Nail Anatomy: Overview, Gross Anatomy, Nail Growth (2025)

Overview
The nail organ is an integral component of the digital tip. It is a highly versatile tool that protects the fingertip, contributes to tactile sensation by acting as a counterforce to the fingertip pad, and aids in peripheral thermoregulation via glomus bodies in the nail bed and matrix. [1, 2] Because of its form and functionality, abnormalities of the nail unit result in functional and cosmetic issues. The nail has 2-3 horizontal layers of compacted, anucleate, keratin-filled squames. [3]
The nail apparatus is composed of (see the images below): [3, 4, 5, 6]
Nail (nail plate): It is approximately rectangular and stays embedded within the proximal and lateral nail folds. The nail plate is a hard, keratinized structure formed by compact onychocytes. It is primarily produced by the proximal matrix (90%), with contributions from the distal matrix. The dorsal surface of the nail plate is smooth, while its ventral surface interlocks with the nail bed via complementary ridges, ensuring strong adhesion.
Matrix: It is divided into the germinal and sterile matrix and, it is responsible for forming the nail plate. The proximal matrix primarily forms the dorsal nail plate, while the distal matrix contributes to its ventral portion. The visible lunula represents a part of the distal matrix.
Proximal nail fold (PNF): This is a skin wedge that protects the underlying matrix and proximal nail plate from trauma and ultraviolet exposure. Its ventral surface contributes to nail plate formation and produces the cuticle, which seals the matrix from environmental contaminants.
Eponychium: It is a thickened layer of stratum corneum that adheres to the nail plate, forming a protective barrier against toxins and microbes.
Paronychium: It is the soft tissue bordering the lateral edges of the nail plate, providing additional protection to the nail unit.
Hyponychium: It is the area beneath the free edge of the nail plate that protects it from external irritants and pathogens.
Nail bed (sterile matrix): Located beneath the nail plate, it provides structural support and contributes keratinocytes to maintain nail growth. It also contains a rich vascular network critical for nourishment and thermoregulation.
Collectively, the nail bed (sterile matrix), nail fold, eponychium, paronychium, and hyponychium are referred to as the perionychium.
Abnormalities or injuries affecting any part of this complex system can result in functional impairments, such as reduced tactile sensation or compromised thermoregulation, and cosmetic concerns. The nails also play a role in the diagnosis of systemic diseases as changes in their appearance can indicate underlying health conditions.
Nail surface anatomy.
Nail anatomy.
Gross Anatomy
The nail plate is a laminated structure composed of three tightly bound layers: dorsal, intermediate, and ventral. These layers are rich in keratin fibers and disulfide cross-links, which contribute to the nail's toughness. The dorsal layer is the rate-limiting barrier for chemical permeation, while the ventral layer originates from the nail bed. The intermediate layer contains keratin fibers oriented transversely, enhancing structural integrity. [7]
The nail plate is composed of hard, keratinized, squamous cells that are loosely adherent to the germinal matrix but strongly attached to the sterile matrix. [2]
The PNF is a flap of skin covering the nail matrix and extending to the visible edge of the nail plate. It consists of a dorsal roof and a ventral floor. [7] The nail plate emerges from the PNF and is bordered on either side by the lateral nail folds (paronychium). The nail fold, the most proximal aspect of the perionychium, is composed of a dorsal roof and a ventral floor. It is found approximately 15 mm distal to the distal interphalangeal joint (DIP). [8, 9]
The dorsal roof rests above the forming nail, and the ventral floor lies beneath the nail, immediately distal to the insertion of the extensor tendons. The ventral floor is the site of the germinal matrix and is responsible for 90% of nail production. The dorsal roof of the nail fold plays a role in housing cells that impart shine to the nail. The eponychium, often confused with the cuticle, is part of the PNF. It is a thin tissue layer on the underside of the PNF that produces cuticle tissue. The cuticle acts as a barrier between the PNF and the nail plate to prevent infections.
Extending from proximal to distal on the nail is a half-moon-shaped white arc known as the lunula (see the image below). The lunula is the distal extent of the germinal matrix. [9] This characteristic color change is due to the persistence of nail cell nuclei in the germinal matrix; distal to this location, nuclei are absent, and the nail is transparent. [2] The area of the nail bed distal to the lunula is the sterile matrix. This is a secondary site of nail production and is tightly adherent to the nail plate and the periosteum of the distal phalanx.
Nail surface anatomy.
A junction is formed between the sterile matrix and the fingertip skin beneath the nail margin. This area is referred to as the hyponychium. This region is susceptible to contamination from environmental interactions. A keratin plug acts as a mechanical barrier to protect against infectious inoculation. Also found within this keratin plug are polymorphonuclear leukocytes and lymphocytes contributing an immunologic barrier to the mechanical one established by the keratin plug. [2]
The arterial blood supply to the perionychium originates from the terminal branches of the radial and ulnar proper palmar (volar) digital arteries. These vessels originate proximal to the metacarpophalangeal joint from the common palmar digital arteries. The proper palmar digital arteries branch proximal to the DIP joint and give off a branch that travels dorsal to the DIP joint, supplying the superficial arcade that feeds the nail fold and proximal matrix. [8]
Nail Growth
The development of the nail matrix begins in the ninth embryonic week from the nail anlagen. The nail plate becomes visible by 12 weeks of gestation, emerging from beneath the PNF. By week 16, the fetal nail is identifiable. [1] At 16 weeks, the fetal nail plate covers approximately half of the nail bed, and by 20 weeks, matrix cells are fully differentiated. The nail unit, including distinct structures such as the matrix and hyponychium, is fully formed by 32 weeks of gestation. [10]
Nearly 90% of the nail plate is produced by the proximal half of the matrix, more specifically, the germinal matrix. As a result, more of the nail plate substance is produced proximally, leading to a natural convex curvature of the nail from proximal to distal. Ulnar and radial projections of the matrix extend proximally to form points or horns of the matrix (see the image below). [8] These lateral horns are attached to the dorsal expansion of the lateral ligament of the DIP. [1]
Nail matrix horns.
Nail growth is separated into three areas: (1) germinal matrix, (2) sterile matrix, and (3) dorsal roof of the nail fold.
The germinal matrix has the following characteristics:
-
It is found on the ventral floor of the nail fold; the nail is produced by gradient parakeratosis
-
Cells near the periosteum of the phalanx duplicate and enlarge (macrocytosis)
-
Newly formed cells migrate distally and dorsally in a column toward the nail
-
Cells meet resistance at the established nail, causing them to flatten and elongate as they are incorporated into the nail
-
It initially retains nuclei (lunula); more distal cells become nonviable and lose nuclei
The sterile matrix has the following characteristics:
-
The area is distal to the lunula
-
It has a variable amount of nail growth
-
It contributes squamous cells, aiding in nail strength and thickness
-
It has a role in nail plate adherence by linear ridges in the sterile matrix epithelium
The dorsal roof of the nail fold has the following characteristics:
-
The nail is produced in a similar manner as the germinal matrix
-
The cells lose nuclei more rapidly
-
It imparts shine to the nail plate
Nail growth is estimated at 3-4 mm per month. Complete nail plate growth takes approximately 6 months. Certain factors increase the rate of growth. These include longer digits, summer months, young persons (< 30 years), and nail biters. [2]
Fingernail Pathology
Abnormalities of the nail plate can be classified according to whether they are morphologic or related to nail color. These changes can be associated with systemic disease and provide an early clue to practitioners. [11, 12] Below are examples of nail plate changes and the associated disease processes that they represent.
Onycholysis
On examination, onycholytic nails are smooth and firm, and there is distal separation of the nail plate from the nail bed. Onycholysis is associated with the following conditions:
-
Trauma, as seen in the following image
Traumatic onycholysis.
-
Thyroid disease (especially hyperthyroid)
-
Plummer's nail - Onycholysis of the fourth or fifth nail associated withhyperthyroidism
-
Anemia
-
Erythropoietic porphyria
-
Histiocytosis X
-
Peripheral ischemia
-
Leprosy
-
Lupus erythematosus
-
Pemphigus vulgaris
-
Porphyria cutanea tarda
-
Pellagra
-
Pleural effusion
-
Psoriatic arthritis
-
Reiter syndrome
-
Scleroderma
-
Syphilis
-
Aspergillus niger [13]
Clubbing
Nails with clubbing have the following features:
-
Increased transverse and longitudinal nail curvature
-
Fibrovascular hyperplasia of paronychium
-
Lovibond angle (angle between the dorsal surface of the distal phalanx and the nail plate) is greater than 180° (see the image below)
Lovibond angle.
-
Schamroth sign, which is a disappearance of the diamond shape created when the dorsal surfaces of thumb interphalangeal joints are opposed (see the following image)
Left: Normal space between opposing thumbs. Right: The window is lost with nail clubbing.
Clubbing is associated with the following conditions:
-
Hemiplegia (when unilateral)
-
Lung disease
-
Inflammatory bowel disease
-
Cardiovascular disease
-
Liver disease
-
Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome
Koilonychia
On examination, koilonychia findings include concavity of the nail plate and the appearance that a drop of water could be retained in the nail (see the following image).
Koilonychia.
Koilonychia is associated with the following conditions:
-
Trauma
-
Iron deficiency anemia
-
Exposure to petroleum-based solvents
-
Hemochromatosis
-
Hypothyroidism
-
Coronary artery disease
-
Normal variant in infants
Koilonychia.
Onychomadesis
A proximal separation of the nail plate is the characteristic finding in onychomadesis (see the image below).
Onychomadesis.
Onychomadesis is associated with the following conditions:
-
Trauma
-
Malnutrition
-
Drug sensitivity
-
Pemphigus vulgaris
-
Kawasaki disease(see theKawasaki Disease Diagnostic Criteriacalculator)
-
Hand, foot, and mouth disease
Beau lines
Beau line findings include a transverse depression in the nail plate secondary to temporary cessation of nail growth, as seen in the following image. Beau lines are associated with high fever, malnutrition, and poorly controlled diabetes.
Beau lines.
Muehrcke's nails
Muehrcke's nails include the following features (see the image below):
-
Transverse white bands parallel to the lunula
-
Usually found in pairs and traverse the entire nail
-
Form of leukonychia caused by abnormality in the nail bed vasculature
Muehrcke nails.
Muehrcke's nails are associated with the following conditions:
-
Hypoalbuminemia
-
Nephrotic syndrome
-
Glomerulonephritis
-
Liver disease
-
Malnutrition
-
Post chemotherapy
-
Peutz-Jeghers syndrome
Lindsay's nails
Findings on the examination of Lindsay's nails are as follows (see the following image):
-
Proximal nail bed is white secondary to edema
-
Distal nail bed pink or brown
-
Abnormal melanin pigment
-
Form of leukonychia caused by abnormality in the nail bed vasculature
Lindsay nail (half-and-half nail).
Lindsay's nails are associated with the following conditions:
-
Renal disease (hemodialysis patients)
-
Renal transplant
-
Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)
Terry's nails
Terry's nails demonstrate the following findings (see the image below):
-
Most of the nail plate is white with a distal pink band
-
All nails are affected equally
-
The form of leukonychia is caused by an abnormality in nail bed vasculature
Terry nail.
Terry's nails are associated with the following conditions:
-
Cirrhosis
-
Chronic congestive heart failure
-
Adult-onsetdiabetes mellitus
-
HIV
Red lunula
A red lunula is as its name describes (see the following image). In addition, the lunula may be absent, or an azure (blue) lunula may be seen.
Red lunula.
Red lunula is associated with the following conditions:
-
Alopecia areata
-
Collagen vascular disease
-
Prednisone use
-
Cardiac failure
-
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
-
Cirrhosis
-
Psoriasis
-
Carbon dioxide poisoning
-
Wilson disease (azure lunula)
-
5-fluouracil use (azure lunula)
Splinter hemorrhage
A splinter hemorrhage is a longitudinal extravasation of blood along the nail bed (see the image below).
Splinter hemorrhage.
Splinter hemorrhage is associated with the following conditions:
-
Bacterial endocarditis
-
Trauma
-
Mitral stenosis
-
Vasculitis
-
Cirrhosis
-
Scurvy
-
Chronic glomerulonephritis
-
Darier disease
