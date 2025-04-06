NDP budget ‘overly optimistic,’ Tories argue (2025)

The Tories went after the NDP government’s “overly optimistic” budget Monday in question period, saying experts also have their doubts.

“Even expert economists are questioning this minister’s budget numbers,” finance critic Lauren Stone said.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala is projecting this year’s deficit will be anywhere from $800 million to $1.9 billion, depending on what happens with tariffs and a trade war launched by the U.S. He’s said the NDP government is still committed to balancing the books by the end of its first four-year term.

Stone said the NDP fiscal blueprint doesn’t add up at a time of economic uncertainty and looming layoffs.

“They’re banking on more tax revenue than ever before,” she said, adding the big banks have their doubts, too.

“RBC said that the budget projections from this government ‘are overly optimistic and do not account for an escalation of ongoing trade disruptions,’” the member for Midland said during question period.

She asked when Manitobans would get a “realistic account” of revenue projections.

Economic Development Minister Jamie Moses responded, saying it is a budget that “delivers for all Manitobans.”

He said it offers permanent relief through the 10 per cent reduction in the gas tax, a cut to the payroll tax, a universal and permanent school nutrition program, free provincial park passes for a year and “true affordability to Manitobans.”

Stone said the NDP government is “living in the clouds” and not looking at the “true economic reality that this province is facing.”

She said TD Economics was even more “up front” in its analysis of the budget.

“These are experts raising red flags because this government has been one of the (least) transparent in Canada when it comes to relaying information about how the tariffs could actually impact this economy,” she said.

“How does this premier justify a budget based on hypotheticals and not realities?”

Moses said that Manitobans saw a budget with and without tariffs and one that offered “more ways to save,” including a property tax credit increased to $1,600 from $1,500 and larger rebates for renters.

Stone said it’s an “underwhelming budget” and “overly optimistic” at a time of on-and-off again tariffs and ag producers watching the value of their crops decrease before they’re even in the ground.

Meanwhile, tax increases in the budget will result in Manitoba businesses and families paying nearly $1 billion more, she said.

