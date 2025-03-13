Moxibustion For Breech Baby (2025)

Around the timelabour begins the majority of babies will have moved into the head down (head-first) position. This is not always the case and a baby may wriggle into a bottom or feet first position. This is known as a breech position and babies who adopt this position are known as breech babies.
4 babies out of 100are in the breech position at the end of pregnancy.If the baby is still breech at around 36 weeks you will discuss your options to deliver your baby safely.In this article we will demonstrate how a simple Chinese medical treatment calledMoxibustioncan provide an effective solution and lead to the low intervention birth of your baby.Every year more women turn to Moxibustion for breech babies. Moxibustion is a gentle, safe andresearch backed treatmentto help mothers to be turn their breech babies.
Moxibustion is a technique used in Traditional Chinese Medicine to turn a breech baby to head first, usually around 34–36 weeks of pregnancy.
What Is Moxibustion?
Moxibustion is drug free, non invasive and pain free Chinese Medicine therapy which has been used for centuries. This method consists of burning carefully refined herb called Moxa (English name Mugwort). Moxa is rolled into Moxa sticks thatlook a little bit like large cigars.
When lit and held near a point on the body, the warming and invigorating sensation on the skin helps blood circulation and natural energy levels and a range of other benefits. Moxibustion therapy can be practised at a clinic to target specific points across the body for maximum effect or at your home with Moxa sticks.
Moxibustion For Breech Baby & How Does It Work?
When Moxibustion is used to turn a breech baby the warmth from a moxa stick is directed at an acupuncture point located on the outer edge of your little toe. The heat from the Moxibustion nourishes and feeds the flow of energy along the energy channels or Meridians. This gently triggers a cascade of changes in your hormone levels which in turn encourages safe and gentle movement in the muscles of your uterus. These subtle movements lead to an increase in your baby’s activity, which eventually encourages him to move into the head down position – the optimal position for a natural vaginal birth.
Research has shown that moxibustion is better than External cephalic version (ECV).When it is time for the baby to be born Moxibustion is also an effective and non invasive treatment that can safelyhelp to induce labour.
The Method & What To Expect
During a Moxibustion treatment the women lays facing up and the lit Moxa stick is held near the outside edge of your baby toe for20 minutes once or twice a dayfor 2 weeks. Periodically switching from one foot to the other.
The best time to seek Moxibustion for breech baby is from 32 – 38 weeks but ideallyit is recommended Moxibustion is performed around 34 weeks of pregnancyas the baby during this stage is the ideal size to turn and remain in the head down position.
Moxibustion is a safe, gentle and non invasive technique which can yield great results for beech baby. It is important to note that Moxibustion is not suitable for for every mum. Moxibustion should be avoided if:
- You have had a previous caesarean birth
- Your baby is not growing well, if your placenta is low lying
- You have had bleeding from your vagina, or your waters have broken
It is important that you seek advice from your Chinese Medicine practitioner or other qualified healthcare practitioner before starting moxibustion treatment to turn your breech baby.
How To Carry Out Moxibustion At Home?
Step 1: Hold or get their partner to hold the moxa stick close to their toes for between 15 – 20 minutes up to 2 times per day.
Step 2: Light a Moxa stick and bring it close to the skin close to the acupuncture point located at the outside edge of your baby toe. The stick should be held around 1 – 2 inches away from the skin – enough for you to feel a comfortable warming sensation.
Move the moxa stick away if the heat becomes too intense – It is important that the sticknevercomes in contact with the skin. This treatment is not meant to hurt or be painful in any way and indeed many women find that the sensation to be quite relaxing.
Step 3: Move the moxa stick in small circles around or up and down slightly. The movement will enable the greatest penetration of warmth and also prevents the heat from becoming too intense.
Step 4: As the moxa stick burns it will produce ash that will need to be scraped or tapped into an ashtray. It is important that this is done regularly so that it does not accumulate, fall and cause burns.
If you are carrying out Moxibustion for the first time we highly recommend seeking professional advice and demonstration on how to correctly use the Moxa stick, not only for your own safety but also for the best possible result.
Other benefits of moxibustion
- Female Infertility: Improves female health issues such as infertility, irregular menstrual cycles, hormone imbalance, breech baby and more.
- Male Infertility: Assists with male health problems such as infertility, sperm quality and mobility.
- Immune System: Strengthens immune system, increasing resistance to cold and flu and other illnesses. Promotes Spleen and Kidney Yang energy that relates to the immune system and body’s strength.
- General Wellness: Range of other benefits such as relief from pain associated with arthritis, digestive problems, low mood, promotes relaxation without the need for medications
- Promotes Blood Flow: It is a natural anti-inflammatory treatment, promotes blood flow and removes accumulated blood clotting, water retention, or internal inflammation.