New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X Hierro V9 Trail Running Shoes (2025)

The New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v9 offers ultimate reliability for adventurous terrain, with technical features designed specifically for the trail runner. Dual-density cushioning combines plush comfort with a more stable underfoot feel. A Vibram® outsole features a revamped tread pattern and deeper, 6mm lugs, for superior traction, and a knit upper with a gusseted tongue is breathable, while helping to protect against loose debris.

  • Wide Fit
  • Stack Height: 42mm/38mm
  • Best for: Max cushioned trail running and trail use
  • Fresh Foam X midsole foam delivers our most cushioned Fresh Foam experience for incredible comfort
  • Vibram® Megagrip lugged outsole.
  • Toe Protect technology helps protect feet from rocks, roots and debris
  • Gusseted tongue offers a secure fit and helps keep debris out

Suggested Use

Everyday Runs, Long Runs, Hiking

Cushioning

Plush

Heel To Toe Drop

4mm

Pronation

Neutral

Shoe Width

Wide

Brand

New Balance

Sports Category

Trail Running

Discovery

Yes

Plate

No Plate

Forefoot Stack Height

38mm

Heel Stack Height

42mm

Shoe purpose

Max cushioned everyday trail running shoe

Shoe weight

234g

This product has not yet been reviewed.

We only publish verified purchase reviews to ensure the most accurate feedback.

  1. Express Delivery is 1 to 3 working days (Monday to Friday 08:00-17:00, excl. Public Holidays) and is subject to:
    • Stock availability
    • Main centre deliveries only
    • Basket only consist of Apparel, Tech, Fan Gear and Footwear
  2. Standard Deliveries is 3 to 5 business days (Monday to Friday 08:00-17:00, excl. Public Holidays)
  3. View our delivery rates.
  4. View our delivery policy.
  5. View our refunds policy.

Can I buy this on credit?

  • Yes, if you pay with Mobicred, you can repay the full amount in installments, instead of all at once.
  • The On Credit amount shown is based on 12 monthly repayments (including interest charged at 20.50%* per year and excluding Mobicred's set-up and service fees).
  • Once you have a Mobicred account, simply select Mobicred as your payment option when you checkout.

Don't have a Mobicred account yet?

Before you add an item to your cart, you'll need to apply for a Mobicred account via the Mobicred website, or by clicking the button below.Apply for a Mobicred account

Please Note:Your Mobicred application will be processed in 1 business day once all required documents have been submitted.We are unable to reserve stock of your item during this time.

*Annual Interest subject to change

How it Works:

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X Hierro V9 Trail Running Shoes (16)

Payflex allows you to get what you need now with easy interest-free installments! Choose to pay once-off or pay in 3 or 4 instalments.
For more information? Click here

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X Hierro V9 Trail Running Shoes (17)

With PayJustNow, plan ahead for those bigger purchases with 3 easy steps and 3 interest free instalments.
Find out more here

R599.90

