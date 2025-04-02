New Paraffin Wax Machine for Hand and Feet Paraffin Bath Upgrade Spa Wax for Smoothens and Softens Dry Skin Quick Heating Paraffin Wax Warmer Pink (2025)

Special Terms for this Auction

Please Choose Your Pickup Location Before Bidding. Please note that a few items like pallets & really large items cannot be transferred to Galax. There is a $3 per lot charge for all transfers to Galax and will be ready for pickup on Saturday at 9 am.

1. Payment Policy

All payments must be completed by Wednesday at 5 p.m. NO EXCEPTIONS! If you would like to pay cash you must call 276-530-1900 Tuesday by 10 AM or email info@matthewsauctioneers.com.

2. Return Policy

We offer a 3-day warranty on some items. Please see the conditions stated below for which items are eligible. The 3-day warranty will start on the day you receive the but cannot extend past 7 days of the auction close. All items in the auction will be labeled in one of these categories:

Like New:These items are believed to be unused and complete. Items labeled with this condition will be eligible for a full auction credit toward future purchases. Refunds may be given at the discretion of Matthews Auctioneers.

Open Box: These items are considered to have been opened and may or may not have been used. We have not verified all parts or functionality. These items are eligible for a future auction credit according to the return policy listed above. No refunds will be given on these items. This will be the default for the condition if an item is not listed with a stated condition.

Used:These items are sold AS-IS with no returns accepted unless it is listed as USED - Tested" You may test the item before leaving the premises. If it does not work you may get a full refund. Once you leave the premises with the item no refund will be given.

AS-IS: Not returnable for any reason. The item may be damaged, used, non-working, or incomplete. All pallets are sold AS-IS. See the pallet section below.

Matthews Auctioneers reserves the right to reject returns for any reason. This policy does not apply to items that are not picked up. Items that are not picked up will be considered abandoned a fee of $5 or 10% will charged and a credit issued for the balance. We do not give any refunds on items that are abandoned regardless of condition.

3. Pickup Times & Transfers

Thursday..............9-5

Friday...................9-5

Saturday..............9-2

Monday...............9-5

Most items may be transferred to Galax for $3. If you want your items transferred please choose the Galax Location when agreeing to the terms. Items will be ready in Galax on Saturday morning at 9 AM.

4.Additional Fees

All sales will be subject to a 13.5% buyer's premium. A 5.3% VA State sales tax will be charged on all applicable items.

5. Pallets

All pallets are sold AS-IS. Please read the following pallet grades:

A-Grade: The pallets marked A grade are considered mostly new. We do not guarantee that you will not find something in the pallet that is damaged etc. All pallet sales are final.

B-Grade Pallets marked B grade are considered straight store returns. You may find new, used, damaged & non-working items. We have not tested or sorted these pallets in any way. Buying bulk pallets does involve some risk. It is highly recommended that you inspect the pallets in person before bidding. ABSOLUTELY NO REFUNDS OR CREDITS ARE GIVEN ON PALLETS.

C-Grade Pallets marked C Grade have been sorted by one of our sorting teams. The items in these pallets were rejected for individual sale. Most or all of the items in these pallets will be damaged, non-working, missing parts, or of low value. Buying bulk pallets does involve some risk. It is highly recommended that you inspect the pallets in person prior to bidding. ABSOLUTELY NO REFUNDS OR CREDITS ARE GIVEN ON PALLETS.