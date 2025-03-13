Most Sustainable 100% Recycled Water Bottles 2025 (2025)

Most Sustainable 100% Recycled Water Bottles 2025
Last Updated: January 25, 2025
By Jaeger Shaw
The Most Sustainable Water Bottles Are Either Biobased or 100% Recycled
For optimally sustainable living, we should all drink out of either biobased or 100% recycled water bottles that can be reused for many years before being recycled themselves. That is the current high water mark for new bottles, and anything less than 100% is more harmful to the environment than is strictly necessary.
Our top pick is the Sigg Traveller MyPlanet
Water bottle shoppers must keep in mind that the market is heavily greenwashed, and paying attention to the percentage of recycled or biobased materials is the best shortcut to quantifying eco-friendliness. Only a select few hit the coveted 100% mark for main body and lid, excluding silicone gaskets and other small components. Apart from preowned water bottles, the 100%ers are the most sustainable vessels available. Here are our ranked priorities for evaluating new sustainable water bottles:
- Functional
- Recycled or Biobased
- Recyclable or Biodegradable
- Ethical Business
For even better sustainability than biobased or 100% recycled, we encourage you to choose a preowned water bottle, of which there are limitless options available at your local thrift store and on ebay. For more sustainable gear, be sure to check out our lightweight sustainable backpacking gear list.
The Best Reusable, Biobased, Recycled Water Bottles
Reusable Biobased & 100% Recycled Water Bottles
- Editor’s Choice: Sigg Traveler MyPlanet
- Best Recycled Plastic: Buoy Bottle
- Best Biobased: Worthy Bottles
- Top Pick: S’wheat Bottles
- Top Pick: Recycled Promotional Bottle
Honorable Mentions, Less Than 100% Recycled
- Best Functionality: Nalgene Sustain
- Best Non-Plastic: Klean Kanteen
- Best Insulated: Ocean Bottle
- Best for Cycling: Bivo
- Best Concept: Paper Water Bottles
Recycled Water Bottle Comparison Table
|Bottle
|Price ($)
|Size (ml)
|Insulated
|Body – Percent Recycled or Biobased
Lid – Percent Recycled or Biobased*
|Sigg Traveller MyPlanet
|29
|1000
|No
|100% R
|100% B
|Buoy Bottle
|29
|900
|No
|100% R
|100% R
|Worthy Bottle
|19
|750
|No
|100% B
|100% B
|S’wheat Bottle
|38
|550
|Yes
|100% B
|100% B
|Recycled Promo Bottle
|19
|650
|No
|100% B
|100% R/B
|Nalgene Sustain
|17
|1000
|No
|50% R
|0% R
|Klean Kanteen
|27
|800
|No
|90% R
|90% R
|Ocean Bottle
|49
|1000
|Yes
|65% R
|65% R
|Bivo One
|34
|620
|No
|100% R
|0% R
*excludes silicone gaskets
Close-up on the biocomposite lid (wood cellulose) of Sigg Traveller MyPlanet
The Best 100% Recycled and Biobased Water Bottles
Sigg Traveller MyPlanet
100% Recycled Aluminum, Biobased Lid
The Swiss-designed Sigg Traveller MyPlanet is our favorite sustainable water bottle! It’s elegant, leakproof, lightweight (5 oz), sturdy, and made with a 100% recycled/100% recyclable aluminum body and biocomposite lid derived from wood cellulose. The only virgin materials are a small silicone gasket. This bottle offers the best overall blend of performance and sustainability, plus it’s lightweight for travel and hiking. (600ml, $27) (1L, $29)
Buoy Bottle
100% Recycled Ocean Plastic
The award-winning and elegant Buoy Bottle is the most sustainable plastic option on the market, made entirely of 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic, and is itself easily recycled. The three-part bottle design is also interesting. Unscrew the top lid as normal for drinking; unscrew the middle for cleaning or to add ice cubes. Despite being well-secured by a silicone gasket, the extra threading around its midriff does add an additional failure/potential leakage point. Another functionality complaint is that the rounding of the bottom edge (which does evoke a buoy aesthetic) makes it more prone to tipping over. While neither issue is a deal breaker, we think they could have designed this one more functionally without any hits to sustainability. Lastly, we note that Buoy Brand is a part of 1% for the Planet! (900ml, $29)
Worthy Bottles
100% Biobased (Sugarcane)
Australian brand Worthy makes their biobased water bottles in Melbourne out of 100% sustainably grown sugarcane, in a carbon-neutral manufacturing facility partially powered by begasse, AKA sugarcane waste! Sugarcane is particularly eco-friendly in the way it absorbs more carbon than other crops; this is extra important because at time of publication, the only way to get one is having it shipped directly from Down Under via Australia Post. The Worthy Bottle is sturdy, long lasting, fully recyclable, and comes in plastic-free packaging. The flip top lid hinge is its most likely failure point. (750ml, $19)
S’wheat bottles
100% Biobased Body (Wheat Stalk)
S’wheat sells “insulated” biobased water bottles made out of wheat stalk fiber, a byproduct of wheat production, repurposed to reduce waste. And every bottle purchased funds a planted tree! The 550ml design features a slide locking lid mechanism that doesn’t leak, and hardpoint attachment loop with complimentary mini-carabiner. However, there are downsides to this otherwise really cool design. The insulating capacity is basically zilch, and it will only keep your drink warm for an hour. The carabiner is too dinky to secure the load when the bottle is full; is sure-to-break over time; and seemingly has no sustainability chops. Lastly, the bottle is expensive and it ships directly from the UK, which adds carbon emissions. We await the first US distributor and think they should ditch the carabiner. (550ml, $38)
Recycled Promotional Bottle
100% Recycled Plastic
This humble plastic water bottle with decorative bamboo lid is one of only a select few 100% recycled options on the market. What’s more, it’s also lightweight and sturdy. All that and it was designed to be nothing more than white label promotional merch, sold in bulk to regional printer wholesalers, who will then resell at a mark-up to a third party with their logo slapped on. Save big by purchasing in quantities of 50 or 100 (just kidding) or grab this Jeep-branded singleton. Notably, over-cranking its bulky head may cause damage, and potentially disconnect the bamboo outer lid from its threaded plastic interior. The supply chain of this bottle, and the interior of the lid are both a bit dubious, as the latter is clearly made from a different plastic than the body, and not specifically called out as being 100% recycled. We’ll give it the benefit of the doubt for now though. (650ml, $18)
The 50% Recycled Nalgene Sustain
Honorable Mentions, Less Than 100% Recycled
Nalgene Sustain
50% Recycled Plastic
The Nalgene you already know and love (wide mouth, indestructible, leak proof, etc) is now called Nalgene Sustain, and it’s made with Tritan Renew™, a copolyester composed of 50% recycled waste plastic. On one hand, Nalgene is the most prolific reusable water bottle brand on the market and we’re stoked to see them using recycled materials. At scale, this makes a huge difference. On the other hand, 50% is way sub-optimal on the sustainability front, and we hope to see them improve going forward. Lastly, we note that many other popular plastic water bottles, such as models from Yeti and CamelBak, are also available in Tritan Renew™. (500ml, $14) (1L, $17) (2L, $19)
Klean Kanteen
90% Stainless Steel
The iconic Klean Kanteen brand manufacturers respectably sustainable water bottles made with 90% recycled stainless steel, and our featured model is also plastic-free. That being said, this bottle is priced similarly to, but heavier and less recycled than, our top pick the Sigg Traveller MyPlanet, which is made of 100% recycled aluminum. Other brands must be sourcing from the same foundry, because Stanley also offers similar bottles made with 90% recycled stainless steel, including their too-popular-for-its-own-good Quencher Series. If you’re shopping around for stainless steel options, try to avoid models with plastic lids. (800ml, $27)
Ocean Bottle
65% Recycled Materials in Total
Ocean Bottle is a superbly ethical, sustainability-driven London-based business that funds the removal of 25 pounds of plastic from the ocean for every bottle sold. Their core product is a double-walled insulated thermos made with 65% recycled materials, including a double walled stainless steel inner that is 90% recycled – sound familiar? That being said, their core product is only mid-tier when stacked up against the other top 10 most sustainable water bottles on the market. We’d like to see them walk the walk with a higher percentage of recycled materials used. (500ml, $45) (1L, $49)
Bivo One
100% Recycled Stainless Steel Body
Bivo‘s claim to fame is the patented “Gravity Flow Hydration,” designed by an ex-NASA engineer. And true to form, this bike holster-friendly bottle yields a very rapid flow rate, easily surpassing the output of traditional squeeze or suck-based bike vessels. The 100% recycled / 100% recyclable stainless steel chassis does not go unnoticed from a sustainability perspective, beating out hydration industry behemoths like Klean Kanteen or Stanley, who only use 90% recycled stainless. However, the large virgin plastic lid doesn’t go unnoticed either. So despite the impressively eco-friendly body with impressive performance and durability, we ding them pretty hard for a wasteful top quarter of the product, and it being one of the most expensive options in the genre. Note, Bivo also makes insulated bottles – same concept but with only 75% recycled stainless steel.
Paper Water Bottles
98% Landfill Biodegradable
As an interesting concept, not actually a recommendation for you the individual consumer shopping reusable recycled water bottles, we highlight Paper Water Bottles. They’re only sold in bulk directly to other businesses, and are intended to replace single-use resealable bottles, and are more versatile and user-friendly than boxed water alternatives. The design combines a pulp-based outer shell with ENSO Restore™ PET, a plastic that “biodegrades” in landfills. Whether or not it meets the technical definition of decomposition is debatable according to the state of California. But regardless, it does break down, and in doing so, releases methane gas which can piped from landfills to power plants, re-energizing the grid. When single-use is required in places that don’t recycle, Paper Water Bottles seem like a great solution, and a future-facing technology to keep your eyes on. (500ml)
100% recycled Sigg Traveller MyPlanet
100% recycled ocean plastic Buoy Bottle
Biobased Worthy Bottle, made with sugarcane
Biobased S’wheat Bottle, made with wheat stalk
100% Recycled Plastic Promotional Bottle
Sustainable Water Bottle Buyer Considerations
Sustainability Power Rankings, Recycled Plastic vs Recycled Aluminum vs Recycled Stainless Steel?
This is a very complex question that depends on a broad range of factors relating to sourcing materials, processing , and manufacturing. Depending on those factors, it could very from product to product, business to business, or even bottle to bottle. All we can do is hypothesize in a very broad sense with the information we have. A comprehensive answer to this question would require significant academic study. That being said, here are our speculative power rankings
- Recycled Aluminum
- Recycled Post-Consumer or Ocean Plastic
- Recycled Stainless Steel
- Recycled Pre-Consumer Plastic
Based on our research, recycled aluminum earns our top pick because the recycling process is more energy efficient than recycling stainless steel, and the end product is lighter weight, which reduces carbon emissions during transit. Like stainless steel, it loses little to no quality in the recycling process, is infinitely recyclable, and recycling infrastructure is well-established. Lastly, it is not plastic, which reduces our reliance on petroleum-based products.
Recycled plastic done right, such as post-consumer, and especially ocean plastic, scores a second place finish in our power rankings. We ding it for being fossil-fuel derived, but respect how it keeps plastic out of the environment, and most critically the ocean. Conversely , plastics made from recycled pre-consumer scrap material rescues waste from landfills, but that’s much less important than rescuing it from the ocean. Furthermore, the recycling process of plastic is less efficient than metals, and quality degrades with each recycling cycle. Plastic in any form is less durable than metal, won’t last as long, and continued usage of recycled products means dispersing more microplastics into the environment and into our bodies over time with use of these products.
Recycled stainless steel has many of the same metal benefits as recycled aluminum, and especially the fact that it isn’t plastic. However, compared to aluminum, the recycling process is more energy intensive, and the material is heavier and more carbon emitting to transport. The main benefit of stainless steel vs aluminum is that it is more more durable, which could make for a longer product lifespan. But for the purposes of water bottles, both options are more than sufficiently durable, so that advantage for stainless vs aluminum is largely moot. From our perspective, stainless steel is the lesser of two similar options, and doesn’t functionally differentiate itself from aluminum well enough. Hence the third place finish.
What are Biobased Water Bottles?
“Biobased” refers to a class of materials known as biocomposites, which replace plastic-based feedstock (manufacturing ingredients) with plant-based alternatives. For the most part, these plant materials are deconstructed and reprocessed in factories to create a plastic-like substance. The most common feedstocks for biobased water bottles are bamboo, sugarcane, wheat stalk, pulp, and wood cellulose. Note, not all biocomposites are 100% biobased. Depending on the manufacturer, a biocomposite may still include plastic resins, most frequently used as binding agents. But plant-based binding agents can recreate the characteristics of resin and are optimally sustainable because they allow for 100% biobased biocomposites.
Biobased vs Recycled Water Bottles, Which Are More Sustainable?
Unfortunately, this is another question that cannot be answered simply and depends on vast array of variables pertaining to supply chain and manufacturing. But let us be clear, both are important to the future of a sustainable world.
Biobased materials, such as those derived from feedstock like sugarcane, bamboo, and wheat stalk, are becoming more common on the marketplace. In many product lines, they are able to supplement or replace plastic entirely, reducing the world’s reliance on petroleum-based materials, and steering us towards de-plastification. You might be concerned about natural materials decaying or degrading over long term exposure to water, but this is not the case. Both of our recommended biobased water bottles are designed to last at least 10 years!
Recycled materials, such as those made with recycled plastic single-use bottles and aluminum cans, are important because they stimulate a circular economy, reduce waste, and create an entirely new supply feedstock. Recycling keeps waste out of nature and reduces carbon emissions.
From a performance perspective as used in water bottles, neither material is superior. Both are manufactured to be as strong, durable, and as leakproof as virgin materials.
What About Decorative Water Bottle Stickers?
By introducing glue, paper, and/or plastic, decorative stickers reduce the recyclability of a bottle. Mixed materials don’t recycle as well as mono-materials, and can contaminate the recycling process, thus degrading the output quality of whatever its being recycled into. Though this data is not available, it seems probable that a majority of sticker-laden bottles end up in the landfill.
Cheers To 100% Recycled Water Bottles
Thank you for reading our guide to biobased and 100% recycled water bottles, where we hope you found your next eco-friendly, reusable drinking vessel. After thoroughly auditing the marketplace and all available options, we have found and recommend what we honestly believe to be the most sustainable water bottles in existence. But if you find an even better option, please drop us a line in the comments and we’ll check it out. Happy hydrating!
