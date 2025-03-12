Naomi Campbell Finally Speaks Out About Rihanna Feud Rumors (2025)

Naomi Campbell is finally speaking out about the rumored feud with Rihanna.

Speculation about the tension between the two stars has been swirling for years, and a recently resurfaced video of Rihanna seemingly ignoring Campbell at a New York Fashion Week event has only fueled the fire.

The supermodel and singer were once believed to be close friends, but fans have long suspected their relationship soured over Rihanna’s past romance with billionaire Hassan Jameel.

Now, Naomi Campbell is addressing the rumors head-on, clearing the air once and for all.

Rihanna Raises Eyebrows After Seemingly Snubbing Naomi Campbell

Rihanna stirred up some buzz after seemingly snubbing her former friend Naomi Campbell at a New York Fashion Week show.

A viral video shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, captured the Grammy winner making her entrance at the Alaïa runway show, dazzling in a crystal mesh gown. Upon her arrival, she greeted former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

However, Rihanna walked right past Campbell and celebrity stylist Law Roach, both seated in the front row, without acknowledging them.

Rihanna Fuels Feud Speculation After Video Goes Viral

🗣️🗣️ Naomi Campbell and Rihanna really does h4te each other 😭 pic.twitter.com/MQdvKofJgE — Cowboy Karlter 𐚁 (@Kk029922) September 7, 2024

The video also showed Campbell watching Rihanna as she entered the hall at New York Fashion Week, even glancing up at her, but remaining unreactive as the singer passed by.

In another clip, Rihanna is seen stopping to chat with supermodel Linda Evangelista, further fueling speculation after ignoring Campbell.

"Not Rihanna ignoring Naomi and Law Roach like that …… oop," one person said.

"I think she only meant to ignore Naomi and Law being next to Naomi caught a stray; I wonder what their beef is, lol," another commented at the time as a third wrote, "Naomi Campbell and Rihanna really [do] hate each other."

The viral video of the encounter sparked thousands of comments across social media, with many fans agreeing that Rihanna intentionally snubbed Campbell. However, the "Empire" actress is setting the record straight.

Are Naomi Campbell And Rihanna Really Feuding?

Weeks after Naomi Campbell and Law Roach were accused of subtly shading the Grammy winner in a low-key video, the supermodel has finally addressed the rumors.

"I'm not about to let the world pitch two Black women against each other," Campbell told The New York Times. “We are two women with two children, mothers.”

This isn't the first time rumors of a rift between Naomi Campbell and Rihanna have surfaced. Back in 2017, fans noticed the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation. When asked about it during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," the actress assured Andy Cohen, "Everything's fine."

"I don't have beef, especially with black women that I think are powerful," Campbell added. "We're out there doing the same thing, and doing the same struggle."

Law Roach Slams Speculation Amid Feud Rumors

Can Yall just stop making shit up? pic.twitter.com/fm8oa0cSzb — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) September 15, 2024

Law Roach, who was also accused of snubbing Naomi Campbell alongside Rihanna, previously addressed the speculation.

"What's so funny to me is that, in this universe of the internet and social media that y'all live in, y'all are always thinking something has to be something," he said in a September 15 video on X. "But something ain't always something. Sometimes something is just nothing. So stop trying to make nothing into something. You know what? Y'all need to get some business."

He captioned the clip, "Can y'all just stop making sh-t up?"

Inside Rihanna And Naomi Campbell's Friendship And Alleged Beef

Rihanna and Naomi Campbell were undoubtedly friends, or at least on friendly terms, for several years.

The two were often photographed smiling together at various events and functions, and in May 2016, they even enjoyed a dinner outing at an Italian restaurant.

However, fans began to speculate that their friendship ended when Rihanna started dating billionaire Hassan Jameel in 2017. This theory gained traction due to rumors that Campbell and Jameel had been romantically linked the year prior, after being spotted together at the British Summer Time Festival in London.

Shortly before Rihanna's relationship with Jameel was made public, she and Campbell unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Regardless, it appears there’s no drama between Naomi Campbell and Rihanna after all.