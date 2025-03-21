Movie Poster Credit Template for Photoshop - Eric Renno | TipSquirrel | Photo Editing Software and Applications (2025)

The still photograph with a hint of a moving object to installing those Photoshop brushes you'll need to create your next big project. And a list of mobile video apps worth having.

Hypnotic Effect of Cinemagraphs:

http://blog.templatemonster.com/2014/07/10/how-can-bloggers-benefit-from-cinemagraphs/

This is the craftsmanship of the combining a moving and a still image to creating the hypnotic effect of seeing the wind blow the leaves down the street without the rest of the image moving at all.

How to Install Photoshop Brushes:

http://weeder.org/rLH1eMs

Besides using the default brushes that come with Photoshop adding to the range of possibilities usually means adding on some others that need to be installed.

10 Best Mobile Video Apps:

http://weeder.org/rLH0826

Ten of the best mobile video apps and this list just so happens to be one of the most likely to hold the apps that will have you dreaming about creating a short film.

Join in on the film-making crowd, create a Cinemagraph and install those Photoshop brushes. Creativity is just waiting to be tapped into so remember to come back each week to see what we've picked for you.