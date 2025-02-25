Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition PC (2025)

Get your instant download with CDKeys.com

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition PC includes:

  • All Enhanced Features.

The top 3 reasons to play Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition PC

  1. Slink through the shadows as a deadly half-elven rogue
  2. Discover magic, wonder, and danger.
  3. Vanquish your foes as an armor-clad dwarven paladin...

About Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition PC

  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition adds all-new enhanced features to the content of Neverwinter Nights Diamond Edition.
  • Slink through the shadows as a deadly half-elven rogue, wield fearsome magics as a powerful gnomish sorcerer, vanquish your foes as an armor-clad dwarven paladin... whatever hero you create, incredible adventures await.
  • Discover magic, wonder, and danger at every turn on your own or with friends in these classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures.
  • Improved Display: Your portrait, combat bar, inventory, and other UI elements adjust in size based on your chosen resolution including 1080p and 4k.
  • Advanced Graphics Options: Pixel shaders and post-processing effects make for crisper, cleaner visuals. Enable contrast, vibrance, and depth of field options as preferred.
  • Community Endorsed: Original developers have teamed with key members of the Neverwinter Nights community to curate important fan-requested improvements to support players, storytellers, and modders.
  • Backwards Compatibility: Works with save games, modules, and mods from the original Neverwinter Nights. A galaxy of community created content awaits.
  • Restored Multiplayer: A completely rebuilt multiplayer system makes it easy to find online persistent worlds and game with friends.
  • More Modder Opportunities: Toolset quality-of-life improvements, shaders, filters, texture maps, and a new material systems allow creators to make amazing looking models and modules.

What are the system requirements?

Windows

  • OSWindows 7, 8, or 10
  • Processor1 GHZ
  • Memory1 GB RAM
  • GraphicsOpenGL 3.0 compatible
  • Storage10 GB available space

Mac OS X

  • OSMac OS X 10.9 or newer
  • ProcessorDual Core Processor
  • Memory1 GB RAM
  • GraphicsOpenGL 3.0 compatible
  • Storage10 GB available space

SteamOS + Linux

  • OSUbuntu 12.04 or later, Fedora 21, Debian 8
  • ProcessorDual Core Processor
  • Memory1 GB RAM
  • GraphicsOpenGL 3.0 compatible
  • Storage10 GB available space

Genre

Adventure, Multiplayer, Retro, RPG, Singleplayer, Story Rich, Co-op

Platform

PC (WW)

  1. 75

    Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition PC (46)

    Reviewed by Amber-Louise

    Old but Gold

    Seeing the game on offer here at CDKeys I just had to repurchase. I had the game as a kid on Disc but lost it many moons ago. I am so in love with the world of Neverwinter and I'm glad I could return to it for such a low price!

    The Pros

    • The nostalgia, the story, everything.

    The Cons

    • Probably just the aged graphics but this is because it's an old game. It's not terrible though!!

Activation

Activate with Steam:


Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition PC (47)

  1. Download and install the Steam client on your PC.
  2. Open the Steam client, login and locate the Games tab on the top menu. Click this and then select “Activate a Product on Steam…”
    Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition PC (48)
  3. Enter your unique code that's displayed on the 'Orders' page of CDKeys.com and follow the prompts to activate.
    Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition PC (49)
  4. Your game is now viewable in the “Library” tab and is available to download/install when you’re ready.
    You can find additional support for the Steam client here: https://help.steampowered.com/en/wizard/HelpWithSteam
