'Netflix's Adolescence was filmed in our home - it was like the winning lottery’ (2025)

Bethany said she was "star struck" when Stephen Graham walked into her home

A couple from Yorkshire have said "it was like winning the postcode lottery" after their home was used in the filming of Netflix's new drama series.

Bethany Fletcher and Dylan Naylor, from South Kirkby, Pontefract, spoke about how their £230,000 three-bedroom home was used as the home of the Miller family in Adolescence - the Netflix series everyone is talking about.

Adolescence, starring Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters, launched on Netflix on March 13 and revolves around 13-year-old Jamie Miller who is accused of murdering a classmate.

It has already received wide-spread critical acclaim due to its powerful message and incredible acting. It has also been praised for its unique filming style, as every one-hour episode was filmed in one shot.

In the Netflix show, Bethany and Dylan's property, a detached 1960s property, is home to Eddie Miller (Graham) the dad of schoolboy Jamie (played by Owen Cooper).

Bethany, 32, Dylan, 29, and kids Theo, three, and Louis, two, had to move out for three months last summer to allow the filming of the drama which is currently number one on Netflix in the UK. The couple plan to use the fee they were paid to buy the property which was Bethany's childhood home and is owned by her mum Sharron, 61.

Dylan, a self employed floor layer, said: "It was like winning the postcode lottery."

The family had no idea their house had been chosen until they received a letter of interest through the post by the Warp Films production company.

Bethany, a bank worker, said: "We received a letter through the post from the company explaining that they were interested in using the house to film a TV series. I thought it was a scam a first as I had no idea that this was how it worked.

"I gave the number left on the letter a ring anyway and before I knew it an hour later the around 20 people had shown up mapping it out, taking pictures, and moving stuff around."

Dylan said: "Our next door neighbours were taking registration plates thinking we were being robbed as they had no idea what was going on."

Warp Films told the couple they would be back in touch around two weeks later if they were to follow through with filming at their home. They were then contacted and told that Stephen Graham would be visiting the house.

Bethany said: "I was star struck when he walked through our door. A production team had been on the phone briefly asking not to share the news Stephen would be in town but I misheard what he has said."

Dylan said: "Of course Beth had no idea who the celebrity was coming round so when he walked in it was so surreal. He joked to us, 'I bet you've seen me and TV' and we both told him we were huge fans."

The couple explained the first thing Stephen said was that he "loved" the staircase and he loved the "natural light" coming through the windows and into the house.

They were told their property was chosen due to the positioning at the end of a long street, the natural light, and how it was a short drive to the production park located five minute drive away.

The couple were in and out of their home for three months between late June and early September during the filming process. Bethany and Dylan and their children stayed in their home for the first two weeks of the initial rehearsals which started on June 27 before being "politely" asked to move out.

Bethany said: "They were back to back shooting scenes in the morning and in the afternoon for seven days in a row, it all got a bit hectic with our different schedules."

The family moved into Dylan's parents house for a month before moving to Bethany's mum's next door neighbours house for three weeks. The couple then moved back into their home briefly for two weeks but were then placed into a large five bedroom house in Bedsworth during the final three weeks of filming before finally moving back in on September 11.

Bethany said: "We were all over the place that summer, it really was wild."

The couple said only the "kitchen table" shown in the drama from their house is theirs.

Dylan said: "Everything was replaced. All the furniture was changed, the walls were wall papered over. I'm talking absolutely everything, down the the pots and pans and knives and forks

"They even changed the garage door, took out the front garden fences, and added a plastic grey cover to our front door."

When the design team returned their house back to normal Dylan said they had "accidentally" taken a picture of him as a child thinking it was prop picture of Owen.

The couple described the experience as "incredible" saying "who knew all this could happen from a letter through our front door". Bethany and Dylan have binge watched the show since it's release and said they "loved every bit".