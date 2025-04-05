New Thunderbolts* Trailer Has Marvel Fans Worried About One Character’s Fate (2025)

Fans are beginning to worry about the fate of one of the Thunderbolts after their removal from the latest trailer. We’re still about two months away from the release of Thunderbolts*, so the marketing machine will continue to churn out trailers and TV spots as we get closer. The Thunderbolts roster has been described as the anti-Avengers, with primarily super-soldiers and ordinary characters instead of rampaging Hulks and Thunder gods. One of these characters is Black Widow‘s Taskmaster, who has barely been seen in the various footage already released. And now, a new Thunderbolts* teaser has seemingly removed Taskmaster altogether.

See Also
Iconic PlayStation Franchise Could Get a Remaster (But New Games Are Unlikely)The Beginning After the End Debuts the Anime's Opening: WatchYou’ve Never Seen One of the Best Comic Book Movies of All Time (And You Can Stream It Free)The First Jurassic Park Trailer Has No Footage From The Movie and It’s Still Amazing

Videos by ComicBook.com

We covered the latest trailer for Thunderbolts* yesterday, which claimed that Sentry was more powerful than all the Avengers. What we didn’t catch is a scene of the Thunderbolts inside the former Avengers Tower — now renamed the Watchtower — removed Taskmaster, who had previously been shown inside the building standing with her Thunderbolts teammates. It’s not known if this is simply a mistake, or another example of Marvel Studios faking out its fans once again. There won’t be a way to tell which version is accurate until we sit in theaters for Thunderbolts*.

The newest teaser for ‘THUNDERBOLTS*’ reveals that Taskmaster has been removed from the Watchtower scene. pic.twitter.com/EF819Da2ov

— Thunderbolts* News (@thunderbnews) March 27, 2025
See Also
Frieren Reveals New Spinoff Ahead of Season 2

[RELATED: Is Bucky Barnes Getting a New Codename in Marvel’s Thunderbolts*?]

There are several examples of footage from Marvel Cinematic Universe trailers not exactly playing out the same way once the movies hit theaters. Take Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, for example. For Avengers: Infinity War, its first trailer ends with an epic shot of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes charging into battle in Wakanda. Among the Avengers is Hulk, but as we found out once the film was out for the masses, Hulk was hiding inside Bruce Banner after suffering an early defeat at the hands of Thanos. In fact, that entire shot was nowhere to be found in Infinity War.

For Avengers: Endgame, a scene from its trailer that was changed from the theatrical release involved the remaining Avengers outside looking up at something at night. But the final version inserted Pepper Potts, who Marvel Studios probably wanted to hide since we didn’t know who all survived Thanos snapping half of humanity from existence.

Also worth noting regarding Taskmaster is that she was the only member of the Thunderbolts not included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal earlier this week. Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Lewis Pullman (Bob), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) are all returning for Avengers: Doomsday. However, Olga Kurylenko’s name was missing. This continues the overwhelming theory that Taskmaster will be one of the casualties in Thunderbolts*.

Olga Kurylenko did share a behind-the-scenes photo from the Thunderbolts* set in April. In the photo posted to Instagram, Kurylenko teased her return to the MCU with an on-set shot of a chair inscribed with her character’s name, Antonia Dreykov, a master assassin and the once-brainwashed daughter of the Red Room’s General Dreykov (Ray Winstone).

Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on May 2nd. Let us know your theories on what happens to Taskmaster in the comments!

New Thunderbolts* Trailer Has Marvel Fans Worried About One Character’s Fate (2025)

References

Top Articles
Israel admits firing at ambulances in Gaza after Palestinians say rescuers missing in Rafah
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's toddler son Rocky is so grown up in snow-capped family getaway | HELLO!
Musk could be headed for a Washington exit after turbulent times at Trump's DOGE
Latest Posts
Princess Beatrice's AI-powered hack for 'peace of mind' with premature baby Athena | HELLO!
Phillies strong start to 2025 continues with 5-1 win over Rockies
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Terrell Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 6164

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terrell Hackett

Birthday: 1992-03-17

Address: Suite 453 459 Gibson Squares, East Adriane, AK 71925-5692

Phone: +21811810803470

Job: Chief Representative

Hobby: Board games, Rock climbing, Ghost hunting, Origami, Kabaddi, Mushroom hunting, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Terrell Hackett, I am a gleaming, brainy, courageous, helpful, healthy, cooperative, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.