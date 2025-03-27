Nail Guns and Staple Guns and Accessories (2025)

- Home
- All Categories
- Power Tools
- Nail Guns and Staple Guns and Accessories
Showing 1-15 of 48 results
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
060816161
- Stanley FatMax V20 18V Cordless System
- Lightweight design
- Optimal centre of gravity - improved balance and comfort
- Tool-free depth adjustment
1 reviews
The Stanley FatMax® V20 18V 16-Gauge Finishing Nail-Gun features new and improved battery technology, with no memory effect and minimal self-discharge. The battery power design eliminates the need for...
£203.98INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060811586
2 reviews
The Tacwise 140-180EL is the perfect choice for the more demanding tasks. Supplied with a handy neoprene storage bag, interchangeable 12V battery and charger. Also included in the starter pack are 200x...
SaveOver£9
Was£76.79
£67.19INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060811564
Powered by an integrated, rechargeable, 4V lithium-ion battery, the Tacwise Hobby 53-13EL delivers precise nailing and stapling without the wires. This cordless model is ideal for furniture upholstery...
SaveOver£6
Was£41.99
£35.98INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060811703
2-in-1 corded staple and nail gun supplied with 5000 x type 140 / 8 mm staples and 2,000 x type 18G / 14 mm nails. Useful for a wide range of semi-professional jobs including carpeting, underlay, display/shop...
£31.19INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060811565
2 reviews
The Tacwise 53-13EL is a powerful and versatile 2-in-1 cordless staple and nail gun. This semi-professional hand tacker provides power and reliability to a wide range of household fixing tasks.This unique...
SaveOver£9
Was£76.79
£67.19INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060816162
With improved battery technology, no memory effect and minimal self-discharge, the V20 lithium ion battery pack is ready to go to work whenever you are and wherever the job takes you - and it will last...
£269.00INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060812445
The Greenworks 24V Cordless Brad Nailer is a compact, quick and durable finish nailer that enables precise fixing. Ideal for a DIY carpenter to help you achieve speedier projects.Convenience is guaranteed...
£176.00INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060815003
The Makita Brad Nailer, used for 18 gauge - the higher the gauge, the thinner the Ø - nails and pins, is ideal for more detailed woodworking projects, thinner sheets that are more susceptible to splitting,...
£519.00INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060810900
The NEW Gas Nailer from Makita, using Lithium Ion Battery Technology delivers fast and versatile power. This technology allows you to fire up to 4000 nails per charge. Fires up to 90mm clipped head nails...
£499.00INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060812117
The Makita 40VMAX XGT BL Cordless 18 Ga 40 mm (1-5/8") Brad Nailer (Body Only) will help you fly through your fixing and panelling jobs. A nail gun that can drive up to 5000 nails on a single charge (2.5Ah...
£399.00INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060816800
The DEWALT 18V XR Li-Ion Brushless 18Ga Brad Nailer - Bare Unit is a powerful heavy duty yet ultra-compact tool designed for delivering consistent drive quality, accuracy and extensive runtime.The Brushless...
£349.00INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060816327
Ergonomic comfort, power, and flexibility for an array of tacking and nailing jobsThe UniversalTacker 18V-14 is a cordless nail and staple tool that brings new levels of comfort and versatility to DIY...
£109.00INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060822094
High performance gas with clean combustion and fully synthetic oil suitable for most first fix gas nailers.
£14.99INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060841846
1 reviews
These replacement return springs for use with for DCN690 & DCN692.
£28.99INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
060810222
Ideal for fast and effective interior finishing, the Makita BST221Z Stapler provides truly cordless operation without the need for cumbersome and expensive compressors and hoses. Featuring a large staple...
£299.00INC
VAT
From per month
(subject to status, 18+)
Compare (max 4)
Showing 1-15 of 48 results
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
Nail Guns and Staple/Heat/Glue Guns
Machine Mart stock a range of nail guns suitable for fastening and fixing jobs in the home and workshop. Our range includes heavy duty, powerful models through to more portable nail guns. We also stock accessories for nail, glue and staple guns. We supply hot air guns, suitable for bending plastic pipes in plumbing applications and for drying use. Our range of glue guns have a wide variety of craft and DIY gluing applications. We also stock paint strippers which can be used for drying as well as removal of paint.
As well as nail guns, Machine Mart provides a complete range of equipment and tools, suitable for everybody from DIY enthusiasts through to professionals. We supply tools from all of the leading brands including Clarke, Bosch, Dewalt and Bosch. You can buy online now, order by phone, or visit any of our superstores across the country. We provide a huge selection of tools at competitive prices.