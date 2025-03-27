My Must-Have Postpartum Hair Loss Products in 2025 (that work!) (2025)

Are you a new mom struggling with postpartum hair loss? Don't worry, you're not alone. Many women experience temporary hair loss after giving birth, and it can be quite distressing. But here's the good news: there are products out there that can help you say goodbye to postpartum hair loss for good. I know I struggled with all the hair in the shower drain, and trying to understand it I was just in a weird phase of the hair growth cycle, or maybe just going through a phase of emotional stress. Ultimately, there are so many factors that affect postpartum hair loss, I found that using products and supplements helped me stop the hair loss and get my hair to grow back. Postpartum women experience so many hormone and weight fluctuations, I feel like we should at least keep our hair! I am going to go over what postpartum-hair loss products worked the best for me, so you can try them too and see if you can get them to work for you as well!

In this article, I'll go over some of my must-have products that are specifically designed to combat postpartum excessive hair loss. From the best volumizing shampoo to the top supplements that combat nutritional deficiencies, these products have been carefully formulated to nourish your hair and body, and get to the root causes of postpartum hair loss. Given time, these worked really well for me, and I was able to see the extra hairs growing back in!

Also read:

How I Fixed My Severe Postpartum Hair Loss

Whether you're dealing with thinning hair, a receding hairline, or all-over hair loss, these products have got you covered. Say goodbye to postpartum hair loss and hello to thicker hair again!

Don't let postpartum hair loss get you down. With the right products, you can regain your confidence and rock your new mom look. So let's dive in and discover the must-have products that will help you overcome this temporary setback and embrace your postpartum hair journey.

Understanding Postpartum Hair Loss

Postpartum hair loss is a common experience for many new mothers, and it can be an emotional challenge. After giving birth, women often notice an increase in hair shedding, which can lead to thinning hair and in some cases, bald patches. This phenomenon is typically temporary, yet understanding its nature is crucial for managing it effectively. The primary reason for this hair loss is the hormonal changes that occur during and after pregnancy.

During pregnancy, elevated levels of hormones such as estrogen prolong the hair growth phase, resulting in thicker, fuller hair. However, after childbirth, hormone levels drop rapidly, pushing many hair follicles into the shedding phase. This process, known as telogen effluvium, can begin as early as three months postpartum and may last for several months. Recognizing that this is a natural response can help alleviate some of the anxiety associated with seeing more hair in your brush or on your pillow.

It's important to note that postpartum hair loss does not signify poor health or inadequate nutrition; rather, it is a normal part of the postpartum recovery process. While it can be distressing, most women will see their hair return to its pre-pregnancy state within a year. Understanding the nature of postpartum hair loss provides a foundation for finding effective solutions and coping strategies.

My Must-Have Products for Postpartum Hair Loss:

When it comes to addressing postpartum hair loss, it is really important to start with the inside first, then move to the outside. I focused on supplementation and nutritional deficiencies before looking into shampoos and conditioners. Hair loss comes from nutritional and hormonal changes, which is what happens postpartum, so it makes sense to start there, and really give your body the building blocks it needs to build your hair and stop the loss, then look at the shampoos and conditioners that can support a good supplement routine.

Best Postpartum Hair Loss Products That Target The Inside:

A Good Biotin and Collagen Supplement:

I was not able to find any relief for my hair loss during the postpartum period until I started taking Milk Dust Mermaid Hair. This had both Biotin and Collagen in it, with the addition of Horsetail, and that is really important for hair loss and growth. I combined this with my protein shakes, which I'll talk more about, and that is really what seemed to make the biggest difference.

Biotin:

Clinical studies show that biotin supplementation helps with hair and nail growth.This studyfound that "We found 18 reported cases of biotin use for hair and nail changes. In all cases, patients receiving biotin supplementation had an underlying pathology for poor hair or nail growth. All cases showed evidence of clinical improvement after receiving biotin." Biotin (also known as vitamin B7 or vitamin H) is a water-soluble vitamin that serves as an essential cofactor for carboxylase enzymes in multiple metabolic pathways.

Collagen:

Collagen is used to help with hair growth as well, but there aren't as many studies supporting it as a hair growth supplement.This studydoes however go over collagen supplementation to reduce hair shedding, and it found that there are positive signs that various collagen peptides do help with hair loss and shedding.

Biotin and collagen together is really important for overall healthy, and I found that Milk Dust Mermaid Hair has both, plus Horsetail, which is really helpful to hair loss!

Horsetail Supplement:

Research suggests that horsetail may also benefit your hair, likely thanks to its silicon and antioxidant content. I love the Milk Dust Mermaid Hair because it has all the best ingredients in one capsule, so I don't have to buy a bunch of different products and supplements, and horsetail is an antioxidant that has been gaining popularity for hair growth, backed by science and studies. Antioxidants help reduce micro-inflammation and the aging of hair fibers caused by free radicals. Second, a higher silicon content in hair fibers results in a lower rate of hair loss, as well as increased brightness.For example, in a 3-month study in women with self-perceived hair thinning, those who took two daily capsules containing dried horsetail and other ingredients had increasedhair growthand strength compared with a control group.

A Good Protein Powder:

Eating enough protein is really important for hair health, especially postpartum. During postpartum and lactation, your protein needs are increased, so I found that a good protein shake is so helpful. I struggle as a busy mom of four boys to make sure I get enough protein in. I find that delicious protein shakes are really easy for me to make and eat on the go, or even while I'm cleaning up messes, I can make a quick shake for myself.

Not just any protein powder is good for postpartum and breastfeeding mamas. If you like a basic whey protein, then you will need to add more supplements with vitamins to your routine, but a protein powder like Milk Dust Lactation Protein has additional nutrients, superfoods and antioxidants that are really important for breastfeeding mamas. When you give your body all these extra nutrients, your hair has the building blocks it needs to regrow and limit shedding.

My Protein Smoothie for Hair Growth!

Ingredients:

1 cup spinach (or kale) Rich in iron, vitamins A and C, and folate to promote scalp health. 1 medium banana Provides potassium, biotin, and natural sweetness. 1/2 cup frozen berries (blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries) Loaded with antioxidants to protect hair follicles from oxidative stress. 1 scoop of Milk Dust Lactation Protein Powder Provides amino acids essential for keratin production, strengthening hair, additional nutrients to help with postnatal depletion and additional antioxidants and superfoods.

Boosts lactation and tastes amazing! 1 tablespoon flaxseeds or chia seeds High in omega-3 fatty acids to nourish the scalp and promote hair elasticity. 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk (or any milk of choice) A light, nutrient-rich base. 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt See Also How To Treat Postpartum Hair Loss Adds protein and probiotics for a healthy gut, which supports nutrient absorption. 1 teaspoon honey (optional) A natural humectant that supports scalp moisture and adds flavor. 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon (optional) Adds warmth and may help with blood circulation to the scalp.

Instructions:

Add spinach, banana, and frozen berries to a blender. Pour in almond milk and add Greek yogurt. Sprinkle in flaxseeds or chia seeds, protein powder, and honey (if using). Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass, sprinkle a little cinnamon on top (if desired), and enjoy immediately!

Nutritional Benefits:

Protein : Supports keratin production, essential for strong, healthy hair.

: Supports keratin production, essential for strong, healthy hair. Biotin and Vitamin C : Encourage hair growth and repair.

: Encourage hair growth and repair. Omega-3 Fatty Acids : Nourish the scalp and promote shiny, elastic hair.

: Nourish the scalp and promote shiny, elastic hair. Iron: Prevents hair loss due to deficiencies.

Best Products For Fixing Postpartum Hair Loss On The Outside:

Caffeine-Based Shampoo:

A good caffeine shampoo can really help when it is added to your overall nutrition plan and routine to stop hair loss from the inside out first. Studies suggest that caffeine can promote hair growth at a follicular level, particularly for androgenetic alopecia. However, caffeine shampoos are most effective when used as part of a broader treatment plan that may include proper nutrition, supplements, and medical treatments like minoxidil or finasteride. Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo is one that seemed to work well for me.

Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo

Best For : Stimulating dormant hair follicles.

: Stimulating dormant hair follicles. Key Ingredient : Caffeine.

: Caffeine. Benefits : Energizes and stimulates hair follicles. Lightweight and easy to rinse.

: Frequency: Daily use recommended.

A Good Conditioner:

I think getting a good conditioner is important too. It may not solve the actualy hair loss issue, which is fixed first by the supplements, but it can help with growth and hair quality.

What to Look for in a Hair Loss Conditioner

DHT-Blocking Ingredients: Look for saw palmetto, caffeine, or ketoconazole to counteract the effects of DHT. Strengthening Agents: Biotin, keratin, and amino acids help rebuild hair strands and reduce breakage. Hydrating Ingredients: Natural oils (argan, coconut, castor) and butters keep the hair moisturized, preventing dryness and brittleness. Scalp-Soothing Components: Aloe vera, tea tree oil, and peppermint can calm irritation and improve scalp health. Lightweight Formula: Avoid heavy, silicone-based conditioners that can weigh down thinning hair.

I liked Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Conditioner because I felt like it really helped make the hair I had feel thicker.

Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Conditioner

Best For : Improving hair density and reducing shedding.

: Improving hair density and reducing shedding. Key Ingredients : Ana™ (a botanical complex), biotin, and zinc.

: Ana™ (a botanical complex), biotin, and zinc. Benefits : Enhances volume and thickness. Reduces the appearance of thinning.

: Why It Stands Out: Lightweight and suitable for daily use.

Causes of Postpartum Hair Loss

Several factors contribute to postpartum hair loss, with hormonal changes being the most significant. As mentioned previously, the decline in estrogen levels after childbirth signals the hair follicles to transition into the telogen phase, leading to increased shedding. Additionally, the stress associated with childbirth and caring for a newborn can exacerbate hair loss. Stress can push more hair follicles into the shedding phase, compounding the effects of hormonal changes.

Another factor to consider is the nutritional demands placed on a new mother’s body. Pregnancy and breastfeeding require a substantial intake of vitamins and minerals, such as iron, vitamin D, and biotin. If a mother’s diet lacks these essential nutrients, it can lead to hair thinning. Moreover, the fatigue and lifestyle changes that come with motherhood can also contribute to poor hair health, making it vital to prioritize nutrition and self-care during this time.

Additionally, genetic predisposition plays a role in how one experiences hair loss postpartum. If women in your family have dealt with hair thinning or loss after childbirth, it may increase your likelihood of experiencing similar issues. Understanding these causes can empower new mothers to take proactive steps in managing their hair health and seeking out products or treatments that address their specific needs.

How Long Does Postpartum Hair Loss Last?

The duration of postpartum hair loss varies widely among women, but the general timeline follows a predictable pattern. Most women begin to notice increased shedding around three months after giving birth, coinciding with the hormonal shifts in the body. This shedding often peaks around the six-month mark. By this time, many women see significant hair loss, which can be concerning.

Typically, postpartum hair loss can last anywhere from six months to a year. By the twelve-month mark, most women find that their hair growth has returned to its pre-pregnancy state. However, recovery can be influenced by individual factors such as genetics, overall health, and lifestyle choices. Some women may notice their hair returns to normal more quickly, while others may experience prolonged thinning.

It's essential to remember that while this phase can feel overwhelming, it's usually temporary. Providing your body with proper nutrition and care during this time can help support healthy hair regrowth. Patience is key, as the hair follicles operate on their own timeline. If shedding persists beyond a year or worsens, it may be worth consulting a healthcare professional to rule out other underlying issues.

Tips for Managing Postpartum Hair Loss

Managing postpartum hair loss starts with adopting a gentle hair care routine that minimizes damage. Using a wide-toothed comb can help prevent breakage when detangling wet hair, which is more susceptible to damage. Opting for soft hair ties and avoiding tight hairstyles can also reduce stress on the hair follicles. Additionally, consider limiting heat styling and chemical treatments during this time, as they can exacerbate hair damage and loss.

Nutrition plays a vital role in hair health, so focusing on a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals is essential. Incorporate foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon and flaxseeds, which can promote healthy hair growth. Leafy greens, nuts, and seeds are also excellent sources of nutrients that support hair health. If necessary, consult with a healthcare provider about taking supplements that can help fill any nutritional gaps.

Stress management is another crucial aspect of handling postpartum hair loss. Engaging in relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, or gentle exercise can help reduce stress levels and improve overall well-being. Finding time for self-care, even in small increments, can make a significant difference in how you feel, both mentally and physically. Surrounding yourself with a supportive community and sharing your experiences with other new moms can also provide emotional relief and encouragement.

Hair Care Routines for Postpartum Hair Loss

Establishing a consistent hair care routine is essential for managing postpartum hair loss effectively. Begin by washing your hair two to three times a week with a gentle shampoo. This frequency helps maintain scalp health without over-drying the hair. On non-wash days, consider using a dry shampoo to refresh your roots and absorb excess oil, giving your hair a fuller appearance.

After washing, always follow up with a nourishing conditioner. Allow the conditioner to sit for a few minutes before rinsing, as this extra time can help the product penetrate the hair shaft for optimal hydration. Incorporating a weekly deep conditioning treatment can also provide added moisture and repair, especially if your hair feels dry or brittle.

In addition to washing and conditioning, incorporate scalp massages into your routine. Massaging the scalp can stimulate blood flow to the hair follicles, promoting a healthy environment for hair growth. Use your fingertips to gently rub your scalp in circular motions for a few minutes several times a week. Pair this with a nourishing scalp oil to enhance the benefits and create a relaxing self-care ritual.

Natural Remedies for Postpartum Hair Loss

For those interested in natural remedies, several options may help promote hair growth and combat postpartum hair loss. Essential oils, such as rosemary and peppermint, have been shown to improve circulation and stimulate hair follicles. Dilute a few drops of essential oil in a carrier oil, like coconut or olive oil, and massage it into your scalp. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes before washing it out for optimal benefits.

Aloe vera is another natural remedy that supports hair health. Its soothing properties can alleviate scalp irritation and provide hydration. Apply pure aloe vera gel directly to your scalp and hair, leaving it on for about 30 minutes before rinsing. Regular use can help improve hair texture and promote stronger growth.

Additionally, consider incorporating herbal teas such as nettle or horsetail into your diet. These teas are rich in silica and other minerals that can strengthen hair and promote growth. Drinking these herbal teas regularly can be a simple yet effective way to support your hair health from the inside out.

Hair Regrowth Treatments for Postpartum Hair Loss

If you're looking for targeted treatments to boost hair regrowth, several options are available. One of the most popular treatments is minoxidil, a topical solution that can be applied directly to the scalp. Available over-the-counter, minoxidil has shown efficacy in stimulating hair follicles and promoting new hair growth. Consult your healthcare provider before starting any new treatment to ensure it's appropriate for your situation.

Another effective treatment option is low-level laser therapy (LLLT). This non-invasive treatment uses red light to stimulate hair follicles and promote circulation in the scalp. Devices such as laser combs or caps are available for home use and have been found to support hair regrowth in some individuals. Regular sessions can enhance the overall health of your hair.

If you're open to more advanced interventions, consider consulting a dermatologist about platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. This treatment involves drawing your blood, processing it to concentrate the platelets, and injecting it into the scalp. PRP therapy has shown promise in promoting hair regrowth and is often used for various types of hair loss, including postpartum shedding.

Seeking Professional Help for Postpartum Hair Loss

If postpartum hair loss persists or worsens despite trying various remedies and treatments, it may be time to seek professional help. Consulting a dermatologist or a trichologist can provide insights into your specific hair loss condition. A professional evaluation can rule out any underlying medical issues, such as hormonal imbalances or deficiencies that may be contributing to hair loss.

During your consultation, be prepared to discuss your medical history, any symptoms you’ve experienced, and the treatments you have already tried. Your healthcare provider may suggest blood tests to check for deficiencies or hormone levels that could be impacting your hair health. Based on the findings, they can recommend personalized treatment plans suited to your needs.

Additionally, mental health is an essential aspect of dealing with postpartum hair loss. The emotional toll of hair loss can be significant, and it’s important to address feelings of anxiety or depression. Seeking support from a therapist or joining a support group for new mothers can provide a safe space to share your experiences and connect with others who understand what you’re going through.