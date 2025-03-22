Most Memorable Quotes From Movies - Looper (2025)

Much like iconic song lyrics, movie quotes are something that just sticks with you, launching to the front of your brain whenever a certain circumstance triggers it — and the particularly memorable ones have the power to remain with you forever. Whether they make you laugh, cry, or just give you something to ponder as the credits roll, a movie's script — and sometimes just a single word or sentence — can evoke powerful emotions.

For some of these memorable lines, they've transcended the films they originated from to become part of our language, referenced throughout pop culture and quoted so often they may as well have come from Shakespeare. When others in your orbit are familiar with the quote — and the context behind it — the result is something akin to a verbal meme, shorthand for exactly what needs to be said at that given moment.

There really is a movie quote for every occasion, it seems, and everybody has their favorites. With that in mind, the American Film Institute (AFI) has compiled a list of the 100 greatest movie quotes, those that everybody should know — and if you don't, you need to see more movies. Here's a selection of some of the very best, and the context in which they appear.