Nail Anatomy: Overview, Gross Anatomy, Nail Growth (2025)

The nail organ is an integral component of the digital tip. It is a highly versatile tool that protects the fingertip, contributes to tactile sensation by acting as a counterforce to the fingertip pad, and aids in peripheral thermoregulation via glomus bodies in the nail bed and matrix. [1, 2] Because of its form and functionality, abnormalities of the nail unit result in functional and cosmetic issues. The nail has 2-3 horizontal layers of compacted, anucleate, keratin-filled squames. [3]

The nail apparatus is composed of (see the images below): [3, 4, 5, 6]

Nail (nail plate): It is approximately rectangular and stays embedded within the proximal and lateral nail folds. The nail plate is a hard, keratinized structure formed by compact onychocytes. It is primarily produced by the proximal matrix (90%), with contributions from the distal matrix. The dorsal surface of the nail plate is smooth, while its ventral surface interlocks with the nail bed via complementary ridges, ensuring strong adhesion.

Matrix: It is divided into the germinal and sterile matrix and, it is responsible for forming the nail plate. The proximal matrix primarily forms the dorsal nail plate, while the distal matrix contributes to its ventral portion. The visible lunula represents a part of the distal matrix.

Proximal nail fold (PNF): This is a skin wedge that protects the underlying matrix and proximal nail plate from trauma and ultraviolet exposure. Its ventral surface contributes to nail plate formation and produces the cuticle, which seals the matrix from environmental contaminants.

Eponychium: It is a thickened layer of stratum corneum that adheres to the nail plate, forming a protective barrier against toxins and microbes.

Paronychium: It is the soft tissue bordering the lateral edges of the nail plate, providing additional protection to the nail unit.

Hyponychium: It is the area beneath the free edge of the nail plate that protects it from external irritants and pathogens.

Nail bed (sterile matrix): Located beneath the nail plate, it provides structural support and contributes keratinocytes to maintain nail growth. It also contains a rich vascular network critical for nourishment and thermoregulation.

Collectively, the nail bed (sterile matrix), nail fold, eponychium, paronychium, and hyponychium are referred to as the perionychium.

Abnormalities or injuries affecting any part of this complex system can result in functional impairments, such as reduced tactile sensation or compromised thermoregulation, and cosmetic concerns. The nails also play a role in the diagnosis of systemic diseases as changes in their appearance can indicate underlying health conditions.

Nail surface anatomy. View Media Gallery

Nail anatomy. View Media Gallery

