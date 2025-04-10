NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks top Heat in OT (2025)

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 36 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his second straight triple-double and 10th of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks secured a 121-115 road win over the Miami Heat in overtime on Saturday.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists off the bench for the Bucks, who won their third straight. Brook Lopez, who had 17 points, sank a layup with 38.2 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 111.

Both Kyle Anderson of Miami and Antetokounmpo missed midrange jumpers, sending the game to overtime, where the Bucks outscored the Heat 10-4. Milwaukee won its fourth in a row over Miami and completed the season series sweep. It is the first time the Bucks have swept the series in 10 seasons.

Bam Adebayo paced Miami with 31 points and 12 rebounds, while Alec Burks chipped in with 24 points as the Heat lost their second straight game after winning six in a row.

Knicks 121, Hawks 105

Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 11 rebounds, OG Anunoby added 14 points and New York cruised to the road win over Atlanta.

All five Knicks starters scored in double figures, including Josh Hart, who finished with 16 points, 11 assists and nine boards. Mikal Bridges had 20 points and Delon Wright scored 10 for New York, which won its fourth in five games.

Trae Young had 16 points and nine assists for the Hawks, while both Terance Mann and Caris LeVert scored 14 off the bench. Atlanta dropped its fifth in six games, dropping to seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Grizzlies 109, Pistons 103

Desmond Bane scored nine of his game-high 38 points in the final 2:50 to lift visiting Memphis past Detroit.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 27 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, which won its ninth straight game against the Pistons. Grizzlies big man Zach Edey finished with a career-high 21 boards and a team-high six assists. Scotty Pippen Jr. finished with 15 points.

Cade Cunningham, who returned after missing the past six games with a bruised left calf, led the Pistons with 25 points and nine rebounds. Ausar Thompson had 18 points and 11 boards and Isaiah Stewart finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Timberwolves 114, 76ers 109

Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, including a pair of clutch baskets down the stretch, to help Minnesotae earn a road win over Philadelphia for its fifth consecutive victory.

Minnesota avoided a costly stumble against a 76ers side coming in on a 10-game skid. The Timberwolves put the game away when Edwards hit a wild 3-point fling with 7.4 seconds remaining and the Timberwolves clinging to a two-point lead. Rudy Gobert finished with 23 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks.

Minnesota is 3-0 on its five-game road swing and remains in contention for a guaranteed playoff berth in the tight Western Conference race. The Timberwolves got all they could handle from Philadelphia, who were led by Quentin Grimes (28 points) and Guerschon Yabusele (19 points).

Clippers 135, Mavericks 104

James Harden and Kawhi Leonard each scored 29 points as Los Angeles finished off a convincing victory over Dallas at Inglewood, Calif.

Ivica Zubac added 25 points with 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who improved to 11-2 since March 12. Harden added 14 assists as the Clippers won both games of a back-to-back against the Mavericks. Los Angeles pulled even with both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies while sitting a half-game behind the fifth-place Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Davis scored 27 points with nine rebounds after not playing Friday against the Clippers because of injury maintenance on a nagging abdominal injury. Dallas is ninth in the West and just percentage points ahead of the 10th-place Sacramento Kings, who hold the final play-in spot in the conference.

