N-Acetyl L-Glutamine Capsules (2025)

Product Description:

SKU: NAG250

Sale price£25.00 GBP

Gluten Free

No Additives

No Added Sugar

Introducing N-Acetyl L-Glutamine capsules by BulkSupplements.com, your next step toward optimal health and well-being. As a distinctive amino acid, N-Acetyl L-Glutamine serves as a cornerstone for those who prioritize their health, fitness, and overall physiological robustness. Stay healthy, stay well. Let's take the next step together toward optimal health and well-being.

Please be aware that serving sizes listed on our website are subject to occasional adjustments based on factors such as variations in ingredient availability and supplier changes.

Style: Powder

Size: 250 Grams (8.8 oz)

Gut Health: N-Acetyl L-Glutamine is a form of the amino acid glutamine that is known for its beneficial effects on gut health. It helps maintain the integrity of the intestinal lining and supports digestive function.

Immune System Support: Glutamine is important for immune function, and N-Acetyl L-Glutamine can help support a healthy immune response. It may enhance the activity of immune cells and promote overall immune health.

Muscle Recovery: Glutamine plays a role in muscle protein synthesis and recovery after exercise. N-Acetyl L-Glutamine capsules may help reduce muscle soreness, improve muscle recovery, and support muscle growth.

Brain Function: Glutamine is a precursor to neurotransmitters like glutamate and GABA, which are important for brain function and mental well-being. N-Acetyl L-Glutamine may help support cognitive function, focus, and overall brain health.

Detoxification: Glutamine is involved in the detoxification process in the liver, where it helps eliminate ammonia and other toxins from the body. N-Acetyl L-Glutamine capsules can support liver health and detoxification processes.

