Musk attends Trump Cabinet meeting; national security team includes magazine editor in group text about military plans (2025)

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters that national security adviser Mike Waltz, a former congressman from Florida, should not resign after The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, reported on text messages he received this month via the Signal app from top officials detailing U.S. military plans in Yemen.

“Should Mike Waltz resign? Absolutely not. He’s exceptionally qualified for the job. He is trusted, trustworthy. Was an extraordinary legislator, but he is, he was made for that, that job, and I have full confidence in him,” Johnson said today on Capitol Hill.

Johnson added he has been told that the administration is determining how Goldberg's number was included and that officials will “improve the process.”

Pressed about discussing classified information on the messaging app, Johnson said it would be a "terrible mistake" for those involved to face "adverse consequences."

“They were trying to do a good job. The mission was accomplished with precision. I think that’s what matters in the end," he said.