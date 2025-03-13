Moxibustion For Breech Baby (2025)

How To Carry Out Moxibustion At Home?

Step 1: Hold or get their partner to hold the moxa stick close to their toes for between 15 – 20 minutes up to 2 times per day.

Step 2: Light a Moxa stick and bring it close to the skin close to the acupuncture point located at the outside edge of your baby toe. The stick should be held around 1 – 2 inches away from the skin – enough for you to feel a comfortable warming sensation.

Move the moxa stick away if the heat becomes too intense – It is important that the sticknevercomes in contact with the skin. This treatment is not meant to hurt or be painful in any way and indeed many women find that the sensation to be quite relaxing.

Step 3: Move the moxa stick in small circles around or up and down slightly. The movement will enable the greatest penetration of warmth and also prevents the heat from becoming too intense.

Step 4: As the moxa stick burns it will produce ash that will need to be scraped or tapped into an ashtray. It is important that this is done regularly so that it does not accumulate, fall and cause burns.

If you are carrying out Moxibustion for the first time we highly recommend seeking professional advice and demonstration on how to correctly use the Moxa stick, not only for your own safety but also for the best possible result.