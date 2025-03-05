National Toothache Day 2025: Learn how to use an electric toothbrush properly (2025)

Electric toothbrush may clean your teeth in a better way than your manual toothbrush. On National Toothache Day, we tell you how to use an electric toothbrush.

Brushing teeth every morning and night plays a huge role in oral care. It not only helps to get rid of food particles, but also prevents oral issues like dental plaque. As you move your toothbrush back and forth to remove unwanted particles from your teeth, make sure to reach out to every tooth, and your tongue as well. While a manual toothbrush is effective in keeping your teeth clean, you can also go for its electric version. The battery-powered toothbrush does not involve much effort. Don’t know how to use it? On National Toothache Day, which is observed on February 9, we tell you how to use an electric toothbrush.

What is an electric toothbrush?

Want to learn how to use an electric toothbrush? First, know what kind of a device it is. It is a powered oral hygiene tool made to clean teeth in an effective manner without putting in much effort. “Unlike a manual toothbrush that requires you to move your hand back and forth, the electric version has bristles that either rotate, vibrate, or oscillate at a high speed,” explains dentist Dr Puneet Ahuja. This motion helps to remove plaque, which is a sticky film of bacteria on the teeth, and food particles efficiently with minimal effort.

Many models come with built-in timers to ensure you brush your teeth for at least two minutes. Some also have pressure sensors to stop you from applying excessive force on your gums and enamel.

What are the benefits of using an electric toothbrush?

Before learning how to use an electric toothbrush, it is important to understand how it can help you:

More effective than manual toothbrush : “Their high-speed movements remove plaque more effectively than manual brushing, reducing the risk of cavities, gum disease, and bad breath ,” says the expert. A 2021 study, published in the International Journal of Dental Hygiene, showed that an electric toothbrush was better at removing dental plaque than a manual toothbrush.

: “Their high-speed movements remove plaque more effectively than manual brushing, reducing the risk of cavities, gum disease, and ,” says the expert. A 2021 study, published in the International Journal of Dental Hygiene, showed that an electric toothbrush was better at removing dental plaque than a manual toothbrush. Less effort needed : This type of toothbrush is particularly helpful for people with braces, arthritis, or limited hand mobility, as it requires less effort while providing a thorough clean.

: This type of toothbrush is particularly helpful for people with braces, arthritis, or limited hand mobility, as it requires less effort while providing a thorough clean. Protects gum and enamel : Many models of this type of brush come with sensors that prevent hard brushing, which protects both gums and enamel.

: Many models of this type of brush come with sensors that prevent hard brushing, which protects both gums and enamel. Different cleaning modes: Some models of this type of brush offer different cleaning modes that can target sensitivity, gum health, or surface stains. This can help to maintain overall oral hygiene in an effective way.

How to use an electric toothbrush?

To get the best results, you need to know how to use an electric toothbrush:

1. Apply toothpaste

The first step to remember while learning how to use an electric toothbrush is to wet the head of the brush. Apply a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste on it. A fluoride toothpaste is effective in removing plaque, according to research published in the International Dental Journal in 2024.

2. Turn it on

Turn on the brush after placing it in your mouth to avoid splattering. Hold the brush at a 45-degree angle to your gums and gently guide it along your teeth. Let the bristles do the work themselves instead of scrubbing back and forth, which is done while using a manual brush.

You may also like 7 protein-rich foods to reduce hunger pangs View Photo Make delicious homemade lemon curd—with eggs or without them Read Article See Also Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush, Black Lava

3. Spend some time

“Spend a few seconds on each tooth, covering all surfaces, which include the outer, inner, and chewing areas,” says the expert. Don’t rush through the process or neglect areas like the back molars and gumline. Move slowly across your teeth without applying too much pressure, as such brushes are designed to clean effectively without force. “Applying too much pressure while cleaning your teeth can damage your gums and wear down enamel over time,” says Dr Ahuja.

4. Brush your tongue

While learning how to use an electric toothbrush, don’t forget to brush your tongue. Gently move the powered tool across your tongue. “Keeping your tongue clean helps to remove bacteria and freshen your breath,” says the expert. If bacteria will not build up then you wouldn’t have to worry about bad breath.

5. Wait then rinse

Once you are done with brushing your teeth, and tongue, spit out excess toothpaste and saliva into your bathroom sink. Wait for at least five minutes to rinse your mouth with water so that the fluoride in your toothpaste remains on your teeth. This way it will be able to provide protection against oral issues.

6. Clean the brush

Remove the toothbrush head from the base then use running water to rinse it. After cleaning the brush head thoroughly, store it upright in a clean, dry area. As you learn how to use an electric toothbrush, remember to charge it. Once it dries up, charge the brush otherwise it will lead to weak vibrations and reduce cleaning power.

Take a Poll

“Also, make sure to replace the brush head every three or four months, as bristles that are old or worn out can get less effective at cleaning,” says the expert.

Do you need to floss after using an electric toothbrush?

It is good to learn how to use an electric toothbrush, but don’t forget about dental floss. A 2020 analysis, published in the Journal Of Dental Research, showed that people who flossed daily had less gum disease, and loss of fewer teeth over a 5-year period.

“While electric brushes do an excellent job of cleaning the surfaces of teeth, they cannot reach deep between teeth where food particles and bacteria get collected,” says the expert. Flossing removes particles from these tight spaces, preventing plaque buildup, gum disease, and cavities in areas a toothbrush (manual Or electric) can’t access. “Ideally, you should go for flossing before brushing, as it loosens plaque and allows fluoride from the toothpaste to penetrate more effectively,” says the expert.

Learning how to use an electric toothbrush is important for oral hygiene. It may even do a better job at cleaning than your manual toothbrush. But don’t use the electric version like the regular toothbrush.

Related FAQs How long do I brush my teeth with an electric toothbrush? You should spend a few seconds on each tooth. If timing is a problem then follow the two minute timer of the brush. This is enough to brush all your teeth. Is it okay to brush your gums with an electric toothbrush? Yes, but it’s important to be gentle. Electric toothbrushes are designed to clean the gumline effectively, reducing plaque buildup and helping prevent gum disease. However, brushing too hard or using stiff bristles can lead to gum irritation.

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with How To