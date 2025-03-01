Neverwinter nights 1 or 2? - General Discussion - Giant Bomb (2025)

Follow
15
Forum Posts
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 0
#1 Edited By Rusty_
So i've heard alot of good things and bad things about neverwinter nights and was wondering which one I should get and what DLC.
RPG gods tell me my answers!
Follow
5412
Forum Posts
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 0
#2 Edited By Darji
@rusty_ said:
So i've heard alot of good things and bad things about neverwinter nights and was wondering which one I should get and what DLC.
RPG gods tell me my answers!
I personally never liked Neverwinter 1. Neverwinter 2 however is a much more of an RPG in Baldurs gate style. Neverwinter one feels more action oriented to me. So I guess it depends what you are looking for. As for Neverwinter 2 however you really need to play the addon Mask of the betrayer which is an instant classic
Follow
1481
Forum Posts
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 5
User Lists: 0
#3LawGamer
Umm, maybe neither one, honestly. I loved the first one, but I went back to it recently and I didn't feel it held up that well.
I know a lot of people liked two, but I hated it, and never managed to get even halfway through. It was an Obsidian product, so that should tell you something about the number of bugs and general performance stuff you need to put up with.
Follow
2548
Forum Posts
351
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 0
#4 Edited By morningstar
The first one have some great xpacs, but the main campaign module is not very popular(I liked it though)
The second is much better, and feels less outdated. And Mask Of The Betrayer is really, really good.
Follow
5581
Forum Posts
1879
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 5
#5 Edited By I_Stay_Puft
The one Matt Rorie worked on.
Follow
6420
Forum Posts
45
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 11
User Lists: 1
#6veektarius
The only fond memory I have of Neverwinter Nights 1 is the manual and the user-created modules that made it feel like maybe the best value in a game ever. Can't see myself going back to it. Neverwinter Nights 2 is totally playable but don't expect it to rock your world. Mask of the Betrayer has a more interesting premise but had a way of kicking my ass.
NWN2 is notable for having the best idea of any party-based RPG ever, one in which you actually have to manage your own kingdom, recruit captains and troops and build up your castle... it all would have gone perfectly if it had just made more difference when the bad guys finally came. I guess that's something the new Dragon Age is going to try.
Follow
16123
Forum Posts
5585
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 8
User Lists: 69
#7ArbitraryWater
The original campaign of the first Neverwinter Nights is probably one of the worst things Bioware has done, and I've never finished it because of how soul-crushingly boring it is. There's a reason why that game is remembered more for Hordes of the Underdark (second expansion) and all of the great fan content rather than the original campaign. If you go that route, then you're golden.
I finished playing the original campaign of NWN 2 earlier this year and it's a totally fine, entirely straightforward D&D adventure. Mask of the Betrayer on the other hand is probably among their best work and it's pretty much the reason to play the game if you aren't going to download any fan modules. Storm of Zehir is the one that our very own @rorie worked on, and that's more like Icewind Dale, in that you make your own party and it's more combat focused. I wouldn't recommend starting with it.
Follow
3528
Forum Posts
1
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 5
#8phrosnite
NWN 2 is better and I hear that the expansion Mask of the Betrayer is even better.
Follow
7889
Forum Posts
1502
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 4
User Lists: 3
#9rorie
Mask of the Betrayer is one of the best RPG storylines I've ever played. I can't really recommend playing with the soul-eating mechanic turned on, though; micromanaging that system winds up sapping a lot of the fun out of the game for me. I usually play with a trainer to just ignore it entirely. But it's well worth playing through, especially if you plan your character build from ahead. Doing things like a Weapon Master has a lot of prerequisites that can be tough to achieve unless you plan the character out from the initial build.
Follow
210
Forum Posts
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 0
#10automatontribe
Loved Neverwinter Nights 2 when it came out, and as everyone here's already said, Mask of the Betrayer is a great experience with a fantastic and more unorthodox setting. I only played maybe halfway through the first one and it's not very good, the graphics are very bad, the roleplaying aspect is lacking and most of the dialoge is in text. And also, forget about having a big diverse party with plenty of tactical options, in Neverwinter Nights 1 you can only play as the character you make in the beginning, with the addition of one ai companion. I think it got favorable reviews when it came out but I don't understand why. Baldur's gate 1 and 2 holds up way better.
Follow
1512
Forum Posts
4
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 4
#11 Edited By GalacticPunt
As someone who's tried to play both recently, I'd say the original campaigns are Poop from a Butt. The expansions to NWN 1 are moderately better than it is, but still nothing to write home about.
If NWN 2 Complete is on sale, go for that. Because in spite of its original campaign's Poop-Butted-ness, Mask of the Betrayer is excellent. You can import a character of level 18 or higher and just jump into that. It's the closest anyone's come to capturing the feel of Planescape: Torment until the Numenara Kickstarter happened.
Owning NWN 2 means you can also download the huge mod that adds the entire Baldur's Gate 1 campaign. Playing Baldur's Gate in the NWN 2 engine is the only way I've ever been able to actually enjoy that Dave Snider favorite.
Follow
456
Forum Posts
189
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 0
#12HarlechQuinn
NWN 2 just for Mask of the Betrayer.
Follow
329
Forum Posts
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 0
#13The_Vein
Can you play Mask of the Betrayer without playing the vanilla NWN2 campaign? Does it reference the original campaign or anything like that or is it stand alone?
Follow
362
Forum Posts
2
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 1
User Lists: 0
#14 Edited By deactivated-5a995178e28eb
i bought neverwinter 1 from eb for $100 at launch because im a true gamer.
also, both games are kinda not awesome. Don't get me wrong, I played nwn a whole bunch and it taught me stuff about d&d that I didn't know before I played it. For the record though, d&d is cool again.
Follow
7889
Forum Posts
1502
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 4
User Lists: 3
#15rorie
@the_vein: It's largely standalone; I don't recall that any of the companions are held over from the original game. There might be references to the original game here and there, but it's a much higher-level adventure that the original. You can also go right into character creation and have a character leveled up to the starting level, so you don't have to import a character in.
Note that I also think the original campaign for NWN2 is pretty decent. It could've used more polish, but I enjoyed playing it.
Follow
10472
Forum Posts
2
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 3
#16Jimbo
NWN 1 is trash tbh with you, I'd avoid that one.
NWN2 is good so long as you're ok with a totally vanilla D&D storyline. Mask of the Betrayer is excellent, definitely a step up from the NWN2 OC, though I do remember feeling a bit cheated by the ending I had. Mask does vaguely continue from the OC iirc, but I won't spoilers it.
There was also another little known expansion for NWN2 called Mysteries of Westgate which was made by a handful of non-Obsidian dudes. It's a little rough around the edges and is short, but I really enjoyed the tighter focus and quirky tone.
Follow
554
Forum Posts
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 0
#17TowerSixteen
Yeah, go nwn2. The main campaign is pretty alright, and MotB is awesome (though its back third is way less polished than the rest of it, it anticlimaxes a bit. I've heard a rumor it's because whoever owns forgotten realms wouldn't let them do what they wanted to do with it, which would make sense for how it turned out.)
Follow
983
Forum Posts
196
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 0
#18 Edited By noblenerf
There are things to be enjoyed about both games.
Neverwinter Nights 1 has rather poor campaigns. The base campaign is not very good at all. The Shadows of Undrentide (Expansion 1) campaign has a neat character (Deekin!) and is sorta enjoyable. Hordes of the Underdark (expansion 2) is the best of the three, but it is not "great." NWN1's best feature is its large modding community, there's a great deal of user-made campaigns available on IGN's Neverwinter Nights vault. I think some of the multiplayer servers are still up, existing beyond the Gamespy server browser's demise. Not sure how you connect to them nowadays, though.
Neverwinter Nights 2 has a decent campaign (better than vanilla NWN1 campaigns) and two fantastic expansion campaigns. MotB (expansion 1) is very unique and fun, one of the best RPG campaigns of the decade. Storm of Zehir (expansion 2) - which I haven't completed yet - allows you to create your own party to play a through a more "open-world" campaign, which is waaay more fun than I ever would've guessed. NWN2 has many more classes, races, and prestige classes available than vanilla NWN1, however NWN2 can be rather buggy so be sure to grab the Tony_K AI mod as well as some of the game fixes available on the Neverwinter Vault. NWN2's modding scene did not take off the way NWN1's did, but there is undoubtably some decent stuff out there. I'm not sure how multiplayer is doing on this one.
Looking strictly at just the base games with no user-made content, I would suggest purchasing NWN2 and its expansions. Highly recommended. If you're still looking for more RPG goodness afterwards, consider Neverwinter Nights 1 down the road.
As far as DLC is concerned, none of the Neverwinter Nights 1 premium modules impressed me. Two in particular were "two-part" campaigns that never had their second part released. Witch's Wake and Shadowguard, I think were their names. Neverwinter Nights 2's Mysteries of Westgate premium module was not enjoyable at all - it started off fine, but went downhill from there.
Follow
3385
Forum Posts
3096
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 0
#19 Edited By Karkarov
Neverwinter Nights 1 has the best custom player made content, bar none. Neverwinter Nights 2 has the better campaign, the better official DLC, and is just a better game overall. Both of them are sort of buggy, though not as bad now after all the patching.
Basically if you want a near endless list of fan created content that is good... go with 1. If you want the better over all game.... 2.
Follow
654
Forum Posts
279
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 0
#20deactivated-5c4a6d7d37a3f
The Neverwinter games are cool, but each has little flaws.
The main campaigns for both are pretty lame, tedious and Neverwinter Nights 2 has a few game breaking bugs towards the end. But the game engine and everything else is outstanding. The Expansions where both of the games high points: Shadows of Undrentide and Hordes of the Underdark for Neverwinter Nights, and Mask of the Betrayer and Storm of Zehir for Neverwinter Nights 2 are f*cking outstanding and some of the best stuff out there for RPG's of this style.
As for which one you should get: It comes down to one decision: Do you want a controllable party or a kick a** solo character? Neverwinter Nights does not have controllable party members, they obey very basic commands and are kinda dumb, but to make up for this your character can become super tough. Neverwinter Nights 2 has full party control, the same setup as Neverwinter 1, or a mix of the two. Both have online play (Which might still work?) so you may be able to pick up an online team and negate Neverwinter Nights dumb hirelings.
And it should be noted that the custom modules created by the community are vast and wonderful. You will have a basically endless supply of scenarios and campaigns to play, some of which rival the quality of expansions in content and story telling, In my opinion.
Follow
3100
Forum Posts
Wiki Points
Followers
Reviews: 0
User Lists: 1
#21abendlaender
Mask of the Betrayer is easily the best CRPG since the old Black Isle stuff. I'm serious this game (well, Add-On) is just fantastic! So go buy NWN 2 (which is also not bad if a bit buggy)
- Giant Bomb
- Forums
- General Discussion
Browse Boards
- General Discussion
- Off-Topic
- Bombcast
- Bug Reporting
- Wiki
- API Developers
- Anime
- Wrestling
Jump to Top Jump to Last Read
Please Log In to post.