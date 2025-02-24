Nail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & Polish (2025)

UPDATED: First Freebies I have for you are these downloadable nail art templates. I put them together for ease of planning out manis and nail art ideas one night when I couldn’t sleep a couple of years back and thought I’d make them available to my lovely readers and the general public.

You can download and print them out for personal use using a regular inkjet or laser printer. They come in two versions: A4 (for Australia, NZ, Europe, Asia & …well, most of the world) and Letter Size (for the US, Canada, Mexico, parts of South America and the Phillipines). Because my ISO heart bleeds for you…

Feel free to share them around for personal use, on Pinterest/Instagram/Facebook or blogs, but please leave them intact.A link back to this page is always appreciated.

Leave a comment if you find them helpful or wish to request a nail shape.

—

A4 SIZE:

Round/Oval – buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-round-a4

Square – buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-square-a4

Squoval – buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-squoval-a4

Coffin / Ballerina – buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-coffin-a4

Almond – buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-almond-a4

Stiletto – buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-stiletto-a4



Round/Oval > SHORTER –

Squoval > SHORTER –

LETTER SIZE:

Round /Oval – buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-round-letter

Square – buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-square-letter

Squoval – buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-squoval-letter

Coffin / Ballerina – buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-coffin-letter

Almond – buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-almond-letter

Stiletto – buff-polish-nail-art-design-templates-stiletto-letter



Round/Oval > SHORTER –

Squoval > SHORTER –

>

HOT TIPS!

If you laminate the sheets you can use them with gels OR acrylic paint (eg: practicing one-stroke flowers)

If you wish to make decals, insert the sheet into a smooth plastic sheet protector (the kind you get for binders) and make your design as you would with the reverse decal method

Nails on the sheet appear with the Proximal Nail Fold (PNF)/base of the nail at the top and the free edge at the bottom

Please let me know what you think of them, or if you find them useful in the comments below. Where you may wish to put forward your ideas and suggestions as well. 😊