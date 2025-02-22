My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark 2024) - Lifetime Uncorked (2025)

Advertisements

My Sweet Austrian Holiday (2024 Hallmark Channel)

Cast: Brittany Bristow, Will Kemp

Director: Leif Bristow

Writer(s): Agnes Bristow

Synopsis (via Hallmark)

Charlotte (Bristow) is an American, who has lived in Viena since inheriting a chocolate shop from her grandparents two years ago. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to grow the business into a successful enterprise.Christmasis one of the busiest times of the year and Charlotte has been selected as one of the finalists for Vienna’s chocolatier of the year. Taking home the prize could provide some much-needed money to fend off a large developer from taking over her grandparents’ shop. Charlotte soon meets and befriends Henry (Kemp), and they bond over their shared affinity for quality chocolate. But a surprising twist of fate just might end their newfound relationship on a bittersweet note.

See Also My Sweet Austrian Holiday (2024)

Recap/Wine Thoughts

Charlotte is an event chocolatier in Vienna. The event raises a lot of Euros. Austria’s Batman, Henry Broadbent, matches these Euros. He is followed around by his butler, Wilfred. Henry is watching his girlish figure and avoids sweets. (and fun!)

Innovation is the key to success, according to Charlotte’s family motto. Too bad they didn’t include something about staying alive because both Charlotte’s mother and grandmother are dead. Charlotte runs the family chocolate shop and is in a contest for the best chocolate in town. Maya has been working for the shop for twenty years and meddles in Charlotte’s file as a mother figure.

Edna “E” Mode, wannabe, is the owner of a property-developing business that Henry Broadbent’s family has just acquired. Edna wants to develop some land, but the chocolate shop is the one holding out. She doesn’t disclose this information to Henry when he stops to check on the business.

That will make things super awkward later. Charlotte and Henry hit it off when he stops by her booth. He falls in love with her chocolate. She tells him that she is a lawyer in the US. She has inherited the shop in Vienna. She has decided to stay and run the business. Charlotte even shares with Henry her battle with a business developer. She mentions the historical standing of her shop, and that doesn’t ring any bells for him.

After their stroll, Charlotte invites Henry in for a nightcap. (Which is very scandalous for Hallmark!) It is just a chance to show us, the viewers, that Charlotte also LIVES above the shop. Charlotte isn’t the only one dating; Maya and Wilfred hit it off and grab a hot tottie.

Oh damn, Charlotte’s mom is alive and, for some reason, not running the family business. They have a quick Facetime, and the mom is like, “Sell the business.”

Henry goes to Edna Mode and asks her to look into saving the chocolate shop. Edna sends an eviction letter to Charlotte. This causes Charlotte to experience a legal jargon breakdown. It is mixed with Grinch references. Maya is confused, and so am I!

About halfway through the movie, Henry puts everything together and confronts Edna about the holdout. He tells her that he will not evict Charlotte from her business and home. He chooses not to tell Charlotte. Instead, he works on getting a solution. He actually doubles down and promises to help her take down the big bad developer.

The rest of the movie is a bunch of people offering Charlotte money and trying to pay her off.

There is a chocolate-making montage as the couple grows closer. They talk casually about when the business was established. Charlotte can’t find the proof. She insists that it does qualify for historical certification.

With one click of a button and some online research, Charlotte learns Henry’s company is trying to kick her out. She confronts him, and musters put some tears, running off before he can explain. Also, while browsing the World Wide Web, Charlotte discovers a friend of her grandmother. This friend has a photo of the Chocolate shop’s opening day. Established in 1921!!!! It’s Historic!! It survived THE WAR!

Henry apologizes to Charlotte and promises to do whatever he can to fix it. All she asks for is honesty.

Things work out, and the development plan is put on pause. Everyone dances at a fancy ball, including Charlotte and Henry. They work together to combine old and new in a development plan for everyone. Charlotte wins that chocolate contest that had no bearing on the plot. They kiss. The end!

Note/Stray Thoughts

The Baristow family had a bring your daughter to work day. Or is it daughter bringing her parents to work day? Father, Mother, and Daughter all worked on this film together.

Overall rating

Pour it up

Put a Cork in It

Christmas Feels

🎄 (1 Christmas Trees)

Enjoyment Level: 🍷 (1 glass of wine.)

