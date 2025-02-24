Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (2025)

Nail Art Design Planning Templates

UPDATED: First Freebies I have for you are these downloadable nail art templates. I put them together for ease of planning out manis and nail art ideas one night when I couldn’t sleep a couple of years back and thought I’d make them available to my lovely readers and the general public.

Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (1)

You can download and print them out for personal use using a regular inkjet or laser printer. They come in two versions: A4 (for Australia, NZ, Europe, Asia & …well, most of the world) and Letter Size (for the US, Canada, Mexico, parts of South America and the Phillipines). Because my ISO heart bleeds for you…

Feel free to share them around for personal use, on Pinterest/Instagram/Facebook or blogs, but please leave them intact.A link back to this page is always appreciated.
Leave a comment if you find them helpful or wish to request a nail shape.

A4 SIZE:

  • Round/Oval –buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-round-a4
  • Square –buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-square-a4
  • Squoval –buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-squoval-a4
  • Coffin / Ballerina –buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-coffin-a4
  • Almond –buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-almond-a4
  • Stiletto –buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-stiletto-a4
    Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (2)
  • Round/Oval > SHORTER –
  • Squoval > SHORTER –

LETTER SIZE:

  • Round /Oval –buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-round-letter
  • Square –buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-square-letter
  • Squoval –buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-squoval-letter
  • Coffin / Ballerina – buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-coffin-letter
  • Almond –buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-almond-letter
  • Stiletto –buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-stiletto-letter
    Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (3)
  • Round/Oval > SHORTER –
  • Squoval > SHORTER –

>

HOT TIPS!

  • If you laminate the sheets you can use them with gels OR acrylic paint (eg: practicing one-stroke flowers)
  • If you wish to make decals, insert the sheet into a smooth plastic sheet protector (the kind you get for binders) and make your design as you would with the reverse decal method
  • Nails on the sheet appear with the Proximal Nail Fold (PNF)/base of the nail at the top and the free edge at the bottom

Please let me know what you think of them, or if you find them useful in the comments below. Where you may wish to put forward your ideas and suggestions as well. 😊

Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (4)

Posted byLia - Chief Lacquerhead

4th June 2015

Nail Art, Tools

Tags:Freebies, Templates

15

15 Comments

  1. Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (9)

    xx-fingerz-xx 4th September 2015 Reply

    These are very handy. I am keep coming back and using them

    • Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (10) Author

      Lia Lacquerista 14th September 2015 Reply

      I’m glad you found them helpful, thought they might be for others which is why I uploaded them.

  2. Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (11)

    Max 18th January 2016 Reply

    I found these and really appreciate you providing these for free. Helps me for clients. Can you preeetty please make a ballerina shape one??

    • Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (12) Author

      Lia Lacquerista 23rd January 2016 Reply

      Thanks for the suggestion Max. Have updated the list to include Coffin nails in the mix.
      Great to hear they’ve helped you. Feel free to share them around 😁

  3. Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (13)

    B 17th May 2016 Reply

    👍 good thanks …

  4. Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (14)

    Alice 9th July 2019 Reply

    Thank you so so much for these templates, I absolutely love them! I do a lot of really short nail deigns on natural nails so if you were able to make the round or squoval with the nail beds half the size that would be beyond amazing!! ❤️

    • Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (15) Author

      Lia - Chief Lacquerhead 11th July 2019 Reply

      Thanks for the feedback Alice. So happy to hear they are useful to you! 😉 I find it’s really helpful for ideas planning.

      I can do that, sure thing! I will create a shorter nail template for you as soon as I can (once I’ve cleared my backlog), and add an update to this comment when it is ready for download so you are notified 💙

    • Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (16) Author

      Lia - Chief Lacquerhead 30th August 2019 Reply

      Hey Alice. Check the page for the new smaller, shorter nail templates that you can now download.
      Managed to do both Squoval & Round/Oval – I hope they are a better size for you! 😉

  5. Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (17)

    The Brands Info 14th January 2022 Reply

    Thank you so much for sharing all this wonderful info with the how-to’s!!!! It is so appreciated!!!

  6. Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (18)

    The Brands Info 20th January 2022 Reply

    This blog is written very nicely, I really appreciate the idea and the content. Keep sharing!

  7. Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (19)

    Brands Details 3rd February 2022 Reply

    I was really confused and panicked, then I saw your blog, which is very interesting. Thankyou for saving my life!

  8. Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (20)

    Immersive Animator 31st March 2022 Reply

    Thankyou for this amazing content, I really liked your idea.

  9. Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (21)

    Aoleon Gabriel 29th April 2022 Reply

    This is so awesome!!! Thank you so much for being gracious enough to create and share them. You are truly an amazing person

  10. Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (22)

    Sophia Raven 24th June 2022 Reply

    Keep sharing such good content, this really enlightens people’s mindset. Thumbs Up!

  11. Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (23)

    Henry Kevin 26th September 2022 Reply

    Being a fashion designer myself I found this a very informative article. Thanks for enhancing my knowledge.

Leave a reply

