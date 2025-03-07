Myofascial Release Can Help Hiatal Hernia with a Holistic Approach (2025)

When someone is complaining of hiatal hernia pain, there is usually a problem with the pelvic floor, the diaphragm does not contract fully. Because of these restrictions, it will become rigid and tight due to not continuously stretching out the fascia within and around the muscle.

If the individual has a minor trauma or inflammation within the abdominal cavity, that can cause the fascia around the organs to become stiffer and shrink. If this happens around the stomach, the fascia can pull the stomach upward toward the diaphragm and can cause the top of the stomach to begin to migrate through the hiatus into the thoracic cavity.

Now you have what amounts to a tourniquet around the top of the stomach. This will cause a slower emptying of the stomach contents into the small intestine. If the stomach cannot empty normally, it causes a backflow of the stomach contents up into the lower part of the esophagus. This backflow is known as acid reflux. This condition can cause damage to the esophagus. The early stages of a hiatal hernia is heartburn. If left unchecked, the condition will gradually progress over time.