Nasal Congestion: Its Symptoms, Its Causes, and How to Treat It (2025)

Nasal congestion treatments include drinking liquids, clearing out the nasal passages, and, when needed, using over-the-counter or prescription medication.
These remedies will ease symptoms but may not cure the underlying cause of congestion, which occurs when the blood vessels inside the sinuses are inflamed, causing the tissue lining inside of the nose to swell.
Inflammation is the body's natural response to invaders and may be a response to the common cold, allergies, environmental irritants, the flu, or a sinus infection. You can ease congestion with medication and home remedies.
Treating Nasal Congestion
Often, nasal congestion will clear up on its own. At-home remedies can help you manage symptoms until the issue underlying issue is resolved. However, you may need OTC or prescription medication to help permanently cure what's causing your congestion.
At-home self-care can consist of the following:
- Drinking fluids to stay hydrated
- Applying a warm compress to the face several times a day
- Inhaling steam from a shower that is not too hot several times a day
- Using a vaporizer or humidifier
- Staying elevated instead of lying down
Another option is a neti pot, which allows you to irrigate the nasal passages with a saline solution. It can ease symptoms ofcongestion from a coldor allergies, but won't cure these conditions.
Over-the-counter medications for allergies and non-allergic congestion may include:
- Saline nasal rinses
- Nasal decongestant spray (do not use for more than three days)
- Decongestants that reduce swelling in the nose and dry up nasal passages
- Antihistamines that calm your immune system's response to allergens
Can Vicks VapoRub Treat Congestion
While medicated ointments that have menthol, eucalyptus, or camphor, like Vicks VapoRub, can make you feel like you're less congested, they don't actually ease congestion in the sinuses. A 2010 study did show that they may reduce coughing, but more research is needed.
Causes of Nasal Congestion
Nasal congestion consists of a stuffy feeling in your nose. This can be caused by a variety of factors including the following:
- The common cold and flu: The common cold and flu are caused by viruses that spread via air droplets from people's noses and mouths as they sneeze or cough. These viruses can irritate the nasal passages and cause inflammation leading to nasal congestion.
- Sinus infection: A sinus infection is caused by fluid buildup in the sinuses, which are air pockets in the face. The fluid can become a breeding ground for viruses and bacteria, which can also irritate the nose.
- Allergies: When allergens (substances that cause allergic reactions) enter the nasal passages, inflammation results.
- Nasal polyps: Nasal polyps are usually noncancerous growths caused by inflammation in the nasal passages.
- Pregnancy: About 65% of pregnant people experience nasal congestion at some point during their pregnancy. This is partly because pregnancy increases fluid in the body and causes swelling.
- Environmental irritants: Indoor and outdoor pollutants irritate nasal mucosa, which results in an allergy-like response that includes congestion.
Other Symptoms
In addition to the feeling of fullness in your nose and head, you may experience the following symptoms with nasal congestion:
- Runny nose
- Loss of smell
- Sneezing
- Itchy nose
Medications That Cause Nasal Congestion
While people assume that most cases of stuffiness are related to viruses, allergies, or other illnesses, nasal congestion may also be a side effect of certain types of medication.
The following medications can cause nasal congestion:
- High blood pressure medications: Research has found that people may have nasal congestion because of high blood pressure medication and might not be aware of it. Nasal steroids or surgery could help.
- Erectile dysfunction (ED) medications like Viagra (sildenafil)
- Antianxiety drugs like Xanax (alprazolam)
- Antipsychotic drugs like chlorpromazine
- Tricyclic antidepressants like Cymbalta (duloxetine)
- Nasal decongestant spray: If nasal congestion doesn't improve after three days of using a nasal decongestant spray, there is a chance of "rebound congestion" because of a return of swelling in the nose once medication wears off.
- Aspirin, ibuprofen, and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs): Up to 25% of people with asthma can develop Aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease (AERD) in which they are sensitive to medications like Advil or Motrin (ibuprofen). Taking these results in an overproduction of disease-fighting chemicals that cause inflammation.
Understanding Phenylephrine and Pseudoephedrine
If you are looking for a decongestant to ease congestion, you will likely come across medications with one of these two common active ingredients: phenylephrine or pseudoephedrine. In recent years, both have faced some scrutiny and regulation, though, from the FDA.
Phenylephrine has been determined to be ineffective in oral medication. It is now only available in OTC nasal sprays.
Pseudoephedrine has been considered one of the most effective nasal decongestants. It is available in OTC and prescription oral medication. However, because pseudoephedrine is often misused to manufacture methamphetamines, there are restrictions on the sale of medications that contain this ingredient. Specific regulations vary by state, but in general, you must present photo identification to purchase it, and there are limits to how much you can buy in a 30-day period.
Complications Associated With Nasal Congestion
If left untreated, chronic nasal congestion (nasal congestion that lasts longer than two or three weeks) could be a sign of a more serious conditions like:
- Nasal polyps: These are usually noncancerous growths in the nasal lining that could make it difficult to breathe.
- Nonallergic rhinopathy (vasomotor rhinitis): Nonallergic rhinopathy occurs when a trigger that is not an allergy or an infection causes symptoms like stuffy nose, drainage, and sneezing. Triggers for nonallergic rhinopathy can include dry air, pollution, intense emotions, alcohol, medications, and strong odors.
- Bacterial infection
- Inherited disorders
Signs of an Emergency
A nasal infection can become a life-threatening condition if it affects surrounding tissue. Seek emergency care if your symptoms include eye swelling, vision changes, severe headache, neck stiffness, or fever.
Summary
Nasal congestion occurs when tissue lining the nose swells because of inflamed blood vessels. Symptoms of nasal congestion include runny nose, itchy nose, sneezing, and loss of smell. The common cold, flu, and sinus infection are the most likely causes of nasal congestion. It's easily treated at home or with OTC medication.
22 Sources
Verywell Health uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy.
MedlinePlus. Stuffy or runny nose – adult.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration.Is rinsing your sinuses with neti pots safe?
Paul IM, Beiler JS, King TS, Clapp ER, Vallati J, Berlin CM.Vapor rub, petrolatum, and no treatment for children with nocturnal cough and cold symptoms.Pediatrics. 2010;126(6):1092-9. doi:10.1542/peds.2010-1601
MedlinePlus. Flu.
MedlinePlus. Common cold.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sinus infection (sinusitis).
MedlinePlus. Allergies.
Houston Methodist. How long does rebound congestion last? (& 5 more questions about at, answered).
Kellie FJ. Non-surgical interventions for nasal congestion during pregnancy. Cochrane Pregnancy and Childbirth Group, ed. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. Published online August 8, 2017. doi:10.1002/14651858.CD011653.pub2
Horsager-Boehrer R. Baby (and tissues!) on board: Tips for managing pregnancy rhinitis. UT Southwestern.
Wu AC, Dahlin A, Wang AL. The Role of Environmental Risk Factors on the Development of Childhood Allergic Rhinitis.Children (Basel). 2021;8(8):708. Published 2021 Aug 17. doi:10.3390/children8080708
Cingi C, Ozdoganoglu T, Songu M. Nasal obstruction as a drug side effect. Ther Adv Respir Dis. 2011;5(3):175-182. doi:10.1177%2F1753465811403348
Trimarchi M, Salonia A, Bondi S, Montorsi F, Bussi M. Nasal congestion after visual sexual stimulation with and without sildenafil (Viagra): a randomized placebo-controlled study.Eur Arch Otorhinolaryngol. 2008;265(3):303-306. doi:10.1007/s00405-007-0452-4
Ledford DK, Wenzel SE, Lockey RF. Aspirin or other nonsteroidal inflammatory agent exacerbated asthma.J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract. 2014;2(6):653-657. doi:10.1016/j.jaip.2014.09.009
FDA. The Current Status of Oral Phenylephrine as a Nasal Decongestant.
American Addictions Center. Pseudoephedrine: Side Effects, Safety & Uses of Sudafed.
UCLA Health. Chronic sinusitis has impacts beyond a runny nose.
University of Michigan Health. Chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps.
MedlinePlus. Nonallergic rhinopathy.
Cedars Sinai. Acute Bacterial Rhinosinusitis.
Yoo F, Suh JD. What is the evidence for genetics in chronic rhinosinusitis?.Curr Opin Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2017;25(1):54-63. doi:10.1097/MOO.0000000000000329
Torrance Memorial. Ask the Doctor: The Stuff You Need to Know About Stuffiness.
By Neha Kashyap
Kashyap is a New York-based health journalist with a bachelor's degree in print journalism from the University of Southern California.
See Our Editorial Process
Meet Our Medical Expert Board
Was this page helpful?
Thanks for your feedback!
What is your feedback?