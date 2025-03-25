NU 518 EXAM 2 AND PRACTICE 441 QUESTIONS AND CORRECT DETAILED ANSWERS (VERIFIED ANSWERS) |ALREADY GRADED A+ (2025)

Exam (elaborations)
NU 518 EXAM 2 AND PRACTICE 441 QUESTIONS A 38-year-old accountant comes to your clinic for evaluation of a headache. The throbbing "A 73-year-old nurse comes to your office for evaluation of new onset of tremors. She is not on "A 29-year-old physical therapist presents for evaluation of an eyelid problem. On "A 29-year-old computer programmer comes to your office for evaluation of a headache. The ,medication; it has dulled the pain but not taken it away. Based on this description, what is "Which of the following is a symptom involving the eye? "A 49-year-old administrative assistant comes to your office for evaluation of dizziness. You "A 55-year-old bank teller comes to your office for persistent episodes of dizziness. The first ,"A 12-year-old presents to the clinic with his father for evaluation of a painful lump in the left "A 15-year-old high school sophomore presents to the emergency room with his mother for "A 67-year-old lawyer comes to your clinic for an annual examination. He denies any history of "Which of the following is a "red flag" regarding patients presenting with headache? , "A sudden, painless unilateral vision loss may be caused by which of the following? "Sudden, painful unilateral loss of vision may be caused by which of the following conditions? "Diplopia, which is present with one eye covered, can be caused by which of the following "A patient complains of epistaxis. Which other cause should be considered? "Glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in African Americans and the second leading "Very sensitive methods for detecting hearing loss include which of the following?
AND CORRECT DETAILED ANSWERS (VERIFIED
ANSWERS) |ALREADY GRADED A+
sensation is located in the right temporal region and is an 8 on a scale of 1 to 10. It started a
few hours ago, and she has noted nausea with sensitivity to light; she has had headaches like
this in the past, usually less than one per week, but not as severe. She does not know of any
inciting factors. There has been no change in the frequency of her headaches. She usually
takes an over the-counter analgesic, and this results in resolution of the headache. Based on
this description, what is the most likely diagnosis of the type of headache?
A) Tension
B) Migraine
C) Cluster
D) Analgesic rebound - Correct Answer B"
any medications and does not take herbs or supplements. She has no chronic medical
conditions. She does not smoke or drink alcohol. She walks into the examination room with
slow movements and shuffling steps. She has decreased facial mobility and a blunt
expression,
without any changes in hair distribution on her face. Based on this description, what is the
most likely reason for the patient's symptoms?
A) Cushing's syndrome
B) Nephrotic syndrome
C) Myxedema
D) Parkinson's disease - Correct Answer D"
observation, the right eyeball appears to be protruding forward. Based on this description,
what is the most likely diagnosis?
A) Ptosis
B) Exophthalmos
C) Ectropion
D) Epicanthus - Correct Answer B"
tightening sensation is located all over the head and is of moderate intensity. It used to last
minutes, but this time it has lasted for 5 days. He denies photophobia and nausea. He spends
several hours each day at a computer monitor/keyboard. He has tried over-the-counter
your
most likely diagnosis?
A) Tension
B) Migraine
C) Cluster
D) Analgesic rebound - Correct Answer A"
A) Scotomas
B) Tinnitus
C) Dysphagia
D) Rhinorrhea - Correct Answer A"
elicit the information that the dizziness is a spinning sensation of sudden onset, worse with
head position changes. The episodes last a few seconds and then go away, and they are
accompanied by intense nausea. She has vomited one time. She denies tinnitus. You perform
a physical examination of the head and neck and note that the patient's hearing is intact to
Weber and Rinne and that there is nystagmus. Her gait is normal. Based on this description,
what is the most likely diagnosis?
A) Benign positional vertigo
B) Vestibular neuronitis
C) Ménière's disease
D) Acoustic neuroma - Correct Answer A"
episode started suddenly and lasted 3 to 4 hours. He experienced a lot of nausea with
vomiting; the episode resolved spontaneously. He has had five episodes in the past 1½
weeks. He does note
some tinnitus that comes and goes. Upon physical examination, you note that he has a
normal gait. The Weber localizes to the right side and the air conduction is equal to the bone
conduction in the right ear. Nystagmus is present. Based on this description, what is the most
likely diagnosis?
A) Benign positional vertigo
B) Vestibular neuronitis
C) Ménière's disease
D) Acoustic neuroma - Correct Answer C"
eye. It started this morning. He denies any trauma or injury. There is no visual disturbance.
Upon physical examination, there is a red raised area at the margin of the eyelid that is tender
to palpation; no tearing occurs with palpation of the lesion. Based on this description, what is
the
most likely diagnosis?
A) Dacryocystitis
B) Chalazion
C) Hordeolum
D) Xanthelasma - Correct Answer C"
evaluation of an area of blood in the left eye. He denies trauma or injury but has been
coughing forcefully with a recent cold. He denies visual disturbances, eye pain, or discharge
from the eye. On physical examination, the pupils are equal, round, and reactive to light, with
a visual acuity of
20/20 in each eye and 20/20 bilaterally. There is a homogeneous, sharply demarcated area
at the lateral aspect of the base of the left eye. The cornea is clear. Based on this description,
what is the most likely diagnosis?
A) Conjunctivitis
B) Acute iritis
C) Corneal abrasion
D) Subconjunctival hemorrhage - Correct Answer D"
eye trauma. He denies any visual changes. You inspect his eyes and find a triangular
thickening of the bulbar conjunctiva across the outer surface of the cornea. He has a normal
pupillary reaction to light and accommodation. Based on this description, what is the most
likely diagnosis?
A) Corneal arcus
B) Cataracts
C) Corneal scar
D) Pterygium - Correct Answer D"
A) Unilateral headache
B) Pain over the sinuses
C) Age over 50
D) Phonophobia and photophobia - Correct Answer C"
A) Retinal detachment
B) Corneal ulcer
C) Acute glaucoma
D) Uveitis - Correct Answer A"
A) Vitreous hemorrhage
B) Central retinal artery occlusion
C) Macular degeneration
D) Optic neuritis - Correct Answer D"
problems?
A) Weakness of CN III
B) Weakness of CN IV
C) A lesion of the brainstem
D) An irregularity in the cornea or lens - Correct Answer D"
A) Intracranial hemorrhage
B) Hematemesis
C) Intestinal hemorrhage
D) Hematoma of the nasal septum - Correct Answer B"
cause of blindness overall. What features would be noted on funduscopic examination?
A) Increased cup-to-disc ratio
B) AV nicking
C) Cotton wool spots
D) Microaneurysms - Correct Answer A"
A) The whisper test
B) The finger rub test
