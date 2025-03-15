My Weekly Brow Routine Has Changed My Whole Face (2025)

Like the rest of my body hair, my brow hairs grow impressively fast—I can grow a full unibrow a mere two weeks after plucking—and since I seldom have time for a professional tweezing, threading, or waxing, an at-home brow styling routine is a must for my face and schedule.

While I don’t have the adept hands of New York City’s top professional brow sculptors, I have mastered the art of (very minimal) at-home eyebrow shaping to groom unruly brow hairs between my professional brow-styling appointments. (Usually, I go for a shaping maintenance treatment to manage my furrows.) Below, my step-by-step guide on how I preserved my thick, fluffy, and symmetrical brow shape for a full year, plus some professional tips on at-home brow styling for beginners.

Allure commerce writer Jennifer Hussein before her at-home brow styling routine Jennifer Hussein Hussein after her at-home brow styling routine Jennifer Hussein

Our Top Picks

Frequently Asked Questions

Meet the experts

How we test and review products

Our staff and testers

Best Tweezer: Tweezerman Stainless Steel Slant Tweezer

Tweezerman Stainless Steel Slant Tweezer $21 Amazon $24 Revolve Hussein using the Tweezerman Stainless Steel Slant Tweezer Jennifer Hussein

Why I like it: Tweezers are my first line of defense in my brow routine, and I’ve sworn by Tweezerman’s Stainless Steel Slant Tweezer since I started plucking my facial hair at 11 years old—yeah, this Allure Best of Beauty Award winner and I go way back. This tweezer has a slanted shape to its tip, which Sania Vucetaj, a (or, rather, my) professional eyebrow stylist based in New York City, says makes a huge difference in terms of precision when styling your eyebrow at home. "These tweezers grab at the root of the hair so you avoid breakage," she explains. Its textured tip grips each little hair and somehow yanks them out at the root no matter how thin or fragile they may look. They’re also very easy to clean with an alcohol-soaked cotton ball—you know you should be cleaning your tweezers after every use, right?

How I use it: When it comes to plucking eyebrows, I’m a firm believer in taking a “less is more” approach. Since I pluck to maintain the shape I was given long ago by a professional stylist, anywhere near the shape of my eyebrows is a no-go- zone and I’ll only pluck hairs that stray far away from my eyebrows. That means I strictly pluck the middle area to keep them separate (the unibrow look just isn’t for me!) and any hairs that linger on the edge of my brow bone.