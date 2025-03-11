Neck Kiss Meaning, Why They Feel Good, & How to Give One (2025)

Download Article
Learn what this passionate kiss communicates
Co-authored byDevin McSweenReviewed byJohn Keegan
Last Updated: February 20, 2025Fact Checked
- What do neck kisses mean? |
- Giving a Great Neck Kiss |
- Why do neck kisses feel good? |
- Other Kiss Meanings |
- Video
Getting a neck kiss from your crush or partner is sure to fill you with butterflies, but you might be wondering what it means. This romantic and sensual kiss is typically a sign that they love and desire you, and potentially want to take things up a notch. Keep reading to learn what neck kisses mean, how to perfect the neck kiss, and what other kisses represent!
Things You Should Know
- A kiss on the neck can mean that your partner loves you passionately. This kiss is super romantic and demonstrates your deep, intimate bond.
- Neck kisses can also be a sign that your partner wants physical intimacy.
- Kiss your crush or partner’s neck by giving them soft, slow kisses from their shoulder to the nape of their neck.
Section 1 of 4:
What do neck kisses mean?
Neck kisses can mean your partner is passionately in love with you. When your partner kisses your neck, they’re telling you that they find you irresistible. These romantic kisses communicate their attraction and desire for you, as well as your deep, intimate bond. Neck kisses are also super sensual and often lead to foreplay and physical intimacy. So, they can be a sexy sign that your partner is turned on and wants to take things to the bedroom.[1]
- While neck kisses are often considered lustful, they’re deeply intimate and demonstrate the love and trust you and your partner share.
- Deepen your partner’s neck kisses by exposing more of your neck, moaning, or wrapping your arms around them.
Section 2 of 4:
How to Give a Great Neck Kiss
1
Blow on or run your fingers along your partner’s neck. The key to giving a great neck kiss is to gradually build passion and tension. So, get your partner’s heart racing by softly blowing on their neck or lightly trailing your fingers from their shoulder to the nape of their neck.[2]
2
Kiss slowly and gently, starting at your partner’s collarbone. Take things up a notch by giving your partner a feather-soft kiss on their shoulder or collarbone. Let your lips linger and then lightly graze their neck as you slowly move up it and plant more kisses.[3]
3
Give your partner closed and open-mouthed kisses. Heighten the intensity of the kiss by licking your lips and gently kissing the curve of your partner’s neck. Then, trail their neck with open-mouthed kisses, keeping your lips parted as you press them into their skin.[4]
- Up the passion even more by breathing hot air on their neck in between your open-mouthed kisses.
4
Suck, nibble, or gently bite your partner’s neck. To drive your partner wild, slowly and gently suck on their neck after a kiss and give them a playful lick. Or, very softly bite their neck in between kisses.[5]
- Blow on the areas you sucked or bit to give your partner pleasurable chills.
- Check in with your partner to make sure they're enjoying themselves. They can also point you to areas that they like the best.
- Your partner’s comfort is super important, so ask them if you can suck, lick, or bite their neck before you do it. If your partner doesn’t like hickeys, avoid sucking or biting their neck, as this will likely result in one.
5
Pull your partner closer and touch their body as you kiss. A great kiss isn’t just about using your lips! Press your body into your partner’s, wrap your arms around them, or run your fingers through their hair. Or, bring the heat by resting your hands on their waist.[6]
- Change positions, too! If you were kissing your partner from behind, slowly move and face them. Or, guide them to lie down if you are standing up.
Section 3 of 4:
Why do neck kisses feel good?
1
Neck kisses release oxytocin. Oxytocin is commonly called the love hormone because it makes you feel good and helps you bond with your partner. Every time you kiss them or receive a kiss, your brain releases oxytocin to make you feel warm and fuzzy.[7]
- Neck kisses also benefit your health and relationship! Oxytocin can improve relationship satisfaction, reduce stress, and help you sleep better.
2
Your neck is one of your body’s erogenous zones. Erogenous zones are sensitive spots on your body that are sexually arousing when touched. So, it’s no wonder why neck kisses often lead to more![8]
- Your neck is so sensitive because it is full of nerve endings. Light kisses and touches activate the nerves to give you a pleasurable feeling.[9]
- There are dozens of erogenous zones on your body, including the ears, lips, and inner thighs.
Section 4 of 4:
Other Kiss Meanings
1
Closed-mouth kisses mean affection and shyness. At the beginning of a relationship, a peck from your partner can mean that they really like you. Your connection is still growing, so they might not be comfortable giving you a more intimate kiss.[10]
- In established relationships, a peck can be a sweet way to greet your partner or a way to show affection when you don’t have time for a longer kiss.
2
Cheek kisses are friendly and sweet. Most cheek kisses are platonic and considered a greeting between friends and family in some cultures. If your partner gives you this kiss, it can be a tender reminder of their affection for you.[11]
3
French kisses mean passion and desire. Making out with your partner is a pretty obvious signal that they’ve got the hots for you. This is a sign that they feel close to you and only want to get closer.[12]
- French kisses are also very arousing and typically a sign that your partner is turned on.
4
Forehead kisses symbolize care and affection. Getting a forehead kiss from your partner is considered a sweet sign that they’ve got your back. Their kiss shows that they love you deeply and will do anything for you.[13]
5
Hand kisses mean respect and sophistication. When your partner is completely smitten and proud to call you theirs, they’ll plant a tender kiss on your hand. This kiss can also be a way for a potential flame to charm and woo you.[14]
6
Stomach kisses represent trust and protection. Receiving a tender kiss on your belly is a warm gesture that your partner wants you to feel comfortable and secure. They want to protect you because they love you so deeply.[15]
7
Shoulder kisses mean affection and devotion. When your partner kisses you on your shoulder, they’re telling you that you are theirs. They’re beyond happy to be with you and can’t contain it![16]
Join the Discussion...
Why do humans kiss?
WikiFoxChaser795
What is the purpose of people kissing? What does it mean when people kiss? Why do people like to do it? I spent too long thinking about the actual mechanics of just pushing your mouth repeatedly against someone else's mouth and got weirded out...need someone to explain it to me.
Read More
wikiHow Editorial Team
Kissing shows affection. It's not purely romantic, either. Parents kiss their children, friends kiss friends, and in many cultures, people kiss each other in greeting. Plus, kissing feels good, which can explain why people like to do it. It releases chemicals in the brain that can reduce stress and provide pleasure.
Read More
Lauren Sanders
Matchmaker & Dating Coach
People kiss in many different contexts for different reasons. For example, if someone kisses you on the first date, it could mean they are interested in pursuing a potential relationship with you, because if they feel that comfortable---comfortable enough to exchange saliva and to get in your personal space, and allow you to get in their personal space as well---they definitely can see some potential for a future with you. But again, some people are just touchy-feely.
Kissing can also serve as an expression of affection. I'd say that if somebody is willing to kiss you on the first date, one of their primary love languages is probably physical touch, because not everybody does that in the very beginning, but people who are very touchy-feely tend to have physical touch as their primary love language.
Read More
See all 16 Replies and
Read Discussion
Video
