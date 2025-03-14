Moxibustion for turning a baby in breech position (2025)

This updated review includes 13 studies (2181 women), of which six trials are new. Most studies used adequate methods for random sequence generation and allocation concealment. Blinding of participants and personnel is challenging with a manual therapy intervention; however, the use of objective outcomes meant that the lack of blinding was unlikely to affect the results. Most studies reported little or no loss to follow-up, and few trial protocols were available. One study that was terminated early was judged as high risk for other sources of bias.

Meta-analysis showed that compared to usual care alone, the combination of moxibustion plus usual care probably reduces the chance of non-cephalic presentation at birth (7 trials, 1152 women; risk ratio (RR) 0.87, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.78 to 0.99, I2 = 38%; moderate-certainty evidence), but the evidence is very uncertain about the effect of moxibustion plus usual care on the need for ECV (4 trials, 692 women; RR 0.62, 95% CI 0.32 to 1.21, I2 = 78%; low-certainty evidence) because the CIs included both appreciable benefit and moderate harm. Adding moxibustion to usual care probably has little to no effect on the chance of caesarean section (6 trials, 1030 women; RR 0.94, 95% CI 0.83 to 1.05, I2 = 0%; moderate-certainty evidence). The evidence is very uncertain about the effect of moxibustion plus usual care on the the chance of premature rupture of membranes (3 trials, 402 women; RR 1.31, 95% CI 0.17 to 10.21, I2 = 59%; low-certainty evidence) because there were very few data. Moxibustion plus usual care probably reduces the use of oxytocin (1 trial, 260 women; RR 0.28, 95% CI 0.13 to 0.60; moderate-certainty evidence). The evidence is very uncertain about the chance of cord blood pH less than 7.1 (1 trial, 212 women; RR 3.00, 95% CI 0.32 to 28.38; low-certainty evidence) because there were very few data. We are very uncertain whether the combination of moxibustion plus usual care increases the chance of adverse events (including nausea, unpleasant odour, abdominal pain and uterine contractions; intervention: 27/65, control: 0/57), as only one study presented data in a way that could be reanalysed (122 women; RR 48.33, 95% CI 3.01 to 774.86; very low–certainty evidence).

When moxibustion plus usual care was compared with sham moxibustion plus usual care, we found that moxibustion probably reduces the chance of non-cephalic presentation at birth (1 trial, 272 women; RR 0.74, 95% CI 0.58 to 0.95;moderate-certainty evidence) and probably results in little to no effect on the rate of caesarean section (1 trial, 272 women; RR 0.84, 95% CI 0.68 to 1.04;moderate-certainty evidence). No study that compared moxibustion plus usual care with sham moxibustion plus usual care reported on the clinically important outcomes of need for ECV, premature rupture of membranes, use of oxytocin, and cord blood pH less than 7.1, and one trial that reported adverse events reported data for the whole sample.

When moxibustion was combined with acupuncture and usual care, there was very little evidence about the effect of the combination on non-cephalic presentation at birth (1 trial, 226 women; RR 0.73, 95% CI 0.57 to 0.94) and at the end of treatment (2 trials, 254 women; RR 0.73, 95% CI 0.57 to 0.93), and on the need for ECV (1 trial, 14 women; RR 0.45, 95% CI 0.07 to 3.01). There was very little evidence about whether moxibustion plus acupuncture plus usual care reduced the chance of caesarean section (2 trials, 240 women; RR 0.80, 95% CI 0.65 to 0.99) or pre-eclampsia (1 trial, 14 women; RR 5.00, 95% CI 0.24 to 104.15). The certainty of the evidence for this comparison was not assessed.