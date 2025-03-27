Nail Drill Bit: Essential Tool for Your Nail Care (2025)

Table of Contents
EVODRILL MODEL 6 Professional Drill - 40,000 RPM EVODRILL MODEL 5 Professional Portable Drill - 35,000 RPM EVODRILL MODEL 1 - BRUSHLESS Professional Drill - 38,000 RPM BRUSHLESS 801 Professional Portable Drill NEXT GEN MOTOR - 40,000 RPM WHITE POWER PROFESSIONAL NAIL DRILL - 35000 RPM WHITE 65W HIGH QUALITY SPACE PRO PROFESSIONAL NAIL DRILL - 35000 RPM MARATHON CHAMPION III PROFESSIONAL NAIL DRIVE - 30000 RPM VENERE STANDARD NAIL FILE - FOR PROFESSIONAL DM202 DRILL MARS BASIC MARS - FOR PROFESSIONAL NAIL DRILL FR -998 JUPITER SUPERIOR MANIPOL - FOR CUTTERS UP TO 65W OF POTENZA NAIL DRILL TIPS KIT - Finish PU139 CUTTER TIPS KIT - Cuticles Nail Drill tip kit - Ceramic Nail Drill tip kit - carbide PROFESSIONAL NAIL CUTTER - 25000 RPM New Edition BLACK MAGIK PROFESSIONAL CUTTER 35000 RPM - HIGH QUALITY EVODRILL PEN All-In-One Portable Milling Cutter - 20,000 RPM Dustek Pro 120W aspirator includes a cutter handpysed and LED bulb Drill Compact Professional Portable Nail Drill - 30,000 rpm Pro Nail Drill Pro 35000 rpm - White DM202 35W References

NAIL DRILL

EVODRILL MODEL 6 Professional Drill - 40,000 RPM

Nailfor

zEVODRL-UV601

€149.99

Product Name: Evo Drill Model SixThe professional drill Evo Drill Model Six UV-601 is the ideal choice for nail art professionals, offering exceptional performance.Perfect for those looking for a reliable and high-performance device for manicure and pedicure.

NAIL DRILL

EVODRILL MODEL 5 Professional Portable Drill - 35,000 RPM

Nailfor

zEVODRL-UV501

€89.99

Product Name: Evo Drill Model FiveThe professional portable drill Evo Drill Model Five is the ideal choice for nail art professionals, offering exceptional performance and long-lasting battery life. Thanks to its powerful 2600 mAh lithium battery, it is possible to work uninterrupted for 8-10 hours without the need for recharging, ensuring efficiency...

NAIL DRILL

EVODRILL MODEL 1 - BRUSHLESS Professional Drill - 38,000 RPM

Nailfor

zEVODRL-505D

€169.99

EvoDrill Model OneThe EvoDrill Model One nail drill with a state-of-the-art BRUSHLESS motor. This advanced motor offers superior performance, with a significant reduction in heat and noise, while ensuring exceptional durability. It is designed to deliver professional performance and maximum reliability. With a compact and sleek design, this drill...

NAIL DRILL

BRUSHLESS 801 Professional Portable Drill NEXT GEN MOTOR - 40,000 RPM

Nailfor

zBRHLESS-UV801

€159.99

Product Name: BRUSHLESS 801The professional portable drill Brushless 801 Next Gen represents the forefront of technology for nail art, thanks to its innovative next-generation brushless motor. This advanced motor offers superior performance, significantly reducing heat and noise while ensuring exceptional durability.

  • -10%

NAIL DRILL

WHITE POWER PROFESSIONAL NAIL DRILL - 35000 RPM WHITE 65W HIGH QUALITY

Nailfor

WH-POWER-dm220

€125.99 €139.99

Ideal decals for easily creating apparently very complex nail art.You can choose one or more designs together, in order to combine them to obtain a varied and unique effect.

  • -30%

NAIL DRILL

SPACE PRO PROFESSIONAL NAIL DRILL - 35000 RPM

Nailfor

SPPRO-FRS

€104.99 €149.99

Stamping nail polishes represent a real object of desire that should not be missing for those who work in this sector and want to show off red carpet hands.Contents: 12ml

View

  • -10%

NAIL DRILL

MARATHON CHAMPION III PROFESSIONAL NAIL DRIVE - 30000 RPM

Nailfor

MARAT-3

€179.99 €199.99

Replacement handpiece for cutters up to 65w power and compatible attachmentAdjustable speed up to 35000 RPMVery low noise and vibrationComfortable gripCompatible with the following nail cutter models:DM220Black magicWhite PowerMarathonFor professional use only. Avoid prolonged use.

NAIL DRILL

VENERE STANDARD NAIL FILE - FOR PROFESSIONAL DM202 DRILL

Nailfor

MANIP-VENERE

€39.99

Replacement handpiece for DM202 bur and compatible bursAdjustable speed up to 35000 RPMLow noise and vibrationComfortable gripCompatible with the following nail cutter models:DM202NOT COMPATIBLE WITH CUTTERS WITH POWER HIGHER THAN 35WFor professional use only. Avoid prolonged use.

View

NAIL DRILL

MARS BASIC MARS - FOR PROFESSIONAL NAIL DRILL FR -998

Nailfor

MANIP-MARTE

€29.99

Replacement handpiece for FR-998 cutter and models with compatible attachment and power not exceeding 30wAdjustable speed up to 25000 RPMLow noise and vibrationComfortable gripCompatible with the following nail cutter models:FR-998NOT COMPATIBLE WITH CUTTERS WITH POWER HIGHER THAN 30WFor professional use only. Avoid prolonged use.

NAIL DRILL

JUPITER SUPERIOR MANIPOL - FOR CUTTERS UP TO 65W OF POTENZA

Nailfor

MANIP-GIOVE

€69.99

Replacement handpiece for cutters up to 65w power and compatible attachmentAdjustable speed up to 35000 RPMVery low noise and vibrationComfortable gripCompatible with the following nail cutter models:DM220Black MagicWhite PowerSpace ProMarathonFor professional use only. Avoid prolonged use.

BITS FOR NAIL DRILL

NAIL DRILL TIPS KIT - Finish PU139

Nailfor

KITPUN05-blu

€19.99

The kit contains 7 router bits of different shapes and sizes, including:• 4 diamond tips• 1 pumice stone tip• 1 brush tip• 1 Silicone tipIdeal for cuticles and finishes.It is recommended to be used by expert nail technicians.

BITS FOR NAIL DRILL

CUTTER TIPS KIT - Cuticles

Nailfor

KITPUN03

€19.99

The kit contains 7 router bits of different shapes and sizes, including:• 6 diamond tips• 1 brush tipLong-lasting abrasive capacity.It is recommended to be used by expert nail technicians.

BITS FOR NAIL DRILL

Nail Drill tip kit - Ceramic

Nailfor

KITPUN02

€34.99

The kit contains 7 router bits of different shapes and sizes, including:• 3 Ceramic Tips• 2 diamond tips• 1 Pumice Stone Tip• 1 brush tipLong-lasting abrasive capacity.It is recommended to be used by expert nail technicians.

BITS FOR NAIL DRILL

Nail Drill tip kit - carbide

Nailfor

KITPUN01

€34.99

The kit contains 7 router bits of different shapes and sizes, including:• 2 Tungsten carbide tips• 3 diamond tips• 1 Pumice Stone Tip• 1 brush tipLong-lasting abrasive capacity.It is recommended to be used by expert nail technicians.

  • -20%

NAIL DRILL

PROFESSIONAL NAIL CUTTER - 25000 RPM New Edition

Nailfor

FRS-998NEW

€55.99 €69.99

Professional cutter at 25,000 rpm, practical and light handpiece with bayonet chuck connection, possible pedal control, 220 volt power supply.

  • -20%

NAIL DRILL

BLACK MAGIK PROFESSIONAL CUTTER 35000 RPM - HIGH QUALITY

Nailfor

FRESA-BLKM

€119.99 €149.99

35,000 rpm professional BLACK MAGIK cutter, practical, light and silent aluminum handpiece with bayonet chuck interlocking; possible pedal control.

NAIL DRILL

EVODRILL PEN All-In-One Portable Milling Cutter - 20,000 RPM

Nailfor

EVODRL-UV101P

€24.99

FRESA PORTABILE EVODRILL da20.000 giriper la manicure e pedicure ovunque tu sia. Con un design innovativo che integra il motore direttamente nel manipolo, questa fresa offre una potenza sufficiente in un formato compatto e leggero.Modello: UV-101-PGaranzia InclusaPer uso professionale - Consigliata per uso non prolungato.

VACUUM CLEANER

Dustek Pro 120W aspirator includes a cutter handpysed and LED bulb

Nailfor

DUSTEK-PRO

€109.99

DUSTEK™PRO is a cutting-edge device that combines advanced technology, convenience and elegant design to meet the needs of nail care professionals and beauty enthusiasts.3 Products in 1: with DUSTEK™PRO you can finally get all the convenience of having 3 functions in a single product! Aspirator + Cutter + LED bulb !

NAIL DRILL

Drill Compact Professional Portable Nail Drill - 30,000 rpm

Nailfor

DM208-3

€79.99

Spot dotting very useful for nail art designs, with both fine tips and microspheres at the end for micro-painting and marbling.These tools have a double metal tip of different sizes, ideal for decorations, for applying and working with gel and for correcting various smudges. The swirl spot has a ball located at the end which also serves to collect the...

  • -25%

NAIL DRILL

Pro Nail Drill Pro 35000 rpm - White DM202 35W

Nailfor

DM202

€67.49 €89.99

Large professional cutter at 35,000 rpm, practical and light handpiece with bayonet chuck joint, possible pedal control, 220 volt power supply.Professional use

Related posts

  • Manicure: la preparazione dell'unghia

    Posted in: Blog Nailfor

    26/08/2020

    30627 views 1959 Liked

    Oggi parleremo della manicure e della preparazione dell’unghia: fondamentali per garantire una perfetta e duratura...

    Read more

Nail Drill Bit: Essential Tool for Your Nail Care (2025)

References

Top Articles
Databedreven werken aan ruimtelijke vraagstukken
Lymphozyten: was der Laborwert bedeutet
Europa League last-16 draw: Man Utd and Tottenham learn next opponents
Latest Posts
13 Best Cloth Menstrual Pads In 2025
The Ultimate Guide to Underpads: Types & Benefits
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Last Updated:

Views: 5705

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fr. Dewey Fisher

Birthday: 1993-03-26

Address: 917 Hyun Views, Rogahnmouth, KY 91013-8827

Phone: +5938540192553

Job: Administration Developer

Hobby: Embroidery, Horseback riding, Juggling, Urban exploration, Skiing, Cycling, Handball

Introduction: My name is Fr. Dewey Fisher, I am a powerful, open, faithful, combative, spotless, faithful, fair person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.