National Hurricane Center tracking 5 tropical waves, including 2 in Caribbean (2024)

As we enter the first full week of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring five tropical waves.

No tropical activity is expected over the next two days, according to the latest tropical outlook.

AccuWeather forecasters are warning tropical downpours will soak portions of the Caribbean this week, and there is a slight chance a tropical depression or storm could form.

The first named storm of the 2024 season will be Alberto.

While the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be a very active one, with all agencies predicting well above the average of 14 named storms, it is starting quietly.

For only the second time since 2014, the Atlantic has had no named tropical storms from January through May, according to Philip Klotzbach, meteorologist with Colorado State University specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts.

Florida's sales tax holiday continues through June 14 to help residents save money on hurricane supplies.

Across Florida, the Panhandle could see some showers today, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. In North Florida, there's also a chance for showers, with highs in the upper 80s.

Along the East-Central coast of Florida, there's a chance for isolated to scattered showers later today or tonight but moderate drought conditions are in place. Highs could be in the mid to upper 80s.

South Florida also has a chance for showers and thunderstorms today and tonight. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.

Along Florida's west coast, showers and thunderstorms are likely today and tonight. Highs will be near 90. Heat index could be near 97 in Sarasota today.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts Saturday, June 1. The season ends Nov. 30.

The Atlantic basin includes the northern Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Nearly 95% of all major — Category 3-5 — hurricanes historically occur from August through October, Klotzbach said.

What is out there and where are they going?

The National Hurricane Center was tracking five tropical waves Monday, June 3. Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. June 3:

Tropical wave 1: A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic tropical is moving west at 17 to 23 mph.

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic tropical is moving west at 17 to 23 mph. Tropical wave 2: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic is moving west at 11 to 17 mph.

A tropical wave in the central Atlantic is moving west at 11 to 17 mph. Tropical wave 3: Another tropical wave in the Atlantic is moving west at 17 mph.

Another tropical wave in the Atlantic is moving west at 17 mph. Tropical wave 4: A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean is moving west at 11 to 17 mph.

A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean is moving west at 11 to 17 mph. Tropical wave 5: A tropical wave in the western Caribbean is quasi-stationary as it interacts with an upper-level trough.

Who is likely to be impacted?

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to Florida or the U.S. from the tropical waves.

The area of concern noted by AccuWeather forecasters is not expected to affect the U.S. mainland. Even if there is no tropical development, showers and thunderstorms are expected into the middle of this week from Jamaica to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos, eastern Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas and portions of Puerto Rico.

Forecasters urge all residents to continuemonitoring the tropics and to always be prepared. That advice is particularly important for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.

NOAA predicting up to 25 named storms in 2024 hurricane season

Except two tropical disturbances — one southeast of Florida earlier this month and another in April — it's been a quiet start to what is predicted to be a very active season that could double the average number of storms. AccuWeather predicted2024 could top the 2020 record of 30named storms.

NOAA is predicting there is an 85% chance of an above-normal season.

NOAA's prediction:

17-25 named storms

8-13 hurricanes

4-7 major hurricanes

A major hurricane is a Category 3 storm or higher, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

Two conditions in the Atlantic basin are the reason for the above-average predictions for the 2024 hurricane season: La Niña and record-warm water. Both help the development of storms.

National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's next?

We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily.