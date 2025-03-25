NACC Final EXAM Questions and Answers Latest Updated 2025 (VERIFIED) (2025)

Content preview

NACC PRACTICE EXAM 1. The most pressing cause of health care reform has been A. Rising costs of providing technology, drugs and services

B. The depression

C. Lack of available technology

D. Lack of accessibility 2. Which Law ensures that every citizen has access

ac cess to health care? A. The long term care facilities act

B. The Canada health act

C. The Medical care act

D. The hospital insurance and diagnostic services act 3. Support services provided through home care do not include A. Personal care

B. Assistance with activities of daily living

C. Respiratory therapy

D. Assistance with home management 4. A holistic approach to health is one that A. Takes a realistic view of a person's health problems

B. Takes into account the whole person

C. Focuses on the person's illness or disability

D. Focuses on the person's physical health 5. Which of the following is false? People with strong

s trong emotional health A. Show their emotions easily

B. Have strong self esteem

C. Exhibit self control

D. Are aware of their own strengths and weaknesses 6. An acute illness A. Appears suddenly and lasts a short time

B. Is a slow, progressive illness

C. Results in disability

D. People usually recover 7. Which of the following is not true of chronic illness? A. It is a slow progressive illness

B. The symptoms often appear gradually

C. It may result in physical or mental disability

D. People usually recover 8. Maslow's hierarchy of needs can best be described as ,D. Love and belonging needs 9. Which statement about the Canadian charter of rights and freedoms is false? A. It is part of the Canadian constitution

B. It does not apply at a provincial level

C. It protects Canadian’s right to equality before and under the law

D. It protects Canadian's right to freedom and expression 10. The provincial human rights codes do not promote A. Freedom from discrimination

discrimination and harassment

B. Equal treatment with respect to services and facilities

C. The right to vote

D. Equal treatment with respect to age, sex and ethnicity

e thnicity 11. Which of the following is not required for a person to make informed consent? A. Informati

Information

on about the nature of the treatment

B. A discussion of the potential risks and side

s ide effects of the treatment

C. Reassurance that the proposed treatment is the best and only option

D. Informati

Information

on about the likely consequences of not having the treatment 12. Which of the following statement about negligence is false? A. It is an unintentional tort

B. The negligent person did not act in a reasonable manner

C. Harm was caused to a person or a person's property

D. A prison term is likely 13. The intentional attempt or threat to touch a person's body without the person's consent A. Assault

B. Battery

C. Defamation

D. False imprisonment 14. The illegal restraint of another's person movement is A. Assault

B. Battery

C. Defamation

D. False imprisonment 15. Which is false? A. Race refers to a group of people who share similar physical traits

B. A country has one ethnic group

C. A person's culture influences health and illness practises

D. People within an ethnic community often share a common

c ommon history and identify with one another 16. You and Mr. Long are talking; Mr. Long avoids facing you stepping back from you. Which is false? ,D. Culture affects how people view health care and illness 17. Which is false? A. Prejudice is an attitude that judges people based on their group membership

B. In some cases prejudice is acceptable

C. Prejudice frequently leads to discrimination

D. Stereotypes are often associated with prejudice 18. Activities of daily living are A. Physical exercises that people perform daily to keep themselves fit

B. Activities that support workers perform to prevent injuries

C. Self-care activities

activities that people perform daily to remain independent and to function in society

D. Social and recreational activities 19. Support workers are A. Unregulated health care workers

B. Licensed health care workers

C. Members of a professional college

D. Members of a regulatory body 20. Professionalism is A. An approach to work used only by members of regulated professions

B. An approach to work that demonstrates respect for others, commitment,

commitment, competence, and appropriate

C. A commitment made by regulated professionals

D. Another term for confidentiality 21. Which work setting may provide acute care? A. Home care

B. Long term care facilities

C. Assisted living facilities

D. Hospitals 22. What type of service aims to provide a temporary break to family caregivers A. Acute-care services

B. Palliative care

C. Respite services

D. Outpatient services 23. Residents in retirement facilities generally include A. People with mental illness

B. Young adults with physical or other disabilities

C. Frail, older adults with multiple health problems

D. Older adults with limited care needs 24. The membership of a health care team is determined by , D. The needs of the client's family 25. Which of the following is a benefit to the team approach to health care A. Opportuniti

Opportunities

es for confidentiality

B. Opportuniti

Opportunities

es for delegation

C. Opportuniti

Opportunities

es for collaboration

D. Opportuniti

Opportunities

es for assignment

as signment of tasks 26. In a community setting, who usually assesses, monitors, and evaluates a client's needs and coordinat

services of the health care in a community team? A. The family physician

B. The case manager

C. The occupational therapist

D. The social worker 27. If an RN delegates a task to you, which statement is true? A. The RN is completely responsible for your actions, you are not responsible

B. The RN has overall responsibility for your actions, you are also responsible

C. You are completely responsible for your actions, the RN is not responsible

D. Neither you or the RN are responsible

responsible 28. Stress is A. The way you cope with and adjust to every day living

B. The emotional, behavioral, or physical response to an event or situation

C. A mental or emotional disorder

D. A thought or idea 29. Which does not influence a person's reaction to a stressor? A. Past experiences with the same stressor

B. The person's sex

C. The number of stressors present

D. The person's temperament or personality 30.You are angry with a co-worker. Instead of responding appropriately, you yell at a friend. Which de

mechanism is this? A. Denial

B. Conversion

C. Displacement

D. Compensation 31. Goals should be SMART. What does SMART stand for? A. Simple, monthly allowable, reasonable, timely

B. Specific, ,measurable, achievable, realistic, timely.

C. Simple, measurable, achievable,

a chievable, reasonable, topical

D. Specific, monthly, allowable, realistic, topical