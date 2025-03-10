Non-Surgical Breast Augmentation: Do Breast Enhancement Creams and Pills Work? (2025)

Please note: Do not take natural supplements, such as the ones below, without consulting a medical professional.

Have you found yourself asking: “What is the best way to achieve bigger breasts?” If so, you’re not alone. According to a recent study from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast augmentations are one of the most popular and commonly known plastic surgery procedures in the United States.

While effective at increasing breast size, breast enhancement procedures require surgery and a bit of commitment. As a result, many women look for a non-surgical option where they find breast enhancement creams and pills. These products promise the look of bigger breasts with an “all-natural solution.” However, it can leave some with many questions. How do these products work? Are they effective? And most importantly, are breast enhancement creams and pills safe?

What Are Breast Enhancement Pills and Creams Used For?

Breast enhancement pills and creams are non-surgical breast enhancement options that claim to increase the size of your bust. They are typically made of ingredients that affect the endocrine system and contain phytoestrogens to increase breast tissue growth.

When advertised as a cheaper and non-surgical breast augmentation, it’s easy to see why someone would consider these pills or creams as a viable breast enhancement option. Bigger breasts can boost your confidence, raise your self-esteem, and help you feel like the best version of yourself. This is especially important to those who are looking to lift or augment their breasts after pregnancy, breastfeeding, weight loss, or aging. However, there are no significant medical studies that prove the effectiveness of these products.

What Ingredients Are Used in Breast Enhancement Products?

There are a wide variety of ingredients that claim to increase bust size. They range from naturally-occurring compounds in food, such as phytoestrogens, to substances that can be found in a plant or herbal form.

Please note: Do not take natural supplements, such as the ones below, without consulting a medical professional.

Mexican Wild Yam – This plant contains the medicinal ingredient diosgenin, which may be considered a precursor to estrogen in the body, ultimately increasing breast size.

Blessed Thistle – This herb stimulates lactation and breasts to become larger and firmer.

Dandelion Root – Thought to stimulate breast tissue, dandelion root also detoxifies the breast tissue.

Do Breast Enhancement Creams and Pills Work?

To date, it is not clear if these products are an effective alternative to surgical breast augmentation. While their advertising will make claims with heartfelt testimonials, there is not enough research to determine the efficacy of these products.

If you ever have a medical question or concern, consult a trained medical professional.

Are Breast Enhancement Creams and Pills Safe?

Because the data on breast enhancement creams and pills is unclear, no one can officially say they are safe. Plant ingredients may be contraindicated for different people in different situations, meaning they are not safe for general consumption without the recommendation and guidance of a medical professional.

Are There Any Non-Surgical Options for Breast Enhancement?

To date, there are no non-surgical procedures for breast enhancement.

What Is the Safest and Most Effective Breast Enhancement Option?

The safest and most effective breast enhancement options are provided by board-certified plastic surgeons. There are a variety of breast augmentation procedures that can help you achieve the look you’re going for.

Breast Lifts

A breast lift helps to lift and reshape your breasts. It can be done without adding any additional size to your bust or can be done with implants to increase the size of your breasts. It’s a common procedure that can reverse the effects of age, pregnancy, breastfeeding, large weight swings, gravity, and any unwanted downward shapes. Breasts are “lifted” and a firmer shape and position are restored.

Breast Enhancement

One of the most popular (and growing) plastic surgery procedures is a breast enhancement or “boob job.” This helps you achieve fuller, shapelier breasts and the empowering confidence that goes with them. Breast enhancement is a procedure for increasing the size and shape of a woman’s breasts by inserting an implant behind each breast.

