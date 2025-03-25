NACC Final EXAM Questions and Answers Latest Updated 2025 (VERIFIED) (2025)

Exam (elaborations)
0 purchase
- Module
- NACC
- Institution
- NACC
NACC PRACTICE EXAM Questions and Answers Latest Updated 2024/2025 (VERIFIED) The most pressing cause 1. The most pressing cause of health care reform ha of health care reform has beenA. Rising costs of providing technology, drugs and servicesB. The depressionC. Lack of available technologyD...
[Show more]
Preview 4 out of 63 pages
View example
Preview 4 out of 63 pages
Add to cart
Add to cart
- April 30, 2024
- 63
- 2023/2024
- Exam (elaborations)
- Questions & answers
Subjects
nacc
nacc practice exam
latest updated 2024
nacc practice exam questions and answers
verified and graded answers
Written for
- NACC
- NACC
Follow
STUDYCENTER2024
STUDYCENTER2024
Reviews received
Content preview
NACC PRACTICE EXAM 1. The most pressing cause of health care reform has been A. Rising costs of providing technology, drugs and services 2. Which Law ensures that every citizen has access A. The long term care facilities act 3. Support services provided through home care do not include A. Personal care 4. A holistic approach to health is one that A. Takes a realistic view of a person's health problems 5. Which of the following is false? People with strong A. Show their emotions easily 6. An acute illness A. Appears suddenly and lasts a short time 7. Which of the following is not true of chronic illness? A. It is a slow progressive illness 8. Maslow's hierarchy of needs can best be described as ,D. Love and belonging needs 9. Which statement about the Canadian charter of rights and freedoms is false? A. It is part of the Canadian constitution 10. The provincial human rights codes do not promote A. Freedom from discrimination 11. Which of the following is not required for a person to make informed consent? A. Informati 12. Which of the following statement about negligence is false? A. It is an unintentional tort 13. The intentional attempt or threat to touch a person's body without the person's consent A. Assault 14. The illegal restraint of another's person movement is A. Assault 15. Which is false? A. Race refers to a group of people who share similar physical traits 16. You and Mr. Long are talking; Mr. Long avoids facing you stepping back from you. Which is false? ,D. Culture affects how people view health care and illness 17. Which is false? A. Prejudice is an attitude that judges people based on their group membership 18. Activities of daily living are A. Physical exercises that people perform daily to keep themselves fit 19. Support workers are A. Unregulated health care workers 20. Professionalism is A. An approach to work used only by members of regulated professions 21. Which work setting may provide acute care? A. Home care 22. What type of service aims to provide a temporary break to family caregivers A. Acute-care services 23. Residents in retirement facilities generally include A. People with mental illness 24. The membership of a health care team is determined by , D. The needs of the client's family 25. Which of the following is a benefit to the team approach to health care A. Opportuniti 26. In a community setting, who usually assesses, monitors, and evaluates a client's needs and coordinat A. The family physician 27. If an RN delegates a task to you, which statement is true? A. The RN is completely responsible for your actions, you are not responsible 28. Stress is A. The way you cope with and adjust to every day living 29. Which does not influence a person's reaction to a stressor? A. Past experiences with the same stressor 30.You are angry with a co-worker. Instead of responding appropriately, you yell at a friend. Which de A. Denial 31. Goals should be SMART. What does SMART stand for? A. Simple, monthly allowable, reasonable, timely
B. The depression
C. Lack of available technology
D. Lack of accessibility
ac cess to health care?
B. The Canada health act
C. The Medical care act
D. The hospital insurance and diagnostic services act
B. Assistance with activities of daily living
C. Respiratory therapy
D. Assistance with home management
B. Takes into account the whole person
C. Focuses on the person's illness or disability
D. Focuses on the person's physical health
s trong emotional health
B. Have strong self esteem
C. Exhibit self control
D. Are aware of their own strengths and weaknesses
B. Is a slow, progressive illness
C. Results in disability
D. People usually recover
B. The symptoms often appear gradually
C. It may result in physical or mental disability
D. People usually recover
B. It does not apply at a provincial level
C. It protects Canadian’s right to equality before and under the law
D. It protects Canadian's right to freedom and expression
discrimination and harassment
B. Equal treatment with respect to services and facilities
C. The right to vote
D. Equal treatment with respect to age, sex and ethnicity
e thnicity
Information
on about the nature of the treatment
B. A discussion of the potential risks and side
s ide effects of the treatment
C. Reassurance that the proposed treatment is the best and only option
D. Informati
Information
on about the likely consequences of not having the treatment
B. The negligent person did not act in a reasonable manner
C. Harm was caused to a person or a person's property
D. A prison term is likely
B. Battery
C. Defamation
D. False imprisonment
B. Battery
C. Defamation
D. False imprisonment
B. A country has one ethnic group
C. A person's culture influences health and illness practises
D. People within an ethnic community often share a common
c ommon history and identify with one another
B. In some cases prejudice is acceptable
C. Prejudice frequently leads to discrimination
D. Stereotypes are often associated with prejudice
B. Activities that support workers perform to prevent injuries
C. Self-care activities
activities that people perform daily to remain independent and to function in society
D. Social and recreational activities
B. Licensed health care workers
C. Members of a professional college
D. Members of a regulatory body
B. An approach to work that demonstrates respect for others, commitment,
commitment, competence, and appropriate
C. A commitment made by regulated professionals
D. Another term for confidentiality
B. Long term care facilities
C. Assisted living facilities
D. Hospitals
B. Palliative care
C. Respite services
D. Outpatient services
B. Young adults with physical or other disabilities
C. Frail, older adults with multiple health problems
D. Older adults with limited care needs
Opportunities
es for confidentiality
B. Opportuniti
Opportunities
es for delegation
C. Opportuniti
Opportunities
es for collaboration
D. Opportuniti
Opportunities
es for assignment
as signment of tasks
services of the health care in a community team?
B. The case manager
C. The occupational therapist
D. The social worker
B. The RN has overall responsibility for your actions, you are also responsible
C. You are completely responsible for your actions, the RN is not responsible
D. Neither you or the RN are responsible
responsible
B. The emotional, behavioral, or physical response to an event or situation
C. A mental or emotional disorder
D. A thought or idea
B. The person's sex
C. The number of stressors present
D. The person's temperament or personality
mechanism is this?
B. Conversion
C. Displacement
D. Compensation
B. Specific, ,measurable, achievable, realistic, timely.
C. Simple, measurable, achievable,
a chievable, reasonable, topical
D. Specific, monthly, allowable, realistic, topical
1. The most pressing cause of health care reform has been
A. Rising costs of providing technology, drugs and services
2. Which Law ensures that every citizen has access
A. The long term care facilities act
3. Support services provided through home care do not include
A. Personal care
4. A holistic approach to health is one that
A. Takes a realistic view of a person's health problems
5. Which of the following is false? People with strong
A. Show their emotions easily
6. An acute illness
A. Appears suddenly and lasts a short time
7. Which of the following is not true of chronic illness?
A. It is a slow progressive illness
8. Maslow's hierarchy of needs can best be described as
,D. Love and belonging needs
9. Which statement about the Canadian charter of rights and freedoms is false?
A. It is part of the Canadian constitution
10. The provincial human rights codes do not promote
A. Freedom from discrimination
11. Which of the following is not required for a person to make informed consent?
A. Informati
12. Which of the following statement about negligence is false?
A. It is an unintentional tort
13. The intentional attempt or threat to touch a person's body without the person's consent
A. Assault
14. The illegal restraint of another's person movement is
A. Assault
15. Which is false?
A. Race refers to a group of people who share similar physical traits
16. You and Mr. Long are talking; Mr. Long avoids facing you stepping back from you. Which is false?
,D. Culture affects how people view health care and illness
17. Which is false?
A. Prejudice is an attitude that judges people based on their group membership
18. Activities of daily living are
A. Physical exercises that people perform daily to keep themselves fit
19. Support workers are
A. Unregulated health care workers
20. Professionalism is
A. An approach to work used only by members of regulated professions
21. Which work setting may provide acute care?
A. Home care
22. What type of service aims to provide a temporary break to family caregivers
A. Acute-care services
23. Residents in retirement facilities generally include
A. People with mental illness
24. The membership of a health care team is determined by
, D. The needs of the client's family
25. Which of the following is a benefit to the team approach to health care
A. Opportuniti
26. In a community setting, who usually assesses, monitors, and evaluates a client's needs and coordinat
A. The family physician
27. If an RN delegates a task to you, which statement is true?
A. The RN is completely responsible for your actions, you are not responsible
28. Stress is
A. The way you cope with and adjust to every day living
29. Which does not influence a person's reaction to a stressor?
A. Past experiences with the same stressor
30.You are angry with a co-worker. Instead of responding appropriately, you yell at a friend. Which de
A. Denial
31. Goals should be SMART. What does SMART stand for?
A. Simple, monthly allowable, reasonable, timely