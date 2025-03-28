New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X Hierro V9 Trail Running Shoes (2025)

PLU1180085
Maximize Your Discovery Benefits
- You cannot use a sports gear and equipment reward along with a fitness device or Nike gear booster reward in the same transaction.
- Only one item can be redeemed with each reward code.
- You can only have one reward available at any given time for either a fitness device, Nike footwear or Nike performance apparel.
- You cannot use part of a reward to redeem a fitness device, Nike footwear and Nike performance apparel.
- If you spend more than the limit, you'll get a discount on the maximum value of the qualifying spend limit.
- Once you have used your reward, you can select another one if you have enough overall limit remaining.
Delivery Fees
|Orders OVER R700
|Orders UNDER R700
|Click & Collect
|Main
|Outlying
|Main
|Outlying
|Cost Per Order
|Footwear
|Free
|Free
|Free
|R75.00
|R100.00
*Please Note:
- If there is a product in your order that requires installation, the installation will happen separately from the delivery of any other products in the same order. The service team will contact you directly to make arrangements for the installation.
- If you are based in an outlying area, please contact your closest store. Take note that only the first 30km are free, thereafter a delivery quote will be provided.
- If your basket contains both a “per product” and a “per order” item, you will only be charged according to the “per product” delivery fee.
Express Delivery is 1 to 3 working days (Monday to Friday 08:00-18:30, excl. Public Holidays) and is subject to:
- Stock availability
- Main centre deliveries only
- Order only consists of Apparel (excl. accessories), Tech, Fan Gear and Footwear
Standard Deliveries is 3 to 5 business days (Monday to Friday 08:00-18:30, excl. Public Holidays)
View All Delivery Fees
The New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v9 offers ultimate reliability for adventurous terrain, with technical features designed specifically for the trail runner. Dual-density cushioning combines plush comfort with a more stable underfoot feel. A Vibram® outsole features a revamped tread pattern and deeper, 6mm lugs, for superior traction, and a knit upper with a gusseted tongue is breathable, while helping to protect against loose debris.
- Wide Fit
- Stack Height: 42mm/38mm
- Best for: Max cushioned trail running and trail use
- Fresh Foam X midsole foam delivers our most cushioned Fresh Foam experience for incredible comfort
- Vibram® Megagrip lugged outsole.
- Toe Protect technology helps protect feet from rocks, roots and debris
- Gusseted tongue offers a secure fit and helps keep debris out
Suggested Use
Everyday Runs, Long Runs, Hiking
Cushioning
Plush
Heel To Toe Drop
4mm
Pronation
Neutral
Shoe Width
Wide
Brand
New Balance
Sports Category
Trail Running
Discovery
Yes
Plate
No Plate
Forefoot Stack Height
38mm
Heel Stack Height
42mm
Shoe purpose
Max cushioned everyday trail running shoe
Shoe weight
234g
Can I buy this on credit?
- Yes, if you pay with Mobicred, you can repay the full amount in installments, instead of all at once.
- The On Credit amount shown is based on 12 monthly repayments (including interest charged at 20.50%* per year and excluding Mobicred's set-up and service fees).
- Once you have a Mobicred account, simply select Mobicred as your payment option when you checkout.
Don't have a Mobicred account yet?
Before you add an item to your cart, you'll need to apply for a Mobicred account via the Mobicred website, or by clicking the button below.Apply for a Mobicred account
Please Note:Your Mobicred application will be processed in 1 business day once all required documents have been submitted.We are unable to reserve stock of your item during this time.
*Annual Interest subject to change
How it Works:
Payflex allows you to get what you need now with easy interest-free installments! Choose to pay once-off or pay in 3 or 4 instalments.
For more information? Click here
With PayJustNow, plan ahead for those bigger purchases with 3 easy steps and 3 interest free instalments.
Find out more here
On Sale
Asics Men's Gel-Excite 10 Road Running Shoes
R1599.90
R1999.90 Save R400.00
adidas Junior Youngstar Hockey Shoes
R1199.90
On Sale
Wahoo KickR Core Smart Indoor Trainer
R10999.90
R12999.90 Save R2000.00
On Sale
New
adidas Men's Terrex Tracefinder 2 Trail Shoes
R1199.92
R1499.90 Save R299.98
Callaway Tour Authentic Perfromance Pro 24
R449.90
Callaway Tour Authentic Performance Pro 24
R449.90
Reef Froggie Fins
R749.90
Mitre Impel Futsal Soccer Ball
R499.90
On Sale
ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 10 Road Running Shoes
R1599.90
R1999.90 Save R400.00
Kerb Junior Adjustable Quad Skate
R1199.90
Kerb Jnr Protective Wear Set
R599.90
Atomic X2 Women's Keep Warm Long Sleeve Baselayer
R699.90
Garmin Approach CT10 3 Pack
R1799.90
Garmin Forerunner 965 Premium GPS Smartwatch
R14999.90
Asics Men's Gel-Nimbus 27 Road Running Shoes
R3999.90
New Era League Essential 9Forty Cap
R599.90
