series, plus the great CCH Pounder has joined the cast.
Variety reports that Morten Tyldum has been tapped to direct the pilot for Apple’s upcoming Cape Fear series and executive produce. Additionally, the great CCH Pounder has joined the cast, which includes Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, and Patrick Wilson.
Based on John D. MacDonald’s 1957 novel The Executioners, Cape Fear “will follow what unfolds after killer Max Cady (Bardem) is released from prison and seeks out the Bowdens (Adams, Wilson), whom he blames for his sentence.” The 10-episode series has been described as a tense, Hitchcockian thriller that will examine America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century. It’s not known who Pounder will play in the series, but she’s always a very welcome addition to any project.
Tyldum has plenty of small-screen experience under his belt. He directed all eight episodes of Apple’s Defending Jacob miniseries, helmed three episodes of Silo (also on Apple TV+), and directed the pilot episode of Prime Video’s Jack Ryan series starring Jack Krasinski.
Nick Antosca is writing the new Cape Fear series and will also executive produce alongside Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, Alex Hedlund, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey. The original novel was first adapted in 1962 into a movie starring Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum. In 1991, Martin Scorsese directed a remake starring Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, and Jessica Lange. The story was also spoofed by The Simpsons in the fifth season with Cape Feare, one of the show’s best episodes. I’ve never looked at a rake the same way again.
Pounder will next be seen starring alongside Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Danny Huston in The Naked Gun. The reboot/sequel stars Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., who is set to follow in his father’s footsteps by leading the Police Squad and saving the world. The first teaser trailer was released last week (plus we also saw an extended look at CinemaCon), and it looked like a blast. The film will be released on August 1st. Pounder will also reprise the role of Mo’at in James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which will hit theaters on December 19th.
Latest Horror News
Horror Movie News
I Am Legend 2: Will Smith gives some information on Michael B. Jordan’s character
Will Smith has shared some information on the character Michael B. Jordan will be playing in I Am Legend 2, which is still in the works
Movie News
Joe Dante says Hollywood won’t feed us the Little Shop of Horrors reboot anytime soon as the project gets unpotted
Little Shop of Horrors creative Joe Dante says the reboot of the beloved 1980s musical about an alien plant is in “stasis.”
Horror Movie News
I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel images feature the return of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.
I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel images feature the return of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.
TV Trailers
Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 teaser trailer invites you on 10 new mind-bending missions to revolutionize animation
A teaser trailer for Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 highlights the new season’s mechanical madness and mature-rated animation.
Horror Movie News
Isabelle Fuhrman promises “wilder and crazier” twists in Orphan 3
Orphan franchise star Isabelle Fuhrman says the upcoming sequel Orphan 3 will be wilder and crazier than its predecessors
Horror Movie News
Predator: Killer of Killers trailer: animated anthology film is coming to Hulu in June
A trailer has been released for the animated anthology film Predator: Killer of Killers, from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg
Horror Movie News
Final Destination: Bloodlines image sets up trouble with a vending machine
A new image from Final Destination: Bloodlines shows a character having some trouble with a vending machine
Horror Movie News
Witchboard remake directed by Chuck Russell gets an August release date
The Witchboard remake, directed by A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 and The Blob director Chuck Russell, is set for an August release
Horror Movie Interviews
Interview: Catching up with Christine Elise of Child’s Play 2, Cult of Chucky, and the Chucky TV series
Interview: Christine Elise talks about working on the Child’s Play / Chucky franchise and interacting with horror fans
Horror Movie News
An Innocent Girl: Jaume Collet-Serra reteams with Netflix for psychological thriller
Carry On director Jaume Collet-Serra will be reteaming with Netflix for the psychological thriller An Innocent Girl
Load more articles