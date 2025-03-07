Neck Exercises and Stretches for a Herniated Disc (2025)

Certain exercises, such as stretches and rotations, can help heal herniated discs by pushing the disc away from the nerve root.

Herniated discs (also called bulging discs or slipped discs) can be extremely painful. They’re most common in middle-aged adults and are often caused when too much pressure is applied to an otherwise healthy spine.

If a disc herniates in the neck or upper spine, it can cause pain to radiate down your:

shoulder

arm

hand

This pain is called cervical radiculopathy, also referred to as a pinched nerve.

Most doctors recommend conservative treatments, such as pain medication, rest, and physical therapy, before considering surgery for a herniated disc.

This article reviews exercises and stretches that may improve neck pain caused by a herniated disc, as well as exercises to avoid.

A note of caution: Talk with a doctor about your injury and your treatment options before attempting these exercises.