Natural Remedies to Regrow Brows: Best Home Treatments (2025)

Eyebrows frame the face and enhance expression, but thinning brows can result from over-plucking, aging, hormonal imbalances, nutritional deficiencies, and skin conditions. While many commercial brow growth products exist, natural remedies offer a safe, effective, and chemical-free alternative to restore thicker, fuller eyebrows.

What Causes Eyebrow Thinning?

Understanding the root cause of eyebrow thinning is key to choosing the right remedy. Common causes include:

Over-Plucking or Waxing: Frequent hair removal weakens follicles over time.

Nutritional Deficiencies: Lack of biotin, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein can slow hair regrowth.

Hormonal Imbalances: Thyroid disorders and hormonal changes can lead to thinning brows.

Aging: Hair naturally thins with age due to decreased follicle activity.

Skin Conditions: Eczema, psoriasis, or alopecia can affect brow growth.

Eczema, psoriasis, or alopecia can affect brow growth. Stress: Chronic stress disrupts the hair growth cycle.

Top Natural Remedies to Regrow Eyebrows

1. Castor Oil

One of the most popular remedies for eyebrow regrowth, castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid, which nourishes hair follicles, promotes blood circulation, and strengthens hair strands.

How to Use: Apply a few drops of organic, cold-pressed castor oil to your brows using a clean spoolie or cotton swab. Massage gently for 2-3 minutes and leave overnight.

Results: Visible improvements in 3-6 weeks with daily use.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera contains enzymes and moisture-retaining properties that repair damaged follicles and promote eyebrow growth.

How to Use: Extract fresh aloe vera gel and apply it directly to your brows. Leave for 30 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

Tip: Mix with a few drops of coconut oil for added hydration.

3. Biotin (Vitamin B7)

Biotin is essential for keratin production, which strengthens hair follicles and promotes thicker eyebrow growth.

How to Use: Take a daily biotin supplement (2,500–5,000 mcg) or include biotin-rich foods such as eggs, almonds, sweet potatoes, and spinach in your diet.

4. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil contains fatty acids and antioxidants that nourish hair follicles and stimulate regrowth.

How to Use: Dip a cotton swab into warm coconut oil and apply to your brows before bedtime. Rinse off in the morning.

5. Onion Juice

Rich in sulfur and antioxidants, onion juice strengthens hair follicles and encourages new hair growth.

How to Use: Blend an onion and extract its juice. Apply with a cotton ball and leave for 10–15 minutes. Rinse with warm water.

6. Vitamin E Oil

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that repairs damaged follicles and promotes faster brow regrowth.

How to Use: Puncture a vitamin E capsule and apply the oil directly to your eyebrows.

7. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds are packed with hormone-regulating compounds and proteins that stimulate hair growth.

How to Use: Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, grind into a paste, and apply to your brows. Leave for 30 minutes, then rinse.

8. Rosemary Essential Oil

Rosemary oil is known to improve circulation and stimulate dormant hair follicles.

How to Use: Mix a few drops of rosemary oil with coconut or castor oil and apply to your brows before bed.

9. Egg Yolk Mask

Egg yolk is rich in protein and biotin, which strengthen hair follicles.

How to Use: Beat an egg yolk, apply it to the brows, and leave for 20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

10. Green Tea

Green tea contains polyphenols and antioxidants that promote eyebrow regrowth.

How to Use: Brew a cup of green tea, let it cool, and apply with a cotton ball.

Dietary Tips for Healthy Eyebrow Growth

A well-balanced diet plays a vital role in hair health. Include:

Iron-Rich Foods: Spinach, lentils, and lean meats.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds.

Protein Sources: Eggs, chicken, and dairy products.

Eggs, chicken, and dairy products. Hydration: Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily to maintain healthy hair follicles.

Additional Tips for Thicker Brows

Avoid over-plucking and excessive waxing.

Use a gentle eyebrow brush daily to stimulate circulation.

Reduce stress with yoga or meditation, as stress can contribute to hair loss.

Ensure adequate sleep for hair and skin regeneration.

When to See a Doctor

If your brows continue thinning despite using natural remedies, consider consulting a healthcare provider to rule out:

Thyroid imbalances

Alopecia areata

Nutrient deficiencies

Hormonal issues

Final Thoughts

Regrowing eyebrows naturally takes patience and consistency. Using castor oil, biotin, coconut oil, and aloe vera can nourish hair follicles and encourage fuller growth. Combine these remedies with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle for optimal results.

Keep reading below to discover success stories from Earth Clinic readers who have restored their brows using natural remedies. Have you tried any of these treatments? Share your experience in the comments below!