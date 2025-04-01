My hair was so thin you could see my scalp - a £4 Amazon buy transformed it (2025)

Scroll down for more tips and tricks on tackling hair loss

AFTER transforming her thinning hair to long luscious locks, one woman shared her secret weapon.

She revealed the two-step process she swears by for reversing shedding, and the Amazon buy that made all the difference.

3

3

In her viral video, TikTok user Sofia (@sofiahairhealth) showed her followers what her hair looked like before and after she switched up her routine.

She pulled back her locks to show the gaps that had formed, making her scalp clearly visible.

According to Sofia, this issue was most noticeable when she went out in sunny weather.

She eventually found out that she had a condition called androgenic alopecia.

Read More On Hair Loss HAIR SCARE I'm a trichologist - the common hair loss 'myth' that does more harm than good HAIR THIS I’m a pharmacist, my top tip to get hair growing as quickly as possible See Also How to Use a Derma Roller - HogoNextO que é um Derma Roller e o que faz?

At first, the TikToker thought it would be "impossible" to regrow her once thick locks.

However, she developed a two-step haircare routine which eventually did the job.

Sofia explained that she consistency is key when it comes to re-growing your hair, revealing that it took her a minimum of a year to complete transformation.

For her first step, she used a derma roller on all the areas of her scalp where she had noticed thinning.

Most read in Fabulous SPARKING BACKLASHBonnie Blue called 'vile' as she reveals she's targeting young girls next GIRLS' NIGHTAmy Childs slammed for taking daughter, 7, to 'raunchy' Sabrina Carpenter gig OLIVIA'S HEARTACHEOlivia Bowen breaks down as she fears she caused the loss of her baby

You can pick up a Derma Roller measuring 0.5 milimetres for just £4.38 from Amazon.

Derma rollers help to stimulate collagen production and blood flow to the scalp.

I paid £80 for a haircut but was left bawling when I saw the results - it was like he'd never cut locks before

This can promote hair growth and prevent further hair loss.

Next, she added a generous dollop of minoxidil to her scalp and massaged it in.

Experts recommend committing to minoxidil long-term to see results.

It can two to four months to notice a reduction in hair loss and hair regrowth.

According to the TikToker, it is normal to notice initial shedding during the initial weeks of use.

Hair Loss 101 HAIR pro Samantha Cusick has revealed everything you need to know about hair loss. Why Does Hair Loss Happen? Hair loss can be influenced by so many factors, from genetics and hormone changes to lifestyle choices. Stress, diet, and even hair care habits can all impact hair strength. It's perfectly normal to lose some hair each day, but sometimes the body can shed more than usual, responding to things like hormonal shifts or even life stressors. Why It Happens More This Time of Year Have you ever noticed your hair seems to shed more in autumn? That’s seasonal shedding! During summer, we hold onto extra hair to protect our scalp from the sun. As the weather cools, it’s like our body recalibrates and lets go of those extra strands. Dry, cooler air can also make hair more brittle, making it easier to lose a little extra volume during these months. Hacks and Affordable Buys to Treat Hair loss The great news? You don’t need to spend a fortune on pricey treatments to support your hair. Try daily scalp massages—they’re so simple but really help boost blood flow to the follicles. Castor oil is another fantastic, budget-friendly option that’s rich in nutrients to strengthen your strands. Adding a bit more protein to your diet and a biotin supplement can also work wonders for overall hair health. Products to Avoid Steer clear of products with high levels of alcohol, sulphates, and parabens - they can be drying and damage hair over time. Heat styling and chemical treatments can also cause breakage, so try to use them sparingly. Instead, look for gentle, hydrating formulas to support your scalp and keep hair healthier through the seasons.

If your scalp is sensitive, Sofia recommended derma rolling in the morning and waiting until the evening to apply minoxidil.

Another woman shared her dramatic transformation, which is so impressive some people have accused her of wearing a wig.

One TikTok user revealed the 50p hack she swears by for re-growing your locks.

READ MORE SUN STORIES MONEY FOR NOTHING Millions of customers of major bank to get FREE cashinweeks

A Facebook user filled out her bald patches with a 30p trick she uses every day.

Another woman demonstrated how to make her DIY hair regrowth mask.