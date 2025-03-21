Movie Poster Credit Template for Photoshop - Eric Renno | TipSquirrel | Photo Editing Software and Applications (2025)

|
Create beautifully designed, magazine style ‘visual stories’ through a combination of photos, video and text.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
Visual stories are a simple but effective way, take this app called Stellar. Cascading a magazine style that feels reminiscent of modern meets perfection within minimalistic.
Photography is a hobby that generally takes plenty of hands-on experience to nail down. Sure, the basics of photography, such as composition and the exposure triangle can be learned through reading and research.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
DigitalRev put to the test if it where a possibility to become or learn about photography without ever getting up out of a chair.
From weeder
In this brilliant tutorial from Phlearn, Aaron Nace shows you how to create an artistic, composite image to replicate the double exposure effect. Despite being a little complex, the instruction is easy to follow.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
Double exposure use to mean seeing that image on film. With Phlearn they show you how to find a way that brings beauty and artistic ability to a very cool effect.
From www
The Dreamstime Companion is designed for both pro photographers and amateurs, allowing them to instantly upload and share images from mobiles
Kitty Fisher's insight:
Perfect for the world of journalism. That 'in the moment' look is where it may all be at and now this app Dreamstime wants everyone to photograph that exact moment.
From ventureburn
Photo-editing startup Over is all about inspiration. Just follow its Instagram account and you'll find a range of motivational -- often quirky -- images overlaid with memorable quotes. But it's not just the product that makes a lasting impact.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
Behind the start up photo editors that we come to love, are the stories that led to the grand moment in life that changed their life to head down the path that made them who they are.
Scoop.it!
The Weekly Update: Cinemagraphs, Installing Photoshop Brushes and Ten Best Mobile Video Apps
14 July 2014, 06:59
The still photograph with a hint of a moving object to installing those Photoshop brushes you'll need to create your next big project. And a list of mobile video apps worth having.
Hypnotic Effect of Cinemagraphs:
http://blog.templatemonster.com/2014/07/10/how-can-bloggers-benefit-from-cinemagraphs/
This is the craftsmanship of the combining a moving and a still image to creating the hypnotic effect of seeing the wind blow the leaves down the street without the rest of the image moving at all.
How to Install Photoshop Brushes:
Besides using the default brushes that come with Photoshop adding to the range of possibilities usually means adding on some others that need to be installed.
10 Best Mobile Video Apps:
Ten of the best mobile video apps and this list just so happens to be one of the most likely to hold the apps that will have you dreaming about creating a short film.
Join in on the film-making crowd, create a Cinemagraph and install those Photoshop brushes. Creativity is just waiting to be tapped into so remember to come back each week to see what we've picked for you.
From blog
Visual design is always in quest of new ways of expression.Cinemagraphs, or still photos with subtle motion, have become the new medium which takes strengths from both still photography and video.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
Cinemagraphs started spreading across blogs that made a still photo have a personality by simply adding the effect of a woman's hair moving in the breeze or the steam from a coffee cup rise from the copper liquid.
From weeder
Now, as a photographer, I deal with acne with most of my senior sessions. Of course, there are one or two students that have escaped the puberty beast and makes my post processioning a lot easier, but for the majority, there is always some retouch that is required.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
Acne happens when anyone starts going through puberty, but once you're a photographer and say photographing a few kids for a team or even a prom photo. Everyone wants to look their best, so this little tutorial will help you to get rid of the redness and make your skin glow.
From weeder
The Brush tool is an imitation of real life brushes. Photoshop has a set of default brushes, but in addition to that, you can add more brushes to draw specific shapes like stars, grass, etc. To install Photoshop brushes follow the steps provided in this tutorial.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
Installing Photoshop brushes means having a wide advantage to the default brushes that are already within Photoshop.
Scoop.it!
From agbeat
Photojojo offers five incredibly innovative iOS smartphone photography tools to make getting professional-quality photography results simple.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
Tools to bring forth innovative ways that can transform your iPad and iPad Mini's into a video rig. Or even the Phantom Drone maybe the next big tool you'd like to become apart of within the photography world.
From virtualphotograph
Planet Earth is incredibly beautiful and diverse. There is always something to see, some new miracle to uncover and, hopefully, capture on camera.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
A 4 step tricks and tips pick for photo editing, this article covers blending RAW exposures, creating panoramas and mixing surreal landscape editing that will take you to the next level.
Scoop.it!
From www
Over the next 23 years, Photoshop’s maker, Adobe, did what all software makers have always done: it released a new major version every couple of years, piling on new features each time — and charging $200 for each upgrade.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
Need an idea of the evolution scale that is Adobe Photoshop? Look no further this article (in detail) goes through the motions (just like Photoshop) to the newest update called Photoshop 2014. From when the whole software use to cost $200 to the renting game that has been gambled with.
From petapixel
Last year we featured StreamNation: a cloud storage solution built with photographers in mind. Well, a few days ago, StreamNation released a new cloud storage tool to the photography world that builds upon their existing services.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
Unlimited storage space means everything to a photographer. The amount of data that has been lost on accident would astound anyone yet Shutter has in a way come to the rescue to aid us in our journey's.
The Weekly Roundup: Why You Should Use RAW and Not JPG, Photoshop for Travel Photos and Learn How to Create a Double Exposure
21 July 2014, 03:35
RAW uses the comprehension of color and depth to give it that full rounded view. So do you plan on traveling and using Photoshop? What about creating an artistic double exposure?
You Should be Shooting in RAW not JPG:
http://reframe.gizmodo.com/why-you-should-be-shooting-raw-in-one-simple-gif-1607230731
JPG comes out dull with a lack of depth. But RAW does bring more to the table while being a stand alone feature on its own.
Photoshop for Travel Photos:
Travel photos tend to collect a blur pattern, more than likely it's because you are on the go and are already thinking about where to go next.
Create an Artistic Double Exposure:
Phlearn comes to the rescue, consider this a brilliant tutorial that crosses boundaries with artistic expression.
Picking apart the travel images from the bad ones means having Photoshop on hand. But consider the option of using RAW and taking on that opportunity of double exposures. Keep coming back each week for more info.
From reframe
Any experienced photographer will be able to tell you the indispensable utility in shooting RAW as opposed to JPG. If you just got a new camera or haven't heard a good explanation for why RAW is so great, just look at this one GIF, made with images by Glyn Davis.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
An experienced eye would know what RAW and JPG look like side by side. But this gif does just the trick but revealing the wonderful color compared to the dull gray image that was taken in JPG.
From weeder
While most of us think about cropping only in terms of preparing an image for print or web display, the truth is that the crop tool can be invaluable when it comes to either correcting or creating an entirely new composition.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
The essentials to Photoshop Skills may seem pretty apparent, yet getting those few newcomers still need some help with their advancement.
Photoshop For Travel Photos (& More) | Easily Resolve Camera Shake & Perspective Distortion @ Weeder
From weeder
To do mass processing of images ranging from simple white balancing with an eye dropper, or adding presets across a series of images for set continuity, Lightroom has been the program of choice. Despite the fact that it can really eat your computer’s resources and behave like a 5 year old crashing after a sugar rush, with an able enough computer it works exceedingly well.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
The bug of traveling that fills your heart with delight...that is until you notice some of your images have camera shake and well it puts a bit of a damper on your day. Not anymore, Photoshop for travel photos can help salvage those once in a lifetime shots.
From www
With its high-quality filters, snappy interface, and numerous keyboard shortcuts, CameraBag can make your photos pop.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
Here is a photo editor that is placed somewhere between Photoshop and Instagram...but faster. Plus the filters are spread out into several groups that you may be there a while with one photo trying out every tint.
From techcrunch
Stock photography giant Getty Images is updating its iOS apps, including iStock, which gets its update today, and Getting Images proper, which is receiving..
Kitty Fisher's insight:
iStock is receiving an update which happens to be getting the recognition of Getty. Adding new perspective and design to the interface.
From weeder
Inspiration spurs creativity and it is often youfind a photograph or artist that influences your practice.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
Ben Secret gives us a tutorial to recreate allowing the viewer to finally get an idea when it comes to tone and color through imitation.
From weeder
Kitty Fisher's insight:
10 video mobile worth using and secretly becoming a mini filmmaker for. How about an app that has beat out competition say like the Sony FS100 and tied with the Canon C300...let us introduce to you the FiLMiC Pro app.
The Weekly Roundup: Before & After Photos Examine Photoshop, Landscape Photography Tricks and Learn More Photo Editing
7 July 2014, 05:39
Photoshop has won the award for being in view again this week. But its more on the beginning side of the story. Also by taking a look at the before and after effects of Photoshop, it may help to improve certain skills.
Before & After Photos Examine Photoshop:
http://petapixel.com/2014/07/04/photos-bring-question-editing-ethics-portraiture/
Karl Taylor goes step by step to show the portrait process of adding makeup and lighting to his model. However, this is a perfect example of examining how far you've gone with Photoshop and how little it takes to alter a picture.
4 Photo-Editing Tricks for Landscape photos:
http://virtualphotographystudio.com/2014/06/landscape-photography-tricks/
Surrealism plays a big role in this article about Landscape photography. The editing alone is breathtaking and a bit eye-opening for how far you can come with just an image and adjusting it to your desired value.
Learn More Photo Editing:
http://www.readmore.tips/2014/06/learn-photo-editing.html
Some of us need tips or even a helping hand when it comes to photo editing. Whether we can't just grasp the hang of it or we want a certain feel for the texture in the image.
Photoshop has changed photo editing in every way imaginable. Please keep coming back to Photo Editing Software and Applications for more news.
From www
Be established by Patrick, an expert graphic artist, picture colorist, photographer and editor, thisLearn Photo Editingsoftware application intends to teach you how to develop better photos by investing as little cash as possible by using image editing.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
Learning how to photo edit is a big promise and deal being a photographer. Patrick will offer his help to show what exactly the beginners need to know to start off on their new venture.
From petapixel
In the above video, Karl Taylor walks you through a four-step process that shows the before-and-after results of three variables when it comes to portraiture: studio lighting, make-up, and Photoshop.
Kitty Fisher's insight:
A full proof step by step system that takes on the make-up, studio lighting aspect of portrait taking. Maybe you don't have the right set-ups for that particular lighting but this could be the answer for those problems.
The Weekly Roundup: PicsArt jumps to Windows 8.1, Apple Aperture is No More and 35 Brilliant Photoshop Poster Designs
30 June 2014, 03:13
On a weekly basis we give you the news from the accumulated sources that collect within the span of 7 days. The big turnover was Apple's Aperture will be discontinued, PicsArt went back and forward with their jump to Windows 8.1 PC. And then becoming creative with 35 tutorials for Photo-shopping posters.
PicsArt Jumps to Windows 8.1:
http://www.wpcentral.com/comment/1052565
PicsArt has claimed the spot of a true universal app. Jumping from only a phone app to now a widely used PC installation. Could this be the step in a new direction for all photo editing apps?
Apple Aperture is Officially Dead:
Adobe must have been cheering on this one. As a photograph and being a primary user of this program, it was like a slap in the face. However maybe it just goes to show that even Apple themselves are faced with the utmost rule of needing to not only upgrade but keeping up with the trends of today.
35 Brilliant Photoshop Poster Designs:
http://www.antsmagazine.com/inspiration/35-brilliant-photoshop-poster-design-tutorials/
As tutorials go it can something as simple as a few shortcut options in Photoshop or a whole introduction, middle and end to a project. In this portion designing movie posters seemed like a genuine idea of something new to get involved with.
Take the time to see if your talents can create a film poster worthy of catching the attention certain directors or mourning over Aperture. But what we can rely on is that now with photo editing apps jumping from phone to PC, we may stand a chance at getting those perfect iPhone photos using a PC. Come back at the end of each week.
Steller App: How to Tell Stories Through Your Photography How Well Can You Learn Photography Without Getting Up Off Your Butt? Phlearn Shows You How to Create an Artistic Double Exposure in Photoshop @ Weeder Stock photo firm Dreamstime launches mobile companion app for photographers | Amateur Photographer 6 inspiring insights to learn from photo-editing startup Over's story | ventureburn Hypnotic Effect of Cinemagraphs & How Can Bloggers Benefit from Them? A Quick and Simple Technique For Removing Acne in Photoshop @ Weeder How to Install Photoshop Brushes @ Weeder 5 fun and innovative smartphone photography tools - AGBeat 4 Photo-Editing Tricks & Tips for Landscape Photography Photoshop 2014: Software Finally Worth Renting New iOS App 'Shutter' Gives You Unlimited Cloud Photo Storage Completely Free Why You Should Be Shooting RAW In One Simple GIF 12 Essential Photoshop Skills Every Photographer Should Know (With Video) @ Weeder Photoshop For Travel Photos (& More) | Easily Resolve Camera Shake & Perspective Distortion @ Weeder CameraBag 2.6 review: Photo editor brings the power and speed of Instagram to Windows Getty Images And iStock iOS Apps Get A Big Overhaul And The New Embed Function | TechCrunch Recreate the Look of Your Favourite Image by Matching and Toning Colour in Photoshop @ Weeder 10 Best Mobile Video Apps @ Weeder Read More: Learn Photo Editing Before & After Photos Examine the Ethics of Photoshop in Portraiture
