Needle Cartridges | Permanent makeup needles (2025)

How Do I Choose Permanent Makeup Needles?

Choosing the right permanent makeup needles is essential for achieving precise, professional results in permanent makeup (PMU) procedures.

When you work on eyebrows, eyeliner, lips, or other areas, the needle type matters a lot. It can greatly affect the final result. With many options available, it is important to understand the different types of needle cartridges. Knowing their uses will help you choose the best tools for your work.

Types of Permanent Makeup Needles

Permanent makeup needles come in various configurations, each designed for specific techniques and effects. These include:

- Round Liners (RL): Ideal for creating fine lines and detailed work, such as hair strokes for eyebrows or eyeliner.

- Round Shaders (RS): Used for soft shading and blending, perfect for lips or ombre brows.

- Flat Needles (F): Great for creating gradients and filling larger areas.

- Magnum Needles (M1/M2): Commonly used for shading and blending in larger areas, such as lip blush.

When choosing permanent makeup cartridge needles, consider the procedure and the desired effect. For example, one needle is great for detailed work. In contrast, several needles in a cartridge work better for shading or filling.

Compatibility with Your Machine

Not all permanent makeup machine needles are compatible with every device. Choose needle cartridges that fit your specific PMU machine. Many modern machines use universal cartridges, but some brands may require proprietary permanent makeup needle cartridges. Always check the manufacturer’s recommendations to avoid compatibility issues.

Quality and Sterilization

The quality of your permanent makeup needles is crucial for safety and performance. Choose needles made from high-quality stainless steel. Make sure they are pre-sterilized and individually packaged to avoid contamination. Trusted permanent makeup needle suppliers often provide certifications for sterilization, giving you peace of mind when working with clients.

Consider the Procedure

Different procedures require different types of needles. For example:

- Eyebrows: Use fine needles like single liners or small round shaders for creating natural hair strokes or soft ombre effects.

- Eyeliner: Precision is key, so opt for single or small round liner needles.

- Lips: Larger needles, such as flat or magnum configurations, are ideal for shading and filling the lips evenly.

By matching the needle type to the procedure, you can achieve the best results for your clients.

Choose the Right Needle Supplier

Working with a reliable permanent makeup needle supplier ensures you have access to high-quality products. Reputable suppliers offer a wide range of semi-permanent makeup needles and permanent makeup needle cartridges from trusted brands. They also provide detailed product descriptions, helping you make informed decisions about the needles you need.

Experiment and Practice

If you're new to PMU or trying out a new type of needle, practice on synthetic skin before working on clients. This helps you see how different permanent makeup cartridge needles work. It also shows how they connect with your machine and pigments.

