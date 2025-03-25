NU 518 EXAM 2 AND PRACTICE 441 QUESTIONS AND CORRECT DETAILED ANSWERS (VERIFIED ANSWERS) |ALREADY GRADED A+ (2025)

Content preview

NU 518 EXAM 2

AND CORRECT DETAILED ANSWERS (VERIFIED

ANSWERS) |ALREADY GRADED A+ A 38-year-old accountant comes to your clinic for evaluation of a headache. The throbbing

sensation is located in the right temporal region and is an 8 on a scale of 1 to 10. It started a

few hours ago, and she has noted nausea with sensitivity to light; she has had headaches like

this in the past, usually less than one per week, but not as severe. She does not know of any

inciting factors. There has been no change in the frequency of her headaches. She usually

takes an over the-counter analgesic, and this results in resolution of the headache. Based on

this description, what is the most likely diagnosis of the type of headache?

A) Tension

B) Migraine

C) Cluster

D) Analgesic rebound - Correct Answer B" "A 73-year-old nurse comes to your office for evaluation of new onset of tremors. She is not on

any medications and does not take herbs or supplements. She has no chronic medical

conditions. She does not smoke or drink alcohol. She walks into the examination room with

slow movements and shuffling steps. She has decreased facial mobility and a blunt

expression,

without any changes in hair distribution on her face. Based on this description, what is the

most likely reason for the patient's symptoms?

A) Cushing's syndrome

B) Nephrotic syndrome

C) Myxedema

D) Parkinson's disease - Correct Answer D" "A 29-year-old physical therapist presents for evaluation of an eyelid problem. On

observation, the right eyeball appears to be protruding forward. Based on this description,

what is the most likely diagnosis?

A) Ptosis

B) Exophthalmos

C) Ectropion

D) Epicanthus - Correct Answer B" "A 29-year-old computer programmer comes to your office for evaluation of a headache. The

tightening sensation is located all over the head and is of moderate intensity. It used to last

minutes, but this time it has lasted for 5 days. He denies photophobia and nausea. He spends

several hours each day at a computer monitor/keyboard. He has tried over-the-counter ,medication; it has dulled the pain but not taken it away. Based on this description, what is

your

most likely diagnosis?

A) Tension

B) Migraine

C) Cluster

D) Analgesic rebound - Correct Answer A" "Which of the following is a symptom involving the eye?

A) Scotomas

B) Tinnitus

C) Dysphagia

D) Rhinorrhea - Correct Answer A" "A 49-year-old administrative assistant comes to your office for evaluation of dizziness. You

elicit the information that the dizziness is a spinning sensation of sudden onset, worse with

head position changes. The episodes last a few seconds and then go away, and they are

accompanied by intense nausea. She has vomited one time. She denies tinnitus. You perform

a physical examination of the head and neck and note that the patient's hearing is intact to

Weber and Rinne and that there is nystagmus. Her gait is normal. Based on this description,

what is the most likely diagnosis?

A) Benign positional vertigo

B) Vestibular neuronitis

C) Ménière's disease

D) Acoustic neuroma - Correct Answer A" "A 55-year-old bank teller comes to your office for persistent episodes of dizziness. The first

episode started suddenly and lasted 3 to 4 hours. He experienced a lot of nausea with

vomiting; the episode resolved spontaneously. He has had five episodes in the past 1½

weeks. He does note

some tinnitus that comes and goes. Upon physical examination, you note that he has a

normal gait. The Weber localizes to the right side and the air conduction is equal to the bone

conduction in the right ear. Nystagmus is present. Based on this description, what is the most

likely diagnosis?

A) Benign positional vertigo

B) Vestibular neuronitis

C) Ménière's disease

D) Acoustic neuroma - Correct Answer C" ,"A 12-year-old presents to the clinic with his father for evaluation of a painful lump in the left

eye. It started this morning. He denies any trauma or injury. There is no visual disturbance.

Upon physical examination, there is a red raised area at the margin of the eyelid that is tender

to palpation; no tearing occurs with palpation of the lesion. Based on this description, what is

the

most likely diagnosis?

A) Dacryocystitis

B) Chalazion

C) Hordeolum

D) Xanthelasma - Correct Answer C" "A 15-year-old high school sophomore presents to the emergency room with his mother for

evaluation of an area of blood in the left eye. He denies trauma or injury but has been

coughing forcefully with a recent cold. He denies visual disturbances, eye pain, or discharge

from the eye. On physical examination, the pupils are equal, round, and reactive to light, with

a visual acuity of

20/20 in each eye and 20/20 bilaterally. There is a homogeneous, sharply demarcated area

at the lateral aspect of the base of the left eye. The cornea is clear. Based on this description,

what is the most likely diagnosis?

A) Conjunctivitis

B) Acute iritis

C) Corneal abrasion

D) Subconjunctival hemorrhage - Correct Answer D" "A 67-year-old lawyer comes to your clinic for an annual examination. He denies any history of

eye trauma. He denies any visual changes. You inspect his eyes and find a triangular

thickening of the bulbar conjunctiva across the outer surface of the cornea. He has a normal

pupillary reaction to light and accommodation. Based on this description, what is the most

likely diagnosis?

A) Corneal arcus

B) Cataracts

C) Corneal scar

D) Pterygium - Correct Answer D" "Which of the following is a "red flag" regarding patients presenting with headache?

A) Unilateral headache

B) Pain over the sinuses

C) Age over 50

D) Phonophobia and photophobia - Correct Answer C" , "A sudden, painless unilateral vision loss may be caused by which of the following?

A) Retinal detachment

B) Corneal ulcer

C) Acute glaucoma

D) Uveitis - Correct Answer A" "Sudden, painful unilateral loss of vision may be caused by which of the following conditions?

A) Vitreous hemorrhage

B) Central retinal artery occlusion

C) Macular degeneration

D) Optic neuritis - Correct Answer D" "Diplopia, which is present with one eye covered, can be caused by which of the following

problems?

A) Weakness of CN III

B) Weakness of CN IV

C) A lesion of the brainstem

D) An irregularity in the cornea or lens - Correct Answer D" "A patient complains of epistaxis. Which other cause should be considered?

A) Intracranial hemorrhage

B) Hematemesis

C) Intestinal hemorrhage

D) Hematoma of the nasal septum - Correct Answer B" "Glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in African Americans and the second leading

cause of blindness overall. What features would be noted on funduscopic examination?

A) Increased cup-to-disc ratio

B) AV nicking

C) Cotton wool spots

D) Microaneurysms - Correct Answer A" "Very sensitive methods for detecting hearing loss include which of the following?

A) The whisper test

B) The finger rub test