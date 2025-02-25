Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition PC (2025)

The store will not work correctly in the case when cookies are disabled.
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition PC includes:
- All Enhanced Features.
The top 3 reasons to play Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition PC
- Slink through the shadows as a deadly half-elven rogue
- Discover magic, wonder, and danger.
- Vanquish your foes as an armor-clad dwarven paladin...
About Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition PC
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition adds all-new enhanced features to the content of Neverwinter Nights Diamond Edition.
- Slink through the shadows as a deadly half-elven rogue, wield fearsome magics as a powerful gnomish sorcerer, vanquish your foes as an armor-clad dwarven paladin... whatever hero you create, incredible adventures await.
- Discover magic, wonder, and danger at every turn on your own or with friends in these classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures.
- Improved Display: Your portrait, combat bar, inventory, and other UI elements adjust in size based on your chosen resolution including 1080p and 4k.
- Advanced Graphics Options: Pixel shaders and post-processing effects make for crisper, cleaner visuals. Enable contrast, vibrance, and depth of field options as preferred.
- Community Endorsed: Original developers have teamed with key members of the Neverwinter Nights community to curate important fan-requested improvements to support players, storytellers, and modders.
- Backwards Compatibility: Works with save games, modules, and mods from the original Neverwinter Nights. A galaxy of community created content awaits.
- Restored Multiplayer: A completely rebuilt multiplayer system makes it easy to find online persistent worlds and game with friends.
- More Modder Opportunities: Toolset quality-of-life improvements, shaders, filters, texture maps, and a new material systems allow creators to make amazing looking models and modules.
What are the system requirements?
Windows
- OSWindows 7, 8, or 10
- Processor1 GHZ
- Memory1 GB RAM
- GraphicsOpenGL 3.0 compatible
- Storage10 GB available space
Mac OS X
- OSMac OS X 10.9 or newer
- ProcessorDual Core Processor
- Memory1 GB RAM
- GraphicsOpenGL 3.0 compatible
- Storage10 GB available space
SteamOS + Linux
- OSUbuntu 12.04 or later, Fedora 21, Debian 8
- ProcessorDual Core Processor
- Memory1 GB RAM
- GraphicsOpenGL 3.0 compatible
- Storage10 GB available space
Reviewed by Amber-Louise
Old but Gold
Seeing the game on offer here at CDKeys I just had to repurchase. I had the game as a kid on Disc but lost it many moons ago. I am so in love with the world of Neverwinter and I'm glad I could return to it for such a low price!
The Pros
- The nostalgia, the story, everything.
The Cons
- Probably just the aged graphics but this is because it's an old game. It's not terrible though!!
Activation
Activate with Steam:
- Download and install the Steam client on your PC.
- Open the Steam client, login and locate the Games tab on the top menu. Click this and then select “Activate a Product on Steam…”
- Enter your unique code that's displayed on the 'Orders' page of CDKeys.com and follow the prompts to activate.
- Your game is now viewable in the “Library” tab and is available to download/install when you’re ready.
You can find additional support for the Steam client here: https://help.steampowered.com/en/wizard/HelpWithSteam
Special Price $3.49 RRP $19.59