NDIS, DSOA & Quality Framework - OC Connections (2025)

National Standards for Disability Services (NSDS)– a set of 6 standards enabling nationally consistent quality standards for the disability services sector with a focus on human rights, person-centered approaches, and promoting choice and control by people receiving services.

Department of Human Service Standards (DHSS)– a set of 4 standards with the aim to embed and promote rights for people accessing services, ensuring that service providers are providing services that meet the needs of the participant and foster a culture of continuous quality improvement that is embedded in everyday practice.

OC Connections currently adheres to the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission PracticeStandards

These standards specify the quality standards to be met by registered NDIS providers to provide supports and services to NDIS participants. OC Connections has completed the external audit process and has been recommended to the NDIS Commission for re-registration.

In addition, OC Connections is committed to the NDS Zero Tolerance Framework

This framework assists disability service providers to understand, implement and improve practices which safeguard the rights of participants receiving services with the purpose of preventing abuse, neglect and violence in the community services sector.