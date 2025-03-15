Netflix just got this overlooked spy thriller movie — here's why you should stream it right now (2025)

Netflix recently added 2018’s “Operation Finale,” and I’m a little frustrated to see it fail to make much of an impression out of the gate. The historical spy thriller was added towards the end of February, but almost two weeks later, it appears to have gotten lost in the streaming service’s vast movie library.

Granted, “Operation Finale” has been available on Netflix before (it was added in 2021 and subsequently removed at a late date), so this is more of a homecoming. Perhaps many subscribers watched it the first time around. But when you’ve got terrible efforts like “Midnight in the Switchgrass” (8% on Rotten Tomatoes) in the top 10, it’s disappointing to see a compelling spy thriller fade into the background and be largely ignored by most viewers.

That injustice has spurred me on to ensure “Operation Finale” does receive its due time in the Netflix spotlight, so I’m here to encourage you to add this gripping spy thriller, set in the aftermath of World War II, to your watchlist. It’s a slow burn but recounts an important moment in history.

What is ‘Operation Finale’ about?

In 1960s Argentina, a group of Israeli agents believe they may have finally identified SS officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), one of the key perpetrators of the Holocaust. Determined to bring him to justice, these Mossad agents must infiltrate his inner circle and then find a way to capture him so they can bring him to Israel to stand trial for his war crimes.

Leading them is Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac), a man haunted by the past and everything the war took from him. Eichmann is a highly manipulative figure, and getting him out of the country and to trial will be fraught with dangers. But the team will stop at nothing to ensure Eichmann is located and captured, and what follows is a compelling cat-and-mouse game.

Also starring Mélanie Laurent, Lior Raz, Nick Kroll, Michael Aronov, Haley Lu Richardson and Joe Alwyn, “Operation Finale” is a gripping historical thriller.

Should you stream ‘Operation Finale’ on Netflix?

Directed by Chris Weitz, who helmed the likes of “The Golden Compass” and “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” as well as one of last year’s worst movies “Afraid,” it’s quite remarkable that “Operation Finale” is so highly watchable. It follows the historical feature rulebook quite strictly but the movie certainly looks the part and successfully transports you back in time.

What keeps you hooked is how easy it is to root for the movie’s protagonists. Right from the start you will want to see Peter Malkin and his team of Mossad agents succeed in bringing Eichmann to justice. It also helps that Malkin is played by the reliable Oscar Isaac. Not to mention, Ben Kingsley also does a fantastic job making Eichmann utterly loathsome.

The events depicted on screen are of great significance, and I’ll admit to being a little ignorant of the real history before watching this movie. But within the opening moment, I felt deeply invested, and this enriched my viewing experience as each emotional beat landed. Especially towards the end, things ramp up and the tension peaks with a finale that manages to feel triumphant but also incorporates an element of tragedy and trauma.

The movie’s pacing was a common point of criticism when it was released in 2018. And though I can’t say I was ever bored, I can acknowledge that its two-hour runtime could have been trimmed slightly. Nevertheless, I still maintain this is a highly engaging spy thriller, and its historical story is so important that I certainly didn’t mind this telling running a little long.

On Rotten Tomatoes , the movie scored a respectable 60% from critics. I’d like to see that bumped up a few points, but the site’s ‘Critics Consensus’ reads “Operation Finale is well-intentioned, well-acted, and overall entertaining, even if the depth and complexity of the real-life events depicted can get a little lost in their dramatization.”

Regular viewers were a little more taken with this historical movie. “Operation Finale” scores 67% on the Popcornmeter (RT’s silly name for its audience score), and has managed several five-star reviews. The most recent calls it “very eye-opening” and “required viewing for everyone.” However, a more mixed viewer review calls it “too slow at some points.”

“Operation Finale” may have its faults, and it doesn’t reach the levels of similarly themed movies like Steven Spielberg’s “Munich,” but it’s still a highly effective historical spy thriller. It explores an important event in history and centers on a group of characters you will want to see succeed. Plus, its central antagonist is rage-inducing in his capacity for pure evil.

If you’re looking for a movie based on a true story that combines a period setting with plenty of thrills, you could do a whole lot worse than “Operation Finale.” Now that it’s returned to Netflix, it’s worthy of being added to your watchlist. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown of everything new added to Netflix in March 2025 which is packed with alternative options.

Watch "Operation Finale" on Netflix now

