Neverwinter nights 1 or 2? - General Discussion - Giant Bomb (2025)

There are things to be enjoyed about both games.

Neverwinter Nights 1 has rather poor campaigns. The base campaign is not very good at all. The Shadows of Undrentide (Expansion 1) campaign has a neat character (Deekin!) and is sorta enjoyable. Hordes of the Underdark (expansion 2) is the best of the three, but it is not "great." NWN1's best feature is its large modding community, there's a great deal of user-made campaigns available on IGN's Neverwinter Nights vault. I think some of the multiplayer servers are still up, existing beyond the Gamespy server browser's demise. Not sure how you connect to them nowadays, though.

Neverwinter Nights 2 has a decent campaign (better than vanilla NWN1 campaigns) and two fantastic expansion campaigns. MotB (expansion 1) is very unique and fun, one of the best RPG campaigns of the decade. Storm of Zehir (expansion 2) - which I haven't completed yet - allows you to create your own party to play a through a more "open-world" campaign, which is waaay more fun than I ever would've guessed. NWN2 has many more classes, races, and prestige classes available than vanilla NWN1, however NWN2 can be rather buggy so be sure to grab the Tony_K AI mod as well as some of the game fixes available on the Neverwinter Vault. NWN2's modding scene did not take off the way NWN1's did, but there is undoubtably some decent stuff out there. I'm not sure how multiplayer is doing on this one.

Looking strictly at just the base games with no user-made content, I would suggest purchasing NWN2 and its expansions. Highly recommended. If you're still looking for more RPG goodness afterwards, consider Neverwinter Nights 1 down the road.

As far as DLC is concerned, none of the Neverwinter Nights 1 premium modules impressed me. Two in particular were "two-part" campaigns that never had their second part released. Witch's Wake and Shadowguard, I think were their names. Neverwinter Nights 2's Mysteries of Westgate premium module was not enjoyable at all - it started off fine, but went downhill from there.