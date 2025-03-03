N Medical Tracheal Tube w/ Low Pressure Cuff Sterile Oral/Nasal (3.0-11.0 mm) (2025)

N Medical
Brands
Product Name
SKU
Count Per Box or Pack
Boxes/Packs Per Carton
Unit
N Medical
Tracheal Tube w/ Low Pressure Cuff Sterile Oral/Nasal (3.0-11.0 mm)
NM-TTC
10
pcs
About N Medical products supplied by LCH
Luen Cheong Hong (LCH) Ltd, founded in 1940, is one of the leading pharmaceutical & medical supplies wholesale distributor in Hong Kong and Macau. In past 80 years, LCH has supplied Hong Kong and Macau with high quality wound dressing, first aid products, gloves, surgical masks, PPE, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies. LCH is currently one of the key suppliers for medical supplies to all the public & private hospitals, doctors, pharmacies, restaurants, and five star hotel chains in Hong Kong and Macau.
N Medical medical products include:
Advance wound treatment & Bandages
Alcohol pad and wipes
Cream and ointment
Dental supplies
First aid kit components
Face masks & respirators (FFP2, KN95 etc)
Gauze & Swabs
Lubrication and urology products
Medical gloves
Non Woven & Cotton dressing
Personal protective equipment (PPE)
Surgical consumables
Surgical apparel
Sterilisation and disposable products
Tapes & adhesives
LCH is the sole distributor for all the products listed
About The Brand
N Medical is an international healthcare wholesale supplier managed by a team with over 80 years of experience in the healthcare industry, engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and marketing of top quality medical supplies and medical equipment. Our products are currently being used by various end-users in public and private sectors. Since the brand's inception in 2015, we have already been established to become one of the leading medical supplies companies in Asia with presence in Melbourne Australia, Hong Kong and Macau China.
Notably, N Medical became one of the primary suppliers for medical products in Hong Kong and Macau, supplying to all the public and private hospitals, government entities, and clinics. During COVID-19, we supported the local governments in their efforts to combat the virus with various personal protective equipment (PPE) and facilitated local vaccination programs to over 8 million end users with various medical products.
N Medical currently produces over 100 types of products, including personal protective equipment, surgical consumables products, wound treatment products, gauze and swabs, bandages, tapes, dressing, dental supplies, sterilisation and disposable products, surgical apparel, first aid kit components, alcohol pad and wipes, medical gloves, gowns, face masks, adhesives and sealants for wound dressing, and cream and ointment.
N Medical was founded in 2015 with the goal of developing the finest medical supplies and equipment that can meet multiple international standards and medical needs. The company was started by a team from one of the most well established medical supplies, medical equipment, and pharmaceutical supplies distributor with over 80 years of experience. The team had years of experience working with the largest and most established pharmaceutical companies and medical supplies brands from USA, UK, Australia, and EU. The team has deep professional knowledge of developing medical products, including manufacturing, quality control, international certification, and tender documentation for the end users in the medical field.
Currently, our team maintains control over the manufacturing of products, ensuring all products comply with stringent quality standards. We are devoted to sourcing the highest quality raw material with the best manufacturing processes. Our multinational manufacturing capabilities and strict quality control measures ensure our products maintain consistent quality.
About Luen Cheong Hong
Founded in 1940, LCH is one of the key pharmaceutical distributors and healthcare suppliers for wholesale medical supplies, medical device, and medical equipment.
Luen Cheong Hong Ltd. (LCH)distributes a wide range of products, including name-brand drugs, generic drugs, injectables, OTC (over the counter) healthcare products, medical supplies, medical equipment and devices.
LCH currently represents over 20 top global pharmaceutical companies, medical brands and healthcare manufacturers to grow their presence and distribution capabilities in local markets. Harnessing over eight decades of expertise in the medical field, we provide our principals with best in class services in the areas of sales, marketing, local medical regulatory affairs, tender bidding, storage, distribution solutions, and more.
LCH is also the long term trusted supplier for local government entities, hospitals, NGOs, pharmacies, restaurants, and hotels. We works closely with our principals to provide and tailor products to meet the needs of various end users.
