Mousse vs. Foam — What’s the Difference? (2025)

Mousse A light, whipped dessert or styling product. She topped the cake with a chocolate mousse for added decadence.

Foam A dispersion of gas in a liquid or solid. The foam insulation was sprayed into the wall cavities for energy efficiency.

Mousse A mousse (; French: [mus]; "foam") is a soft prepared food that incorporates air bubbles to give it a light and airy texture. It can range from light and fluffy to creamy and thick, depending on preparation techniques.

Foam Foam is an object formed by trapping pockets of gas in a liquid or solid.A bath sponge and the head on a glass of beer are examples of foams. In most foams, the volume of gas is large, with thin films of liquid or solid separating the regions of gas.

Foam A colloidal dispersion of a gas in a liquid or solid medium, such as shaving cream, foam rubber, or a substance used to fight fires. A foam may be produced, especially on the surface of a liquid, by agitation or by a chemical reaction, such as fermentation.

