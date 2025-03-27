Nail Drill Bit: Essential Tool for Your Nail Care (2025)

NAIL DRILL
EVODRILL MODEL 6 Professional Drill - 40,000 RPM
Nailfor
zEVODRL-UV601
€149.99
Product Name: Evo Drill Model SixThe professional drill Evo Drill Model Six UV-601 is the ideal choice for nail art professionals, offering exceptional performance.Perfect for those looking for a reliable and high-performance device for manicure and pedicure.
NAIL DRILL
EVODRILL MODEL 5 Professional Portable Drill - 35,000 RPM
Nailfor
zEVODRL-UV501
€89.99
Product Name: Evo Drill Model FiveThe professional portable drill Evo Drill Model Five is the ideal choice for nail art professionals, offering exceptional performance and long-lasting battery life. Thanks to its powerful 2600 mAh lithium battery, it is possible to work uninterrupted for 8-10 hours without the need for recharging, ensuring efficiency...
NAIL DRILL
EVODRILL MODEL 1 - BRUSHLESS Professional Drill - 38,000 RPM
Nailfor
zEVODRL-505D
€169.99
EvoDrill Model OneThe EvoDrill Model One nail drill with a state-of-the-art BRUSHLESS motor. This advanced motor offers superior performance, with a significant reduction in heat and noise, while ensuring exceptional durability. It is designed to deliver professional performance and maximum reliability. With a compact and sleek design, this drill...
NAIL DRILL
BRUSHLESS 801 Professional Portable Drill NEXT GEN MOTOR - 40,000 RPM
Nailfor
zBRHLESS-UV801
€159.99
Product Name: BRUSHLESS 801The professional portable drill Brushless 801 Next Gen represents the forefront of technology for nail art, thanks to its innovative next-generation brushless motor. This advanced motor offers superior performance, significantly reducing heat and noise while ensuring exceptional durability.
- -10%
NAIL DRILL
WHITE POWER PROFESSIONAL NAIL DRILL - 35000 RPM WHITE 65W HIGH QUALITY
Nailfor
WH-POWER-dm220
€125.99 €139.99
Ideal decals for easily creating apparently very complex nail art.You can choose one or more designs together, in order to combine them to obtain a varied and unique effect.
- -30%
NAIL DRILL
SPACE PRO PROFESSIONAL NAIL DRILL - 35000 RPM
Nailfor
SPPRO-FRS
€104.99 €149.99
Stamping nail polishes represent a real object of desire that should not be missing for those who work in this sector and want to show off red carpet hands.Contents: 12ml
View
- -10%
NAIL DRILL
MARATHON CHAMPION III PROFESSIONAL NAIL DRIVE - 30000 RPM
Nailfor
MARAT-3
€179.99 €199.99
Replacement handpiece for cutters up to 65w power and compatible attachmentAdjustable speed up to 35000 RPMVery low noise and vibrationComfortable gripCompatible with the following nail cutter models:DM220Black magicWhite PowerMarathonFor professional use only. Avoid prolonged use.
NAIL DRILL
VENERE STANDARD NAIL FILE - FOR PROFESSIONAL DM202 DRILL
Nailfor
MANIP-VENERE
€39.99
Replacement handpiece for DM202 bur and compatible bursAdjustable speed up to 35000 RPMLow noise and vibrationComfortable gripCompatible with the following nail cutter models:DM202NOT COMPATIBLE WITH CUTTERS WITH POWER HIGHER THAN 35WFor professional use only. Avoid prolonged use.
View
NAIL DRILL
MARS BASIC MARS - FOR PROFESSIONAL NAIL DRILL FR -998
Nailfor
MANIP-MARTE
€29.99
Replacement handpiece for FR-998 cutter and models with compatible attachment and power not exceeding 30wAdjustable speed up to 25000 RPMLow noise and vibrationComfortable gripCompatible with the following nail cutter models:FR-998NOT COMPATIBLE WITH CUTTERS WITH POWER HIGHER THAN 30WFor professional use only. Avoid prolonged use.
NAIL DRILL
JUPITER SUPERIOR MANIPOL - FOR CUTTERS UP TO 65W OF POTENZA
Nailfor
MANIP-GIOVE
€69.99
Replacement handpiece for cutters up to 65w power and compatible attachmentAdjustable speed up to 35000 RPMVery low noise and vibrationComfortable gripCompatible with the following nail cutter models:DM220Black MagicWhite PowerSpace ProMarathonFor professional use only. Avoid prolonged use.
BITS FOR NAIL DRILL
NAIL DRILL TIPS KIT - Finish PU139
Nailfor
KITPUN05-blu
€19.99
The kit contains 7 router bits of different shapes and sizes, including:• 4 diamond tips• 1 pumice stone tip• 1 brush tip• 1 Silicone tipIdeal for cuticles and finishes.It is recommended to be used by expert nail technicians.
BITS FOR NAIL DRILL
CUTTER TIPS KIT - Cuticles
Nailfor
KITPUN03
€19.99
The kit contains 7 router bits of different shapes and sizes, including:• 6 diamond tips• 1 brush tipLong-lasting abrasive capacity.It is recommended to be used by expert nail technicians.
BITS FOR NAIL DRILL
Nail Drill tip kit - Ceramic
Nailfor
KITPUN02
€34.99
The kit contains 7 router bits of different shapes and sizes, including:• 3 Ceramic Tips• 2 diamond tips• 1 Pumice Stone Tip• 1 brush tipLong-lasting abrasive capacity.It is recommended to be used by expert nail technicians.
BITS FOR NAIL DRILL
Nail Drill tip kit - carbide
Nailfor
KITPUN01
€34.99
The kit contains 7 router bits of different shapes and sizes, including:• 2 Tungsten carbide tips• 3 diamond tips• 1 Pumice Stone Tip• 1 brush tipLong-lasting abrasive capacity.It is recommended to be used by expert nail technicians.
- -20%
NAIL DRILL
PROFESSIONAL NAIL CUTTER - 25000 RPM New Edition
Nailfor
FRS-998NEW
€55.99 €69.99
Professional cutter at 25,000 rpm, practical and light handpiece with bayonet chuck connection, possible pedal control, 220 volt power supply.
- -20%
NAIL DRILL
BLACK MAGIK PROFESSIONAL CUTTER 35000 RPM - HIGH QUALITY
Nailfor
FRESA-BLKM
€119.99 €149.99
35,000 rpm professional BLACK MAGIK cutter, practical, light and silent aluminum handpiece with bayonet chuck interlocking; possible pedal control.
NAIL DRILL
EVODRILL PEN All-In-One Portable Milling Cutter - 20,000 RPM
Nailfor
EVODRL-UV101P
€24.99
FRESA PORTABILE EVODRILL da20.000 giriper la manicure e pedicure ovunque tu sia. Con un design innovativo che integra il motore direttamente nel manipolo, questa fresa offre una potenza sufficiente in un formato compatto e leggero.Modello: UV-101-PGaranzia InclusaPer uso professionale - Consigliata per uso non prolungato.
VACUUM CLEANER
Dustek Pro 120W aspirator includes a cutter handpysed and LED bulb
Nailfor
DUSTEK-PRO
€109.99
DUSTEK™PRO is a cutting-edge device that combines advanced technology, convenience and elegant design to meet the needs of nail care professionals and beauty enthusiasts.3 Products in 1: with DUSTEK™PRO you can finally get all the convenience of having 3 functions in a single product! Aspirator + Cutter + LED bulb !
NAIL DRILL
Drill Compact Professional Portable Nail Drill - 30,000 rpm
Nailfor
DM208-3
€79.99
Spot dotting very useful for nail art designs, with both fine tips and microspheres at the end for micro-painting and marbling.These tools have a double metal tip of different sizes, ideal for decorations, for applying and working with gel and for correcting various smudges. The swirl spot has a ball located at the end which also serves to collect the...
- -25%
NAIL DRILL
Pro Nail Drill Pro 35000 rpm - White DM202 35W
Nailfor
DM202
€67.49 €89.99
Large professional cutter at 35,000 rpm, practical and light handpiece with bayonet chuck joint, possible pedal control, 220 volt power supply.Professional use
