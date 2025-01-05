Motorcycle Kidney Belts - Leather, Riding, Protective, Armored (2025)

-
Answer Racing® - Apex Kidney Belt
# 3056882732
Apex Kidney Belt by Answer Racing®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from industry-leading...
Made with the finest materials to offer premium qualityUnique design to help you show off your personal style
$49.95 - $69.95
In Stock - Ships within 24 hrs
EVS Sports® - Air Protection
# 1787519984
Air Protection by EVS Sports®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from industry-leading...
Designed and manufactured using innovative technologiesExpertly crafted from the highest grade materials
$36.26 - $37.63
Availability Varies - Depends on Product Options
EVS Sports® - Celtek Belt Protection
# 1787530721
Celtek Belt Protection by EVS Sports®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from...
Reinforced lower spine panelDual pull Hook and Loop Fastener adjustment system
$56.32 - $58.66
Availability Varies - Depends on Product Options
Answer Racing® - Apex Kidney Belt (2X-Large, Black) (0412-0825-0085)
# mpn4695749963
Apex Kidney Belt (0412-0825-0085) by Answer Racing®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from...
Made with the finest materials to offer premium qualityUnique design to help you show off your personal style
$49.95
In Stock - Ships within 24 hrs
Answer Racing® - Apex Kidney Belt (Large/X-Large, Black) (0412-0825-0084)
# mpn4695750254
Apex Kidney Belt (0412-0825-0084) by Answer Racing®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from...
Made with the finest materials to offer premium qualityUnique design to help you show off your personal style
$69.95
In Stock - Ships within 24 hrs
Answer Racing® - Apex Kidney Belt (Small/Medium, Black) (0412-0825-0083)
# mpn4695750025
Apex Kidney Belt (0412-0825-0083) by Answer Racing®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from...
Made with the finest materials to offer premium qualityUnique design to help you show off your personal style
$49.95
In Stock - Ships within 24 hrs
EVS Sports® - Air Protection (2X-Large, Black) (KBA19-BK-XXL)
# mpn4632838471
Air Protection (KBA19-BK-XXL) by EVS Sports®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from...
Designed and manufactured using innovative technologiesExpertly crafted from the highest grade materials
$36.26
In Stock - Ships within 24 hrs
EVS Sports® - Air Protection (Large, Black) (KBA19-BK-L)
# mpn4632837527
Air Protection (KBA19-BK-L) by EVS Sports®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from...
Designed and manufactured using innovative technologiesExpertly crafted from the highest grade materials
$37.63
In Stock - Ships within 24 hrs
EVS Sports® - Air Protection (Medium, Black) (KBA19-BK-M)
# mpn4632838155
Air Protection (KBA19-BK-M) by EVS Sports®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from...
Designed and manufactured using innovative technologiesExpertly crafted from the highest grade materials
$36.26
In Stock - Ships within 24 hrs
EVS Sports® - BB1 Celtek Youth Belt (KBC19-BK-Y)
# mpn4632837530
BB1 Celtek Youth Belt by EVS Sports®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from...
Reinforced lower spine panelDual pull Hook and Loop Fastener adjustment system
$58.66
In Stock - Ships within 24 hrs
EVS Sports® - Celtek Belt Protection (Large, Black) (KBC19-BK-L)
# mpn4632838156
Celtek Belt Protection (KBC19-BK-L) by EVS Sports®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from...
Reinforced lower spine panelDual pull Hook and Loop Fastener adjustment system
$56.32
In Stock - Ships within 24 hrs
EVS Sports® - Celtek Belt Protection (Medium, Black) (KBC19-BK-M)
# mpn4632837529
Celtek Belt Protection (KBC19-BK-M) by EVS Sports®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from...
Reinforced lower spine panelDual pull Hook and Loop Fastener adjustment system
$56.32
In Stock - Ships within 24 hrs
EVS Sports® - Celtek Belt Protection (Small, Black) (KBC19-BK-S)
# mpn4632838472
Celtek Belt Protection (KBC19-BK-S) by EVS Sports®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from...
Reinforced lower spine panelDual pull Hook and Loop Fastener adjustment system
$56.32
In Stock - Ships within 24 hrs
EVS Sports® - Celtek Belt Protection (X-Large, Black) (KBC19-BK-XL)
# mpn4632838473
Celtek Belt Protection (KBC19-BK-XL) by EVS Sports®. This top-grade product is expertly made in compliance with stringent industry standards to offer a fusion of a well-balanced design and high level of craftsmanship. Manufactured from...
Reinforced lower spine panelDual pull Hook and Loop Fastener adjustment system
$56.32
In Stock - Ships within 24 hrs
As the old saying goes, dress for the crash and not for the ride. And it does make sense! Each and every motorcycle enthusiast must keep their safety in mind and do not underestimate body armor and protection gear while riding a bike. We've collected the highest quality and most technologically advanced safety equipment available on the market to provide the utmost in protection and comfort. Our motorcycle kidney belts are considered to be the next most important gear after helmets and body suits. The belts are designed to protect the internal organs of motocross and off-road riders from all the bouncing around while riding in the sand, dirt, mud, gravel, mountains, woods, etc.
