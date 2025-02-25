Neverwinter Nights Complete USA : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive (2025)

Description



This compilation pack includes:

- Neverwinter Nights

- Neverwinter Nights: Shadows of Undrentide

- Neverwinter Nights: Hordes of the Underdark

- Neverwinter Nights: Kingmaker

- Neverwinter Nights 2

- Neverwinter Nights 2: Mask of the Betrayer

- Neverwinter Nights 2: Storm of Zehir

- Neverwinter Nights 2: Mysteries of Westgate

Neverwinter Nights: A plague known as the Wailing Death is terrorizing the city of Neverwinter. Lady Aribeth summons an adventurer, who teams up with her fiance Fenthick Moss and his friend Desther to capture four monsters which are needed to prepare the cure. However, the matters become more complicated when the protagonist is attacked by mysterious assassins. It seems that an evil cult is behind the infestation, and the hero must find out what its ultimate goals are, and eventually save the city.

Neverwinter Nights is a role-playing game based on the third edition of the Advanced Dungeons & Dragons rules. The game utilizes 3D graphics with a zooming function and free camera rotation. Combat is handled in real time, and is similar to that of Baldur's Gate series, allowing the player to pause in-battle to issue orders. Unlike other RPGs that utilized this system, Neverwinter Nights allows the player to fully control only one character. Various "henchmen" may join the hero during the journey, but their functionality as party members is limited, as they cannot level up, have no inventory, and only follow general commands.

The multiplayer modes include Dungeon Master, in which a "DM" controls the traps and battles set for other players in the dungeon, and a range of game types such as hunting for treasure or a simple death match battle between players. The game also comes with an extensive tool kit for the construction of custom adventures. It allows players to create their own maps using a tile system. It is possible to add objects to the areas and even produce scripted events, cutscenes, and conversations.

Neverwinter Nights 2:

The tiny village West Harbor, located not far from the thriving city of Neverwinter in the Sword Coast region, served once as a battlefield between an evil being known as the King of Shadows and the defenders of Neverwinter. The protagonist's mother was killed during that battle; the elven ranger Daeghun took care of the orphan, raising him (or her) as his own child.

Their peaceful existence comes to an unexpected end when a group of githyanki attack the village just after its traditional festival. It appears that the attack was somehow connected with a mysterious silver shard that was left in a nearby cave shortly after the battle against the King of Shadows. The protagonist then leaves for Neverwinter, searching for Duncan, Daeghun's half-brother, who might have more answers.

Neverwinter Nights II is a follow-up to Neverwinter Nights. The two games share a common setting; where Neverwinter Nights uses the 3E ruleset released in 2000, Neverwinter Nights II utilizes the D&D 3.5 edition rules released in June 2003. As its predecessor, the game comes with a multiplayer feature and a tool set that allows players to create their own campaigns. However, the gameplay style differs from that of the predecessor by focusing on party-based combat, character management, and dialogue.

In the beginning of the game the player creates the main character, choosing his or her appearance, race (including planetouched, half-orc, and sub-races such as drow or moon elf), class (out of twelve available), and feats. The 3.5 edition of the AD&D rule set introduces prestige classes, into which regular classes may evolve, such as for example warpriest as a prestige class for clerics.

During the course of the game, various characters with their own motivations will join the protagonist. An active party may include up to four characters. The combat system is similar to that of Baldur's Gate: battles evolve in real time, and the player is able to pause at any moment to issue specific orders to characters. Automatic behavior routines for each character are available as well. Companions react to the player's choices during quests, and develop relationships with the protagonist depending on their ethical and personal preferences.

The player character eventually acquires a stronghold that can be used as a base of operations. The player can repair the stronghold, improve its defenses, and use it to repel sieges and generate income. It is possible to choose specific ways of using resources to upgrade the keep, recruit merchants, and command guards.