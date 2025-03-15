Moxibustion in Acupuncture: What You Should Know (2025)

Moxibustion is a traditional Chinese medicine technique that is often used in conjunction with acupuncture. It involves burning dried mugwort, or moxa, on or near specific acupuncture points on the body. This practice has been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments and is believed to stimulate circulation, promote healing, and boost the immune system.

If you’re curious about moxibustion and how it can benefit your health, read on to learn more about this fascinating technique.

What is Moxibustion?

Moxibustion is a technique used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries and involves the burning of mugwort, a small, spongy herb. This herb is burned close to the skin to promote healing and is often used in conjunction with acupuncture.Like many other forms of traditional Chinese medicine, the main purpose of moxibustion is to strengthen the blood, stimulate the flow of qi, and maintain general health. It is typically used on people who have a cold or stagnant condition. When the mugwort is burned, it expels cold and warms the meridians, which leads to a smoother flow of blood and Qi.

In addition to its traditional uses, moxibustion has also been used in Western medicine to turn breech babies into a normal head-down position before childbirth. This is done by applying heat to specific acupuncture points, which can help to stimulate the baby to move into the proper position. Overall, moxibustion is a fascinating and effective technique used for centuries to promote healing and maintain good health.

How Does Moxibustion in Acupuncture Work?

There are two types of moxibustion: direct and indirect. In direct moxibustion, a small, cone-shaped amount of moxa is placed on top of an acupuncture point and burned. Broken down further, direct moxibustion can be scarring or non-scarring. In scarring moxibustion, the moxa burns on the acupuncture point until it does out completely. In non-scarring moxibustion, the moxa is placed on the point and lit but is extinguished or removed before it burns the skin. Patients feel a pleasant heating sensation that penetrates deep into the skin but should not experience any pain, blistering, or scarring unless the moxa is left in place for too long.

The more popular form of moxibustion is the indirect type because it comes with a lower risk of pain or burning. In indirect moxibustion, an acupuncture practitioner lights one end of a moxa stick and holds it close to the treatment area for a few minutes until the area turns red. Another form of indirect moxibustion uses both acupuncture needles and moxa. A needle is inserted into an acupoint and retained. The tip of the needle is then wrapped in moxa and ignited, which creates heat in the point and the surrounding area. Once the person experiences relief, the moxa is extinguished and the needle is taken out.

After a moxibustion treatment, it’s important to stay hydrated and avoid any strenuous activities. You should also avoid taking a shower or bath for at least two hours after the treatment to allow the body to fully absorb the benefits of the treatment.

What Does Moxibustion Treat?

Moxibustion is often used in combination with acupuncture, which benefits in treating a variety of conditions, including

Pain

Digestive disorders

Menstrual cramps

Infertility

Moxibustion is a safe and effective treatment option used for centuries to promote healing and wellness in the body and mind.

Moxibustion and Acupuncture Therapy at AIAM

The use of moxibustion is typically taught as part of a qualified acupuncture or traditional Chinese medicine degree program. Although there are no licensing or accreditation requirements associated with the practice of moxibustion, in the United States, a practitioner must have an acupuncture license to be permitted to perform moxibustion.

See Also A Guide to Acupuncture and Moxibustion - BHAcuhealth Clinic

If you’re interested in learning more about moxibustion, you should check out the American Institute of Alternative Medication (AIAM). AIAM’s Acupuncture Therapy Clinic focuses on traditional Chinese medicine with the goal of promoting balance, health and vitality.

AIAM’s acupuncture programs have been running for 20 years – making the program one of the longest-running in the Midwest. Through the program you will also learn key business skills and professionalism, which sets you up for a rewarding, long-lasting career as a licensed therapist.

Learn more about AIAM’s Acupuncture training program requirements or apply to jumpstart your career as a licensed therapist.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the therapeutic effects of moxibustion?

The therapeutic effects of moxibustion include pain relief, improved digestion, reduced inflammation, and enhanced immune function.

What plant is used for moxibustion?

The herb used in moxibustion is known as mugwort, which is a perennial plant native to China, Japan, and Korea. Mugwort has been used in traditional medicine for centuries and is believed to have therapeutic properties that can help improve blood circulation, boost the immune system and relieve pain and inflammation.

What herb is moxibustion?

Moxibustion is not an herb, but rather a Traditional Chinese Medicine therapy that involves burning dried mugwort to promote healing and alleviate pain.

What are the principles of acupuncture and moxibustion?

Acupuncture and moxibustion are based on the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine, which involve the use of needles and heat to stimulate specific points on the body to promote healing and balance.

What does moxibustion do to the body?

Moxibustion promotes healing and relieves pain. When applied to specific acupuncture points, it can help stimulate blood flow, boost the immune system, and reduce inflammation.

When should you not use moxibustion?

Moxibustion should not be used in cases of heat stroke, high fever, acute inflammation, and skin conditions such as eczema or dermatitis or if you have mugwort allergy. Additionally, it should not be used on areas with thin or sensitive skin, over blood vessels, or on the abdomen or lower back during pregnancy.