Nail Extension Types: A Comprehensive Guide for Nail Techs and Enthusiasts (2025)

As a nail technician or a customer interested in nail extensions, it's essential to understand the various types available on the market. From acrylic to gel, polygel, and dipping powder, each extension method offers its unique advantages and drawbacks. In this guide, we'll explore the different nail extension techniques, and their suitability for specific nail types, and help you make an informed decision.

Nail Tip Extensions



Nail tip extension, also known as nail tips or nail overlays, are among the most popular and widely used nail extension methods in most salons. They offer a quick and visually appealing solution for extending nails. However, they may not be suitable for certain nail types, such as severely curved or downward-pointing nails.

There are three main ways to glue the nail tip on the natural nails.

Shallow Nail Tip



Also known as the "moon," "French," or "C-curve" tip, is the most commonly used nail extension method. They are simple, fast, and easy to apply, requiring no extensive filing or gel application on the entire nail surface. If your nails don't have any lifting issues, the nail tips can be reused multiple times.

Half Cover Nail Tip



Half cover or high cover nail tips refer to the portion of the natural nail covered by the tip. The higher the tip extends towards the cuticle, the more secure the adhesion, but it also increases the risk of lifting or discomfort.

Full Cover Nail Tip



Full cover nail tips, also known as press-on nail tip, are a type of nail tip that covers the entire nail surface. They require extensive filing and preparation application on the entire nail, making them more prone to air bubbles or lifting. Removing full cover nail tips often means removing the entire extension.

Gel Nail Extensions



Gel nail extension are a popular choice for those seeking a more flexible and natural-looking extension. They can help correct imperfections like curved or downward-pointing nails and provide a comfortable, non-restrictive wear experience. However, some gel products may cause heat sensitivity due to the curing process under UV or LED lamps.

There are four main types of gel nail extensions:

Brush-on Builder Gel



Brush-on builder gel comes with a built-in brush applicator and has a low viscosity, allowing for easy self-leveling and application. They can be used for extending nails, repairing damaged nails, and shaping. It's recommended to use nail forms when extending with brush-on builder gels.

Builder Gel in a Jar

Builder gel in jar offers the convenience of easy product dispensing. They have a slightly higher viscosity than brush-on builders, making them suitable for use with nail forms or dual nail forms for nail extensions.

Polygel Nail Extensions

Polygel nail extension has gained immense popularity due to their ease of application. They are simpler and more user-friendly than traditional gel extensions, often requiring only a slip solution for shaping. Dual nail forms are commonly used with polygel extensions.

Non-Sticky-to-Hand Solid Builder Gel



Non-sticky-to-hand solid builder gel is a unique type of gel extension that doesn't require a slip solution and doesn't stick to the hands or brushes. You can directly apply and shape them using nail forms, paper forms, or dual forms, allowing for adjustments until you achieve the desired shape before curing.

Acrylic Nail Extensions

Acrylic nail extension isa classic and durable option for nail techs seeking a long-lasting solution. While they may not be as popular as gel extensions these days, they remain a staple for advanced nail extension techniques.

Pros: High durability, ability to correct imperfect nail shapes, and long-lasting wear.

Cons: Requires mixing acrylic powder and liquid monomer, which can have a strong odor Although some odorless or scented monomers are available, the mixing process can also slow down application time.

Dipping Powder Nail Extensions



Dipping powder nail extension has gained immense popularity in recent years as a convenient and odorless alternative to acrylic extensions. They offer a middle ground between the durability of acrylic and the flexibility of gel, lasting up to 3-4 weeks.

The dip powder nail extension process typically involves the following products:

Prep and dehydrator solutions for cleaning and dehydrating the nail surface. Base coat or adhesive (often referred to as 502 glue) to create a bond between the nail and the powder. Activator solution or dip powder liquids to quickly set the powder. Top coat or glossy sealant for a high-shine finish.

Choosing the Right Nail Extension Type

When selecting a nail extension method, consider the following factors:

Nail condition and shape: Some extensions are better suited for certain nail types or imperfections.

Desired level of durability and wear time: Acrylic extension generally last longer than UV/LED gel or dipping powder.

Application time and skill level: Nail tips and some gel extensions may be easier for beginners, while acrylics and hard gels require more advanced skills.

Personal preferences: Consider factors like odor, flexibility, and overall look and feel.

No matter which nail extension type you choose, proper application technique and regular maintenance are crucial for healthy, long-lasting results. Consult with a professional nail technician to determine the best option for your needs.

