Neck Kiss Meaning, Why They Feel Good, & How to Give One (2025)

People kiss in many different contexts for different reasons. For example, if someone kisses you on the first date, it could mean they are interested in pursuing a potential relationship with you, because if they feel that comfortable---comfortable enough to exchange saliva and to get in your personal space, and allow you to get in their personal space as well---they definitely can see some potential for a future with you. But again, some people are just touchy-feely.

Kissing can also serve as an expression of affection. I'd say that if somebody is willing to kiss you on the first date, one of their primary love languages is probably physical touch, because not everybody does that in the very beginning, but people who are very touchy-feely tend to have physical touch as their primary love language.